Making Strides of Phoenix American Cancer Society Walk
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and this weekend, Saturday. Oct. 27th is the Making Strides of Phoenix American Cancer Society Walk at Tempe Beach park.
Registration begins at 7 am and the walk stars at 8 am.
For more information http://makingstrides.acsevents.org/site/TR?fr_id=89801&pg=informational&sid=210546&name=event-details
Tempe Beach Park 80 W Rio Salado Pkwy. Tempe, AZ 85281
Mora Italian and Chef Scott Conant
A tasting tour through the regional flavors of Italy. Each Tour of Italy event focuses on a different region of the country's diverse culinary landscape. Select events feature an appearance from Chef Scott Conant.
The monthly Tour of Italy series will feature a different locale's flavors, from Puglia to Sicily, with select dates including appearances from Conant. The five-course dining experience is reserved for 100 guests.
Monthly through December 2018. All events begin at 6 and 7:30 p.m.
- Calabria Wednesday, Oct. 24
- Puglia Wednesday, Nov. 28
- Lazio Thursday, Dec. 27
Pricing varies. Visit the www.opentable.com event page for page for more information.
For more information visit: www.moraitalian.com or call: (602) 795-9943
Mora Italian 5651 N. Seventh Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014
Motivational Monday: Fight Ready
Workout next to professional mma fighters! Home of Henry Cejudo Olympic Gold Medalist and UFC Flyweight title holder
World class instruction in a variety of group programs, including Boxing, Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, Mixed Martial Arts, Kickboxing, Wrestling, and Fitness Classes
Flexible Schedules
Fight Ready has a diverse class schedule, giving members flexibility and variety in their training, which provides students a platform for continued growth and progress whether the goal is fitness or competition based. People join Fight Ready for many reasons, and we take great pleasure in seeing every one of our members succeed and exceed their personal goals with our help. View the Schedule
Home to Arizona's Top MMA Fighters
Although we are the home to many of Arizona's top MMA fighters, we pride ourselves on the service we deliver to all members of the community, through our award-winning programs. Our credentials are as big as any in the MMA training industry, but we are proud to package our expertise into a small gym feel, whereby Fight Ready is Arizona's Leading MMA training academy.
Group Instruction
When it comes to group class instruction in Boxing, Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, Mixed Martial Arts, Muay Thai, Wrestling, and Fitness Classes, nobody in the state provides a better product day in and day out. Our commitment to service to our members is far and away the best in the MMA fitness industry, and that is evident in our success in member goal attainment and student retention. Fight Ready is more than a membership or a series of martial arts programs. It is a lifestyle.
Program Variety
One of the most common reasons Fight Ready is a popular alternative to traditional martial arts academies and health clubs, is the variety in programs. Not only is there something for everyone, but the membership structure allows members to participate in ALL of the programs. The flexibility and variety not only keep members engaged, but it is one of the reasons why very few members cancel.
For more information: https://fightready.com/ or call (480)-941-5466
Fight Ready MMA and Fitness 8666 E. Shea Blvd. #147 Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Eric Martinez / Actor / Motivational Speaker
A Hollywood Actor is bringing a positive message to kids in the Valley. You might recognize Eric Martinez from the hit series Better Call Saul, In Plain Sight, or The Night Shift, but these days, he's traveling the country in hopes of motivating students to follow their dreams. His anti-bullying platform is called "I Got Your Back Against Bullying & Domestic Violence." He will be at Gateway College today from 10:30am-1pm, it's a free event and open to the public.
"I Got Your Back" with Actor Eric Martinez
Monday, Oct 22nd 10:30am-1pm
Gateway Washington Campus 108 N. 40th Street, Phx 85034
For more information on Eric Martinez, anti-bulling campaign visit: https://iamericmartinez.com/igyb-anti-bullying-campaign/
Larry Winget: First Real Man National Event
Join Hosts Chris Widener and Larry Winget and their special guest speakers for the first Real Man National Event October 27th, 2018 in beautiful Scottsdale, Arizona.
Topic is teaching men about living life with core principals, how to be a better father, husband, how to be better with finances.
Real Men Win in Life and Business!
Real Men are under attack in our modern world. It used to be that everyone agreed on what a real man was. Now there are so many voices telling us what a man is that it can be confusing. And there are forces at work that are trying to undermine men and manhood altogether.
Chris and Larry set out to change that with The Real Man Podcast, which is one of the fastest growing men's podcasts in the world. The response to the podcast has shown Chris and Larry that there is a need for a leading voice for men to call men back to the principles that have served us all so well for millennia. Because of the need for training on How to Be a Real Man, we want to invite you to join us for a full day seminar!
For more information visit: https://realmanpodcast.com/events/
Desert Springs Bible Church 16215 N. Tatum Blvd. Phoenix, AZ 85032
October 27th from 9 am to 5 pm- Business Casual
For more information on Larry Winget visit his web pages:
