Motivational Monday: Yoga 101
September is National Yoga Month, and LA Fitness offers fun and uplifting yoga classes at several of its Arizona fitness clubs.
How does yoga differ from other workouts?
- Yoga is the ultimate class of focus and self-awareness. At LA Fitness, yoga classes flow through a 55-minute series of dynamic movements that increase flexibility, restore balance, and strengthen core muscles of the lower back and abdominal.
- Unlike many other forms of exercise that involve rapid and forceful activity, most forms of yoga involve a series of slow, dynamic movements.
- Yoga is actually the opposite of many types of exercise in that it helps reduce muscle tension rather than increasing it.
- Other workouts focus almost entirely on physical performance, while yoga blends mental wellness activities like relaxation and breathing techniques with the physical aspects.
Is yoga appropriate for all ages and fitness levels?
- Yes. The poses can be easily modified to accommodate all different levels of physical ability and fitness.
How can athletes benefit from yoga?
- Yoga promotes strength, flexibility, balance, agility, and endurance, as well as promoting a stronger core. These are all assets for an athlete.
- In addition, many injuries in sports are the result of limited stretching or warm-up. Yoga is a good way to loosen tight muscles and reduce the risks of injury.
What tips can you give to someone who is just getting started?
- A great instructor is important when you're starting out. At LA Fitness, our class instructors are trained to help people achieve their maximum potential, and they truly care about making people feel comfortable and motivated.
- It's also smart to set realistic expectations and goals, remember to focus on your breathing, have a sense of humor (because you will fall a few times at first), and be sure you have comfortable clothing that allows you to move freely.
What type of equipment do you need to do yoga?
- There is no requirement for yoga equipment, and you can do yoga virtually anywhere. However, many yogi prefer to use a yoga mat that provides a bit of cushion on the floor and helps prevent slipping during certain poses.
Queen of Clean: Germiest Places
What Are the Germiest Places in Your Kitchen - Refrigerator Handle, Kitchen Sink or Microwave Plate-Clean them QUICKLY
Islands Pediatric Dentistry: kids and non-dairy milk
News Study Reveals First-Ever Drink Guidelines for Children
Recommendations say Infants younger than 6 months should not drink:
Juice
- Flavored milks (e.g., chocolate, strawberry)
- Plant-based/non-dairy milks (e.g., almond, rice, oat)
- Low-calorie sweetened drinks (e.g., "diet" or "light" drinks, including those sweetened with stevia, sucralose, or other low-calorie sweeteners)
- Sugar-sweetened drinks (e.g., soda, fruit drinks and fruit-flavored drinks, fruit-ades, sports drinks, energy drinks, sweetened waters, and sweetened coffee and tea drinks)
- Children 12-24 months should DRINK:
Water
- Children between 12 and 24 months should drink 1 to 4 cups of water daily to get enough fluids.
- The amount of water each child needs might vary from day to day based on how active they are, the weather, or the amount of fluids they get from other beverages like milk or foods like soups and applesauce.
Milk
- Children between 12 and 24 months old can be introduced to plain, pasteurized whole milk, which is full of nutrients such as protein, calcium, and vitamin D that growing bodies need. The recommended amount is 2 to 3 cups per day.
- If there is a family history of obesity or heart disease, reduced-fat (2%) or low-fat (1%) milk may be considered in place of whole milk, in consultation with your child's pediatrician.
McDaniel Family Chiropractic: five most surprising conditions a chiropractor can treat
The top five most surprising conditions a chiropractor can treat
1. Migraines and Tension Headaches
- 9 out of 10 Americans suffer from headaches.
- spinal manipulation can be effective for tension headaches and headaches that begin in the neck
- being in front a computer or TV screen can cause the upper back to experience joint irritation and tension that can lead to headaches
2. Stress & Anxiety
- our environment, our body, our emotions
- poor sleep, stressful jobs, relationships, receiving bad news, or hearing the negative news cycle on social media, etc...
- if we go into fight or flight, which can happen daily, it can make illnesses worse, it's a systemic reaction...
- the spine is the root of the nervous system and adjusting the spine can help the body manage stress in a healthier way...
3. Fibromyalgia
- chronic disorder involving widespread pain throughout the entire musculoskeletal system
- affects about 2% of the population, many of which suffer with depression because of the pain
- chiropractors can help these patients improve sleep, decrease fatigue and reduce pain
4. Weak Immune Systems
- nervous system, immune system and endocrine system are linked
- misalignment can cause compression and irritation which can lead to a weakened immune system
- it can also cause the production of cortisol which is a stress hormone that can cause belly weight gain
5. Flexibility
- a decrease in range of motion as we age can cause a downward spiral of disability
- pain, swelling and stiffness can really limit us
- "use it or lose it" really is a thing
- chiropractic care can help increase range of motion and flexibility
Newborn Screening Awareness Month
September is Newborn Screening Awareness Month. According to March of Dimes, each year approximately four million babies are born in the U.S. and nearly everyone goes through a state new born screening program. These programs catch serious or life-threatening disorders, but timing is everything when it comes down to treatment. Screening saves or improves the lives of more than 12,000 babies each year.
- March of Dimes advocates to ensure that state newborn screening programs have the resources they need to operate effectively and are screening for all the conditions recommended by the federal government as quickly as possible.
- Each year over 5,000 babies are identified with a newborn screening condition in the US.
- The conditions newborns are screened for differ in each state.
- Arizona currently screens for 31 of the 35 conditions recommended by the Advisory Committee on Heritable Disorders in Newborns and Children.
- There are three parts to newborn screening. A heel stick to collect a small blood sample, pulse oximetry to look at the amount of oxygen in the baby's blood, and a hearing screen.
- The blood test is generally performed when a baby is 24 to 48 hours old. This timing is important because certain conditions may go undetected if the blood sample is drawn before 24 hours of age.
- Newborn screening does not confirm a baby has a condition. If a positive screen is detected, parents will be notified immediately, and follow-up testing will be done.
- Newborn screening isn't just a test. It is an interconnected public health system that relies on the coordinated activities of healthcare providers, laboratories, public health professionals, parents, and more. Critical system components include screening, rapid follow-up and referrals, access to treatment and therapies, education, and system evaluation.
- Newborn screening not only saves lives it saves money.
For more information, visit www.marchofdimes.org