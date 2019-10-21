Brothers Tailors, 25-year Anniversary
Dr. Sharon Thompson: Breast Cancer awareness
The facts
• In the US, in 2019 alone, about 268,600 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women, as well as 62,930 new cases of non-invasive (in situ) breast cancer. Approximately 41,760 women will die from breast cancer
• 2,670 men will be diagnosed, about 500 will die
• 62% of breast cancer cases are diagnosed at a localized stage with a 5-year survival rate of 99%
• Breast cancer is the most common cancer in American women
Don't forget, heart disease is the number one cause of death for all women, so stay aware of your breast AND heart health.
Breast Cancer Screening
- Regular breast exams by your health care professional
- Everyone to two years
- Age/risk appropriate mammography
- Women who are not at high risk of breast cancer should start breast cancer screening no earlier than age 40, no later than age 50
- Women at a higher risk of breast cancer may be screened before age 40
- may need tests in addition to a mammogram
- may consider genetic testing
- Talk to your health care professional about what screening is best for you
- Awareness of changes in your breasts
- Recommendation for breast awareness vs a regimented monthly breast self-exam (BSE)
- Studies show women doing BSE find more lumps, have more biopsies and worry more, but do not find more cancer
- Many women find BSE intimidating or anxiety provoking and avoid them
- Many women find their breasts embarrassing or too sexual and may avoid BSE
- Current recommendations are for becoming familiar with the variations in your own breasts and notifying a provider of concerning changes
- Normal breast findings
- Normal breasts/nipples are not exactly the same size or shape on both sides
- Normal nipples can be “innie” or “outie”
- Changes throughout the month; tenderness or cysts that come and go
- Breast cancer seldom starts with pain
- Normal changes are transient, lasting 1-2 weeks
Breast cancer is treatable
- There are over 3.5 million breast cancer survivors in the United States
- In the last few years, female breast cancer incidence rates among women aged 50 and older have been declining
- Death rates from breast cancer have also been declining since about 1990
- The five-year relative survival rate for women with breast cancer is about 90%
For more information on breast cancer screening visit these links:
- https://www.acog.org/Patients/FAQs/Mammography-and-Other-Screening-Tests-for-Breast-Problems
- https://www.nationalbreastcancer.org/breast-cancer-facts
For more information on Central Phoenix Obstetrics and Gynecology: https://centralphoenixobgyn.com/
Central Phoenix Obstetrics and Gynecology, 926 East McDowell Road, #134, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Spooky Spots: Pioneer & Military Memorial Park (cemeteries)
• Cemetery in use from 1884 to 1914 ---former site of a Hohokam village and burial ground
• Many of Phoenix’s early pioneers are buried here
• Sisto ‘the grave digger was an early preservationist in the cemetery
• The current Grave Marker Preservation team continues his work
• Can’t help think his spirit looks upon us with gratitude
AND
- Some of the interesting spirited pioneers in the cemetery
- Martha Beatty was an elderly retired school teacher who drowned in one of the bath houses and sometimes when it rains, she is still surrounded by water
- Amos Randal was the undertaker who ‘died on the job’ in the cemetery after conducting a funeral in 1897
- Rose Gregory was Phoenix’s early madam who took care of the poor and was later shot in 1898 by her lover (who is buried somewhere in the same cemetery.
To learn more visit: http://www.azhistcemeteries.org/
Pioneer & Military Memorial Park (cemeteries) 1313 West Jefferson St Phoenix, Arizona 85007