Labor of Love: Risas Dental and Braces
No appointments! Just show up, first-come, first-served for the first 100 people in line. And get your teeth in tip top shape! It's all thanks to Risas Dental and Braces 8th annual Labor of Love FREE dental event!
- Monday, September 2nd, 2019, from 8am-12pm.
- All 11 offices across the Valley will be offering FREE DENTAL services.
- Highlights will include refreshments, music, games, giveaways (good swag!), face-painting and more!
- Treatment is on a first-come, first-served basis. Only the first 100 patients at each office will be guaranteed free treatment.
- It includes one of four free services: Basic Teeth Cleaning, Cavity Filling, Simple Tooth Extraction or a Complete Exam with X-rays.
Labor of Love Phoenix-Area Locations:
- Phoenix Central: 4501 N 7th St., Phoenix, AZ 85014
- South Mountain: 6034 S 16th St., Phoenix, AZ 85042
- Arcadia: 4317 E McDowell Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85008
- Alhambra: 3540 W Camelback Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85019
- Phoenix West: 1636 N 51st Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85035
- Maryvale: 6026 N 59th Ave., Glendale, AZ 85301
- Desert Sky: 7440 W Thomas Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85033
- Metro: 10621 N 35th Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85029
- Tempe: 3401 S McClintock Dr., Tempe, AZ 85282
- Westgate: 4850 N 83rd Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85033
- Chandler: 125 E Ray Rd., Chandler, AZ 85225
- Mesa: 1928 E Main St., Mesa, AZ 85203
- El Mirage: 13053 W Thunderbird Rd., El Mirage, AZ 85335
For more information: https://risasdental.com/labor-of-love-2019/
To learn more, visit www.RisasDental.com. Connect with Risas Dental on Facebook www.facebook.com/RisasDental
Labor Day Dog Adoption
On Monday, September 2, 2019 Maricopa County Animal Care and Control will be open for adoptions from 11a-3p and ALL animals 50%...this WILL include Puppies/Shelter Super Heroes.
- Maricopa County Animal Care and Control (Phoenix Location)
- Address: 2500 S 27th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85009
- Phone: (602) 506-7387
- Maricopa County Animal Care and Control (Mesa Location)
- Address: 2630 W Rio Salado Pkwy, Mesa, AZ 85201
- Phone: (602) 506-7387
For more information: https://www.maricopa.gov/Calendar.aspx?EID=1526 and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MaricopaCountyAnimalCareandControl/
Hubbard Family Swim Schools: Water Safety
Here are the crucial water safety tips that Hubbard Family Swim Schools wants to remind parents and grandparents watching:
- Always watch your children when they're in or near a pool or spa. If multiple adults are present, designate one of them to be a "Water Watcher" to watch the children for a designated amount of time and then rotate. This technique will prevent lapses in supervision.
- Have a phone on your pool deck.
- Don't rely on fun toys such as water wings or noodles to keep your children safe.
- If a child is missing, look for him or her in the pool or spa first.
- After the party is over, lock your gates and secure your pools.
For more information and locations: https://www.hubbardswim.com/
Labor Day Ice Cream
Labor Day sweet treats! Sweet Provisions is offering a buy one, get a single scoop free all day! Another three-day weekend, celebrating the unofficial end of summer this Labor Day, but if you're planning on going out for a sweet treat, you can make out on a cool deal at Sweet Provisions. It's our last cool down before Fall! Let's live it up!
- Sweet Provisions offers a variety of ice cream flavors, including Triple Shot Coffee, Salted Caramel, and Mint Chocolate Chunk or indulge in classics like Madagascar Vanilla Bean or Chocolate + Chocolate.
- Toppings include salty caramel, fudge dipped pretzels, candied pecans.
- A variety of specialty treats including Float Your Boat, Baked Good A La Mode, Monkey Around Blizzard, and more.
- Sweet Provisions also features a variety of other homemade flavors of ice cream, as well as from-scratch cookies and pastries and old school candy.
For more information visit: www.sweetprovisionsaz.com.
Sweet Provisions 8120 N. Hayden Rd. Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Motivational Monday: Underground Fitness
For this Motivational Monday, it's been so hot and humid outside, we are taking it underground... to Underground Fitness that is! Because we still want to work out, right? But this place is a little different, it's all about the personal training, and if you have ever wondered if working with a personal trainer was worth the money, well, then this might be for you! At Underground Fitness, they've transformed people in as little as 63 days!
- What To Expect at Underground Fitness:
- No Contracts: Our clients love us. We don't force them to be here!
- Private Personal Training: We meet you at your level, and work around your lifestyle and schedule.
- Group Personal Training: We make personal training even more affordable with small semi-private groups.
- Custom Nutrition Strategy: This is why we are so successful with our clients. NUTRITION is our #1 FOCUS!!!
- Accountability and Tracking: What you do outside of our four walls matters. We make sure you do what is necessary to achieve your goal- even when you don't want to!
- Educational, Lifestyle Change, and Results: You will learn how to not only get results, but also sustain them. We succeed when we help change your entire lifestyle!
For more information and locations: https://www.undergroundfitnessaz.com/
Labor Day on the Lake
Labor Day Weekend is the last big holiday of Summer and Lake Pleasant will be busy! Come enjoy the lake, camping opportunities, park facilities, and Discovery Center.
- Goings-on at Scorpion Bay
- Who says you need a boat to have fun at Scorpion Bay? Around here, we have a fantastic time without ever leaving the dock. From live music to game nights to holiday gatherings, there's always an excuse to come out and play.
- A day of fun on the water is bound to make you hungry not to mention thirsty. When it's time to refuel, Scorpion Bay floating restaurant offers a casual respite with a full menu of fresh salads, sandwiches, burgers and cocktails, all served up with 360-degree mountain views.
For more information on Scorpion Bay visit: https://www.scorpionbayaz.com/
For more information: https://www.maricopacountyparks.net/lake-pleasant-regional-park-lp/
Lake Pleasant Regional Park 10970 W, Peninsula Blvd, Peoria, AZ 85383
$65K Apprenticeship
Shortage of skilled trade workers are slowing construction in Phoenix. It's so bad, companies are offering per diem bonuses $100+.
What caused this shortage (Boomers retiring, workers left during recession, misperception that everyone has to go to college to get a good career)
Apprentice programs like Phoenix Electrical JATC provides 8,000 hours of on the job paid training through companies like Rosendin which pick up the costs
- What they teach you (safety, tools, installation, technology,
- What kind of jobs you can get (electrical, computer modeling, etc.)
- Who should look into the apprentice program (HS graduates, veterans, service workers who want a career)
- Rosendin
- 1375 West Drivers Way, Tempe
- https://www.rosendin.com/ or phone: 480-921-4022
- Phoenix Electrical JACT
- 1520 East Indianola Ave., Phoenix
- https://www.pejatc.org or phone:602-263-8104
Queen of Clean: Cleaning Coffee Makers
For more information visit Linda's website: www.Queenofclean.com and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/realqueenofclean/
Local Agency Wants to Make Your Dog Famous
Serendipit Consulting is looking for one lucky dog to create an entire brand identity in an effort to propel it toward celebrity status. One dog, accompanied by its owner(s), will be selected to go through Serendipit's invigorating brand creation process. The branding process will include social media channel creation or enhancement of existing channels, brand positioning, formulation of a tagline, logo and other creative asset development. Any and all dogs, young or old, far or near, in a shelter or with their forever family, are encouraged to enter!
- Accepting applications online until September 13.
- Once the applications close they will narrow it down to the top 10.
- The public will get to vote for their favorite pooch.
- Serendipit team will interview the top 10 finalists.
- Winner will be chosen based off of public vote and Serendipit team vote.
- What are you looking for in the winner of the contest?
- A dog with a great personality! Looks, age, location, don't matter.
- Owners or caretakers that are willing to share this experience on social media.
- Genuine enthusiasm in the contest and the process.
For more information: www.serendipitconsulting.com or phone: 602-283-5209
Serendipit Consulting 4450 N 12th St. #238 Phoenix, AZ 85014
Felicia Romero: The 10,000 Step Fail
Have we been lied to our whole lives? New research shows that maybe you don't need to walk 10,000 steps a day for better health after all, and that the 1960's theory, which originated in Japan, was actually not based on any scientific backing. While it's a worthwhile goal, all you might need, according to a new study, is 4,400 steps per day. The research even found that steps above 7,500 did not seem to equate to better health outcomes.
- how to build intensity and duration, incline, and terrain slowly over time
- how to create a plan for a beginner, joining a walking club, or doing a 5K walk event, etc.…
- don't let 10,000 steps dissuade you from lacing up
- even a modest amount of walking is beneficial
- most effective walking pace for torching calories. About 100 steps per minute, give or take, for a brisk walk.
- ultimately some activity is better than none
To learn more about Felicia Romero visit: https://feliciaromero.com/ or Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FeliciaRomeroOnline/
Music Therapy why and how the body responds to it
- Music Therapy is an evidence-based health profession; professionals receive training in psychology, medicine and music.
- Non-verbal, elderly patients can "awaken" when listening to familiar music. Music can wake up parts of the brain that may be impacted by dementia or stoke.
- Music Therapy addresses physical, psychological, cognitive and social needs of individuals.
- Music Therapy can be used with all ages, ranging from working with premature infants to the geriatric population.
- Music therapy is different for everyone. The music used is tailored to the individual's musical preferences.
- Older adults with dementia can become re-oriented with reality when engaged in music therapy. They may be able to recall forgotten memories, it encourages socialization, provides sensory stimulation, assists with focus and encourages movement or exercise.
- Music therapy can reduce anxiety, depression and stress as well as offer pain relief, improve sleep and offer emotional support.
- Music triggers activity in the same part of the brain that releases dopamine (the 'pleasure chemical')
For more information on Sun Health Communities visit: www.sunhealthcommunities.org