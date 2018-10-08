The 9th Annual Arizona Taco Festival
The 9th annual Arizona Taco Festival is October 13 & 14 at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale.
There will be over 50 taco vendors, 30 tequila brands, margarita mixologists, a kid’s zone, lucha libre wrestlers and more.
The 9th annual Arizona Taco Festival, presented by El Jimador Tequila and Estrella Jalisco beer, features a taco-making lineup that includes a spicy mix of past Arizona Taco Festival Champions, new restaurants, food trucks, and classic Phoenix destinations.
For a full list of this year's Taco Teams visit https://aztacofestival.com/tacos/. All tacos are only $2 and will be purchased with Taco Tokens.
Tickets are available for both Saturday and Sunday, including tickets to the VIP Tent, presented by Talking Stick Resort. This ticket comes with 5 beverages, 10 tacos, and access to an exclusive area featuring private shaded seating, private bathrooms, and a Talking Stick Resort DJ.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.aztacofestival.com or call: 480-970-5000
Arizona Taco Festival 7555 N. Pima Rd. Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Dance Your Way Into Motivational Monday
One hour of salsa dancing burns 420 calories and helps build endurance and stamina.
Salsa dancing is usually the plan for a night out with the girls, but it's also a great dance workout that lifts your spirits while torching calories. Lace up your dancing shoes, bring the energy, and get ready to light those calories on fire!
- Havana Nights Wednesdays
- Wednesday Lessons from 7pm-8pm and Free Style After
- Roof Top Patio Salsa Dancing! $5 cover charge, 21+
For more information: https://www.daveandbusters.com/locations/tempe or call:(480) 281-8456
Dave and Busters/Tempe 2000 E Rio Salado Pkwy Tempe, AZ 85281
It's Sheriff Penzone's favorite dish at the Sicilian Butcher
Cooking in the kitchen with Chef Joey Maggiore (owner of The Sicilian Butcher) and Sheriff Paul Penzone. Making the Sheriff's favorite dish, Tagliatelle with Bolognese, in honor of National Pasta Month. All month long 100% of the sales for that dish is going to local cancer nonprofit The Singletons. On October 12th, the Sheriff will be at The Sicilian Butcher at 6:30pm to bring awareness to the cause and be making some pasta with Chef Joey!
For more information: https://www.thesicilianbutcher.com/ or call: (602) 775-5140
The Sicilian Butcher 15530 N Tatum Blvd Phoenix, AZ 85032
Queen of Clean: Cleaning Up Mold and Mildew
Most of us have it at some point in our lives, especially in the bathroom. It loves to grow in warm damp places and that's why we frequently find it on our caulking, grout and shower doors. Here's so quick fixes and a new product I found that I love!
Tea Tree Formula
Put 2 cups of warm water in a sprayer and add 2 teaspoons of Tea Tree Oil. Shake well. Spray on the molded area and allow to sit for 30 minutes. Re-wet with solution, scrub, rinse and dry. Then lightly mist the area and allow to air dry.
Chlorine Bleach
People have used this for years. If you are going to, here is a formula and cautions. First, chlorine bleach is a hazardous chemical. The fumes will bleach out towels, shower curtains and rugs. It is dangerous for your lungs. If you spill it or walk in it, you will remove color from anything it touches.
Combine 1/2 cup liquid chlorine bleach and 1 quart of water in a spray bottle. Mist the areas that have mold and mildew this could be black, brown or even pink. Let sit 20 minutes and then go in a re-spray and scrub. Rinse thoroughly. I urge you to use adequate ventilation and DO NO COMBINE other cleaning agents like ammonia or vinegar.
Laundry Bleach Pen
If you have a small amount of mold or mildew use a laundry bleach pen to treat it. Simply dab on a coat of the bleach gel, let sit at least an hour and then rinse. If you are using the pen in the shower you can even leave this on overnight and rinse in the morning when you shower.
Vodka
So maybe if you are cleaning with vodka, you don't really care whether it works. Spray undiluted cheap vodka on mold areas and leave for about 15 minutes. Re-spray and scrub with a brush.
Vinegar
Plain white vinegar is one of the best all-natural cleaners not just for ridding kitchens and bathrooms of mold and mildew but for cleaning your entire home! Vinegar is naturally antimicrobial, so there's no need to mix it with anything. Simple pour white vinegar into a spray bottle and apply anywhere mold and mildew are growing. Let it sit for a few minutes to kill and dissolve the fungus, then wipe away with a cloth or sponge.
Baking Soda and Bleach
Thin baking soda with liquid chlorine bleach so it is a glue-like consistency. Apply to area with mold. Wait an hour or so, moisten with more bleach and scrub. Remember, this is toxic bleach and it will remove color from anything, even with just the fumes. Use good ventilation.
Seal Grout and Tile
Once you have your grout and tiles clean and clear of mold and mildew, you may also want to seal them to prevent future growth. Unsealed grout and unfinished tiles in the kitchen and bathrooms are an invitation for mold and mildew to grow. If you notice your grout is staining or holding water for longer than it should (grout darkens when it absorbs water), you may need to reseal it. Follow the directions on the sealer that you choose. Sealers are readily available at home centers and hardware stores.
For more information visit Linda's website and Facebook page.
https://www.facebook.com/realqueenofclean/
Elvis Before Noon's new album and 10-year Anniversary
Elvis Before Noon has a new album coming out and a big CD release/10-year anniversary party on Sunday October 14th at The Vig Arcadia (4041 N 40th St, Phoenix, AZ 85018), from 2pm to 7pm.
For more information: http://www.elvisbeforenoon.com/
Video Game Violence
The latest in the long-standing debate over violent video games: They do cause players to become more physically aggressive. An international study looking at more than 17,000 adolescents, ages nine to 19, from 2010 to 2017, found playing violent video games led to increased physical aggression over time.
The analysis of 24 studies from countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany and Japan found those who played violent games such as "Grand Theft Auto," "Call of Duty" and "Manhunt" were more likely to exhibit behavior such as being sent to the principal's office for fighting or hitting a non-family member.
To learn more about the study visit: https://www.usatoday.com/story/tech/news/2018/10/01/violent-video-games-tie-physical-aggression-confirmed-study/1486188002/
For more information on Dr. Lisa Strohman, visit: https://drlisastrohman.com/
For more information on Digital Citizen Academy, visit: https://digitalcitizenacademy.org/
