2019 Sixth Annual Pittie-Palooza
The 6th Annual Pittie-Palooza event. The annual event was developed to highlight the misunderstood pit bull breed (which is also one of the most prevalent in our animal shelters along with Chihuahuas). It is a great community event that offers free spay/neuter vouchers, free vaccinations, $20 pit bull adoptions and more.
1,000 FREE spay/neuter vouchers for owned pets, FREE vaccinations, $10 microchipping and $5 Pet ID tags! Dog training tips will also be available at our "Ask the Trainer" booth. This is a great chance to meet and interact with the leading animal welfare agencies in Maricopa County. Vendors include Arizona Animal Welfare League, Arizona Humane Society, Animal Defense League of Arizona, HALO Animal Rescue, Altered Tails Barnhart Clinic, PACC-911 and Fix. Adopt. Save. The event is made possible through generous donations by the Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust and PetSmart Charities.
- Metrocenter Mall- Lower Level-West Entrance (near Sears)
- 9617 North Metro Parkway E Phoenix, AZ 85051
- Sat., Oct. 19th 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/FixAdoptSave/ or https://www.fixadoptsave.org/pittiepalooza
New Valley Voice: Dana Cortez Show
The Dana Cortez Show, Nationally Syndicated thru Skyview Networks in over 11 markets is making their home right here in Phoenix Arizona on the heritage Rhythmic Station, KKFR (Power 98.3fm) starting Monday October 14, at 5am to 10am.
For more information: www.danacortezshow.com
Gators and Ghouls
Gators and Ghouls! Get into the Halloween spirit with the help of Phoenix Herp Sanctuary. spend the evening with hundreds of reptiles, including alligators, crocodiles and snakes, and have fun with animal interactions.
- Fri., Oct. 25, and Sat., Oct. 26; 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- The event will also feature:
- A petting zoo and interactions in the PHS classroom
- A chance to watch alligators, crocodiles and venomous snakes being fed
- Trick or treating for the humans
- A costume contest at 7 p.m.
- Observe the crocs in the dark using flashlights and headlamps; they can be found by their reflective eyeshine
- Adults - $25
- Children ages 4 to 17 - $20
- Children 3 years and under are free
- Advance tickets are required. Make your reservation and purchase tickets online at www.phoenixherp.com; click on Event Calendar on the home page.
Phoenix Herpetological Sanctuary 28011 N 78th St, Scottsdale AZ 85266
Motivational Monday- Rockbox Fitness studio
RockBox Fitness is now open in Phoenix. This is the first of four studios that Scottsdale resident Hugh Kruggel plans on opening in the area.
RockBox Fitness provides members with an incredibly exciting and invigorating workout experience. RockBox is a "fight club in a nightclub" that keeps members engaged and constantly striving to reach their fitness goals.
The brand is committed to helping people of all fitness levels, which is why RockBox offers various types of memberships, ranging from 5 session packs all the way up to personal one-on-one training.
For more information: https://rockboxfitness.com/scottsdale/
Rockbox Fitness Studio-4710 E Cactus Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Queen of Clean: Laundry Cleaning Hacks
To learn more about visit: https://queenofclean.com/video-category/this-works-laundry-hacks/
For more information visit Linda's website: www.Queenofclean.com and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/realqueenofclean/
Vegas Girls Night Out
VegasGirlsNightOut.com is the boutique concierge service run by women for women to plan the ultimate girls’ getaways to Sin City.
VegasGirlsNightOut.com recently launched its new "Pumped Package" inspired by the exploits on Vanderpump Rules including its "clubhopper" nightclub VIP access and reservations to Vanderpump Cocktail Garden
VegasGirlsNightOut.com now through February 1st is offering a "Brides Party Free" promotion on its #1 selling Queen B package including a limo ride, dinner at Buca Di Beppo, reserved seating and shoutout and shots at male revue "Thunder From Down Under"
For more information: www.vegasgirlsnightout.com
National Dessert Day: Ocean Prime Phoenix
Today is National Dessert Day! As part of National Dessert Day, Ocean Prime is featuring your Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie. Ocean Prime is on High Street off exit 32 and the 101 and across the street from the J.W. Marriott Resort, it's the perfect choice for cocktails or an indulgent dinner, any day of the week. Stunning settings and a vibrant energy, an impressive menu of seafood and prime cuts of steak, signature cocktails, a Wine Spectator-honored wine list and truly genuine hospitality make Ocean Prime Phoenix an ideal place to socialize, talk business, celebrate and indulge.
For more information: www.ocean-prime.com or phone: 480-347-1313
Ocean Prime Phoenix 5455 E. High St., Ste. 115 Phoenix, AZ 85054
Chef Joe Absolor: 2019 World Chef Championships
Chef Joe Absolor of Stock & Stable to Compete at the 2019 World Chef Championships
Chef Joe Absolor is heading to Dallas this October 16-20 to compete in the World Chef's Championship. Absolor earned a spot in the competition as a result of winning the Golden Ticket at the 2019 Devour Culinary Classic. The World Chef Championship, presented by Minor's Concentrate, features three different competitions: Structured Build, Signature Dish and Infused Ingredient. During the Signature Dish competition, Absolor will showcase the dish that earned him the Golden Ticket, Scallops in a Half Shell.
Stock & Stable is located along the hot 7th Street Dining Corridor in the heart of Phoenix at 5540 N. 7th Street.
For more information regarding Stock & Stable visit www.stockandstable.com.