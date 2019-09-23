Motivational Monday: Yoga 101
September is National Yoga Month, and LA Fitness offers fun and uplifting yoga classes at several of its Arizona fitness clubs.
How does yoga differ from other workouts?
- Yoga is the ultimate class of focus and self-awareness. At LA Fitness, yoga classes flow through a 55-minute series of dynamic movements that increase flexibility, restore balance, and strengthen core muscles of the lower back and abdominals.
- Unlike many other forms of exercise that involve rapid and forceful activity, most forms of yoga involve a series of slow, dynamic movements.
- Yoga is actually the opposite of many types of exercise in that it helps reduce muscle tension rather than increasing it.
- Other workouts focus almost entirely on physical performance, while yoga blends mental wellness activities like relaxation and breathing techniques with the physical aspects.
Is yoga appropriate for all ages and fitness levels?
- Yes. The poses can be easily modified to accommodate all different levels of physical ability and fitness.
How can athletes benefit from yoga?
- Yoga promotes strength, flexibility, balance, agility, and endurance, as well as promoting a stronger core. These are all assets for an athlete.
- In addition, many injuries in sports are the result of limited stretching or warm-up. Yoga is a good way to loosen tight muscles and reduce the risks of injury.
What tips can you give to someone who is just getting started?
- A great instructor is important when you're starting out. At LA Fitness, our class instructors are trained to help people achieve their maximum potential, and they truly care about making people feel comfortable and motivated.
- It's also smart to set realistic expectations and goals, remember to focus on your breathing, have a sense of humor (because you will fall a few times at first), and be sure you have comfortable clothing that allows you to move freely.
What type of equipment do you need to do yoga?
- There is no requirement for yoga equipment, and you can do yoga virtually anywhere. However, many yogi prefer to use a yoga mat that provides a bit of cushion on the floor and helps prevent slipping during certain poses.
For more information and locations visit: www.lafitness.com
Queen of Clean: Cleaning Hacks for the Busy Person
Keep Soap Scum Away - Daily Shower Spray done 3 easy ways, Multi Surface Spray. Bathroom Cleaning for the person on the run.
To learn more about visit: https://queenofclean.com/video-category/cleaning-hacks-for-busy-people/
For more information visit Linda's website: www.Queenofclean.com and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/realqueenofclean/
Pão de Quejio-Galeto Brazilian Steakhouse
Pão de Quejio is a signature item at Galeto Brazilian Steakhouse in Chandler.
It is a sweet cheese bread made with tapioca flour (indigenous to Brazilian cooking) and shredded with parmesan cheese that is safe for those on gluten-limited diets.
For more information: https://www.galeto.com/location/galeto-chandler-az
Galeto Brazilian Steakhouse 825 N 54th St, Chandler, AZ 85226
Dr. Sharon Thompson: September is Infant Mortality Awareness Month
Leading causes of infant mortality (2017)
- Birth defects
- Preterm birth and low birth weight birth before
- Maternal pregnancy complications
- Sudden infant death syndrome
- Injuries (e.g., suffocation)
Prevention vs. impact
- There are no definite ways to prevent many of the leading causes of infant mortality. There are some things you and your doctor can do to make an impact
- Preventing Birth Defects
- Many are chromosomal and not preventable
- Moms can take folic acid or methyl folate (decreases neural tube defects like spina bifida)
Addressing Preterm Birth, Low Birth Weight
- No sure way to prevent
- Advocate for research dollars to be spent on finding causes of preterm birth
- o What parents can do: "if it's bad for mom, it's bad for baby"(smoking, alcohol, other drugs)
Decreasing Maternal Complications
- Get as healthy as possible before pregnancy
- Take folic acid or methyl folate supplementation
- Talk to your doctor about progesterone treatment if you've had an early baby in the past
- Talk to your doctor about aspirin treatment if you've had blood pressure complications in the past
- Arizona to study why women die in pregnancy and in the first year after giving birth
- In September, Arizona received a $10.5 million federal grant that will provide $2.1 million a year for the next five years
- Senate Bill 1040 signed in April 2019, established a 13-member Advisory Committee to provide recommendations for enhancing data collection and reporting for the Arizona Maternal Mortality Review and requiring the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) to release a report on maternal deaths in Arizona
- The increased funding will facilitate improved access to care in communities that have limited or no access for pregnant and postpartum women throughout Arizona
- Improve hospital data collection and quality assessments regarding maternity care
Creating a Safe Environment for Baby
- Get vaccinated (immediate family and visiting friends should be vaccinated for flu, whooping cough and measles in particular)
- Babies should sleep alone (no people, pillows, thick blankets or toys)
- Breastfeed and advocate for policies that support and encourage moms to breastfeed
- Back to sleep
Using Newborn Screening to Detect Hidden Conditions
- Newborn screening can detect certain conditions that are not noticeable at the time of birth, but can cause serious disability or even death
- Tests done in newborn's first 24-48 hours. Second tests done in next 1-2 weeks after birth
- Arizona screens for 30 conditions
Vote
- o In order to solve these problems, research dollars need to be invested and policy changes are needed
For more information visit: http://centralphoenixobgyn.com/ or phone: (602) 288-0777
Central Phoenix Obstetrics and Gynecology 926 East McDowell Road, #134, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Deandre Ayton/ Hurricane Dorian
As part of his $100,000 pledge for Hurricane Dorian relief efforts, Phoenix Suns center and Nassau, Bahamas native Deandre Ayton will be holding a fundraiser in conjunction with Ocean 44 at the Scottsdale restaurant on Monday, September 23rd starting at 5:00 p.m.
Ocean 44 will donate 100% of the proceeds raised from food and alcohol sales of the 250 diners that night to go to UNICEF on behalf of Ayton.
Diners are encouraged to make a reservation for Monday night at Ocean 44 by calling (480) 867-0044 or visiting www.Ocean44.com. Seating is limited.
Ocean 44 is located at 4748 N Goldwater Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251.
The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society® (LLS) is the world's largest nonprofit dedicated to fighting blood cancer. The LLS mission: Cure leukemia, lymphoma, multiple myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world, provides free information and support services, and is the voice for all blood cancer patients seeking access to quality, affordable, coordinated care.
Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Rye Brook, NY, LLS has chapters throughout the United States and Canada.
To learn more, visit www.LLS.org. Patients should contact the Information Resource Center at (800) 955-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET. For additional information visit www.lls.org/lls-newsnetwork.
Operation Shower/Charles Schwab Cup Championship
Operation Shower Teams With Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Baby Shower For 30 Military Moms-To-Be Hosted At Phoenix Country Club On September 23rd
30 military moms-to-be who are the spouses of deployed members of Luke Air Force Base, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona National Guard or in some cases, are active duty themselves.
The Charles Schwab Cup Championship will host a "Cute as a Button" themed baby shower which includes lunch, gifts and an opportunity for the moms to socialize and share camaraderie with other military moms in the same situation.
- Phoenix Country Club 2901 N 7th St, Phoenix
- Monday, September 23, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm
- For more information: https://www.pgatour.com/champions/tournaments/charles-schwab-cup-championship/news/2019/09/operation-shower-charles-schwab-cup-championship.html
This Fall when the Charles Schwab Cup Championship returns to Phoenix Country Club all active duty and Reserve, military retirees, and their dependents will receive free entry all week. Military ticket includes access to the Birdies for the Brave® Patriots' Outpost hospitality chalet presented by United Rentals. The Outpost is open Thursday-Sunday of tournament week located on the 13th green. Complimentary food and beverages are provided. Tickets are complimentary but a $1 verification fee per military individual does apply.
For tickets visit: https://birdiesforthebrave2.sheerid.com/schwabcup-2019/
The PGA TOUR Champions' Charles Schwab Cup Championship returns to Phoenix Country Club the week of November 6-10, 2019.