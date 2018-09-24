Macayo's Mexican Table & Patron Cocktail Experience Event
Starting at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 29, 2018, the Mesa location hosts a Patron Cocktail Experience on the patio, unlike any tasting event you've ever heard of before. Featuring Patron Director of Brand Education, instructing participants on how to make classic tequila cocktails paired with small bites and favorites from the Macayo Recipe Box. This special event will also serve as the launch of their very own Macayo's Barrel Select Patron Reposado Tequila. Attendees will be the first to taste this one of a kind tequila and have the opportunity to buy a bottle of their own
Tickets are $35 per person and can be purchased at: http://www.macayo.com/eventticket/macayo-patron-cocktail-experience/
For more information: www.macayo.com and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/macayosrestaurants
Macayo's Mexican Table
1920 S. Dobson Road, Mesa, AZ 85202
Phone: 480-820-0237
Queen of Clean: Magic Jean Hacks
People are wearing jeans that cost so much that they want them to last. How you care for them is important. People ask me about cleaning jeans all the time. Here's some quick jean magic!
Biggest Question: How often should I wash my jeans?
Denim is a rugged fabric that doesn't need washing each time you wear it. To avoid fading and wear on your jeans, the less you wash them the better.In terms of when to wash them, it really depends on how much you've worn them and what you've been doing in them. If they smell, are visibly dirty, or have gotten stretched out or are sagging at the knees, they're probably due for a spin in the washing machine. Even if they don't, remember that most laundry soil is invisible (that would mean skin, body oil, sweat, etc. is there even if you don't see it) and aim to wash your jeans maybe every 5-10 times you wear them. This is the recommend of the jean manufacturing experts. NOTE: If you are a no underwear person, wash each wearing.
Tips for washing: How you wash them matters.
Wash them inside out to prevent wear and fading.
Use cold water.
Use the gentle cycle on your washer.
Use gentle detergent made for dark fabrics or something like Dr Bonners Castile Soap. Don't use a detergent with additives such as bleach and softener. Bleach will remove the color even all-fabric bleach and softener will coat the fibers. This will distort fit and increase odor.
Use ½ cup of white vinegar in the rinse. You can put it right in the softener dispenser. This will give the jeans a softness, helps with any odors and also helps with fading.
Got Grease? Salad dressing spills, pizza plops? Sprinkle with cornstarch or talcum powder. Lay a paper towel over it and weight it down overnight. Brush if off, pretreat with laundry spotter and launder as you normally do.
Tine for a Perk Up:
When you wash new jeans for the first time, toss in old jeans. Start the washer, using your regular laundry detergent, and then stop and let soak an hour or so, or even overnight. Complete the wash cycle. The new jeans will add dye to the old jeans giving them new life.
Quick Easy Color Additive:
Use Mrs. Stewarts Bluing. This is normally used in very small amounts to make whites optically whiter. Used properly you can also add blue color and depth to tired jeans.
Follow the directions on the bottle for diluting the bluing prior to adding to the washer. Instead of the amount of bluing suggested on the bottle, use 1 teaspoon of bluing mixed with 1 quart of water. DO NOT add bluing directly to the machine. If using a front loaded let the water fill up and then pause the machine and add the diluted bluing and resume the cycle immediately. For a top load washer let it fill with water and then add the diluted bluing. Double rinse the jeans. When you are done, run the washer through a cycle with Â½ cup of chlorine bleach. Check for any splatters and wipe them up too.
Bring out the big guns: Do you really want to make your jeans look almost new again? Dye them. The secret here is to use 1 bottle of navy or denim dye and Â½ bottle of black dye to get a good dark wash that doesn't look fake. Follow the bottle directions. Do a double rinse and add Â½ white vinegar to the final rinse. Find fabric dye at grocery stores, and big box stores. Be sure you clean the machine when you are done so you don't transfer any dye to other clothes.
Got Stink?
If your jeans are smelling a little less than fresh hang them up and mist with vodka and allow to dry. The strong alcohol will banish smells.
Freeze them. Put them in a plastic bag and freeze for 24 hours. This doesn't remove odor, but it does kill a lot of the bacteria that causes the odor.
You can also toss them in the dryer on warm to get them back in shape some. If you have a "steam fresh" cycle that will work too. The 'Air Fluff" or "Air Only" cycle will also freshen them.
For more information visit Linda's website and Facebook page.
https://www.facebook.com/realqueenofclean/
Motivational Monday: Will-Powered
Lauren Crider lost 25lbs after two babies, all while running a successful business and being a mom. Making a few key changes in her diet snowballed into a major transformation that allowed her to feel better and be a happier, more engaged mom. She is now active with her growing boys and has helped many other women achieve similar results through the Will-Powered Online Coaching programs.
How to prep for success for your day - daily nutrition tips for busy moms and kiddos
- a few key healthy food swaps to make a difference when packing lunches that both moms and kiddos will like - bread, veggies and healthy fat
- what are macros, why are they important and how can they help you reach your fitness goals?
-use portion control containers (just like kid's lunch boxes!) to portion out your food appropriately
- cook several staple items once a week and pre-portion so you can grab on the go -saves time and money
For more information visit: www.willpoweredathletes.com
Prostate Walk
Men have a 1 in 6 chances of developing prostate cancer, but did you know you can get screened right at your office, or at community events, all thanks to this mobile prostate screening unit. It's called the Prostate On-site Project or POP, and you'll find it at Kiwanis Park this Saturday for the 10th Annual Walk for POP. And, the first 100 men to register can receive a free screening at the event.
To register and information visit: https://prostatecheckup.org/ or call: 480-964-3013
Registration: 7:30am
Walk: 7:30am-11:00am
Registration Fee - $25 per adult-$15 under 12
Saturday, September 29th, 2018
Tempe Kiwanis Park
6111 S. All American Way, Tempe AZ 85283
(start/end of walk will be at the North entrance off of Baseline Rd.)
United Blood Services is now Vitalant
Blood Systems announced today that its 10 blood center brands, including United Blood Services, will unite as one cohesive brand under the new name Vitalant. As one of the nation's oldest and largest comprehensive transfusion medicine organizations, Vitalant serves local communities across 40 states including Arizona and Nevada. Its 127 nationwide donation centers and 30,000 mobile blood drives welcome more than 780,000 donors who supply 1.8 million donations per year.
The 10 donation center brands that come together collectively under the name Vitalant are: Blood Centers of the Pacific, BloodSource, Bonfils Blood Center, Central Blood Bank, Community Blood Services, Inland Northwest Blood Center, Lifeblood, LifeShare, LifeSource and United Blood Services, in addition to the umbrella organization Blood Systems including its research institute and specialty laboratory. Vitalant's national headquarters is in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Vitalant will maintain the same community-based staff in every donation center, and donors will experience the personal, professional and comfortable level of service they have come to trust and expect. In the southwest, Vitalant operates six Metro Phoenix and three Las Vegas area donor centers, as well as works with community sponsors to host as many as 500 blood drives every month.
To make a blood donation appointment, visit www.vitalant.org or call 877-258-4825 (877-25VITAL).
Messy Motherhood, The Power of Self-Compassion & Mindfulness
International recognized mindfulness expert and author Dr. Shauna Shapiro will share Power of Self-Compassion & Mindfulness, this Saturday, September 29th from 2-6pm at Unity of Phoenix Spiritual Center. Registration begins at 1:00pm and will run until 2pm. Workshop starts promptly at 2pm.
For more information visit: https://www.azmindfulmoms.com/details/
Unity of Phoenix Spiritual Center
1500 E Greenway Pkwy, Phoenix, AZ 85022
Phone: (602) 978-3200
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.