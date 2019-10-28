Phoenix Magazine: Andreoli Italian Grocer
The latest issue of Phoenix Magazine is out on newsstands and by the looks of it, it's time for comfort foods. They've got their picks of the best comfort food in the Valley and it begins with Andreoli Italian Grocer.
- According to Craig and Phoenix Magazine, this is an excellent family Italian restaurant and grocery store.
- Handmade pastas
- Andreoli is the magazine's #1 pick for comfort food pasta in the Valley
- The Comfort food issue is entitled "Embrace the Carb"
- it tells readers where to find the best lasagna, mashed potatoes, pasta, fried chicken breakfasts, etc... in the Valley
- For more information: https://www.phoenixmag.com/2019/10/24/comfort-food/
For more information on Andreoli Italian Grocer visit: https://www.andreoli-grocer.com/
Andreoli Italian Grocer: 8880 E. Via Linda, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Motivational Monday: Crossfit Cholla
At Crossfit Cholla, Ardell Deliz created a place where people of all fitness levels come together and better themselves without judgement or pressure. They offer a variety of classes, including Olympic weightlifting, Yoga, and Crossfit. You don’t have to be an athlete to enjoy the benefits of their gym — in fact, Crossfit Cholla gear everything towards accommodating people of all types. More than just a gym, CrossFit Cholla is a community of passionate people that are all helping each other work to achieve their individual goals and they hope to welcome you into our community!
Ardell Deliz is a female Phoenix Fire Captain from Puerto Rico who owns a crossfit gym.
For more information: https://www.crossfitcholla.com/
Crossfit Cholla: 20634 N 28th St #160, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Chevy's in the Park
If you are a Chevy fan, this event is tailor-made just for you! This Sunday, head out to downtown Historic Chandler for its Chevy's in the Park event! And... $10 of each car registered for the event goes to Packages From Home. Over $20,000 donated to date.
- Corvette Club of Arizona
- Presents Chevy's in the Park
- All-Chevy Car Show
- Any Car or Truck that is Chevy-powered
- Sunday, Nov 3rd, 2019
- 9am-2pm
- Location: Dr. A.J. Chandler Park in Historic Downtown Chandler
- Registration Fee $30/car
- $35/car after 10/25
For more information: http://www.corvetteclubofarizona.com/
Gayle’s Chocolates
Gayle’s is a real-life Willy Wonka chocolate factory as you can walk in and be the first to witness delectable chocolates being made through large glass windows and retail store with endless truffles and specialty chocolates.
Gayle’s offers endless flavors of truffles, classic chocolates, candy bars, gift tins/boxes, seasonal chocolates, specialty shapes, celebration chocolates and business gifts. With endless amounts of unique designs to choose from and an incredible array of flavors, Gayle’s satisfies the cravings of all chocolate lovers. The chocolate flavors available include milk, white, dark, milk toffee, milk almond, milk cherry pecan, dark almond, dark peppermint crunch, dark orange almond and dark coffee toffee chocolate.
Shipping is available throughout the US and Canada
Event:
- Gayle’s Chocolates is Bringing the Halloween Spirit to Cottonwood, AZ and Beyond!
- Stop by Gayle’s Chocolates on Thursday, October 31st in a Halloween costume
- from 11 am to 4 pm to receive a free spirit chocolate!
- Gayle’s Chocolates
- 541 N Main St,
- Cottonwood, AZ 86326
- www.Gayleschocolates.com
- 888-761-COCO (2626)
- Hours: Monday- Saturday 11:00am to 4:00pm with extend Holiday hours
The Palazzo Senior Living Community
Luxe living, later in life – the new vision for prime, senior living. Senior living shouldn’t be the old, dusty and hospital-vibe “care center.” After a multi-million-dollar rejuvenation, years in the making, The Palazzo senior living community is celebrating its grand reveal and opening this Thursday!
• Luxurious lobby bar, full of people, bartender
• Guided tour by host, and possibly AARP
• Open-glass wine cellar
• In-house day spa and salon
• Open kitchen cooking area
• “Multi-generational room” filled with activities for young kids (I’ll get kids there)
• Activity director, doing some senior exercises in fitness area
For more information: https://palazzohc.com/ or phone: (602) 433-6300
The Palazzo Senior Living Community: 6250 N 19th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85015
Kaleidoscope Juice
Kaleidoscope Juice is excited to announce that it will open its newest outlet at the Shops in Gainey Village located at 8977 N. Scottsdale Rd. in Scottsdale this October.
Kaleidoscope is proud to source the best organic ingredients, locally when able, to offer healthy food fast. Locally owned and operated since 2008, Kaleidoscope now has five locations and is Arizona’s local juice and health food company of choice, aiming to help the community live healthy, happy lives.
The new sun-filled 1,000 square- foot space at Gainey Village will have a French Moroccan design and feature bar and lounge seating, a large community table and a patio welcoming guests to stay or take their orders to go. A countertop fresh press juice machine will also be a new addition allowing team members to press juices to order throughout the day. The shop will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Kaleidoscope’s mission is to nourish and heal through nutrition. The company’s recipes and ingredient combinations are science-based and target specific needs or deficiencies. The 100 percent organic menu features cold press fruit and vegetable juices, shakes, salads, sandwiches, protein and breakfast bowls and gluten-free snacks, including its popular range of protein cookies. A new smoothie menu was recently launched with ten drinks including the Keto Meal, Royal Bee and Longevity.
Royal jelly (what the Queen bee eats), honeycomb, bee pollen – bee products are some of the newest superfoods sweeping the health food scene and for good reason!
Bee products are rich in antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, help build up our immune systems and can help protect us from getting sick. The Royal Bee smoothie served at Kaleidoscope Juice is an excellent source of royal jelly and other immune protecting ingredients. The smoothie has - cardamom, mixed berries, pitaya fruit, chia seeds, coconut milk, collagen and is topped with bee pollen. This is one of Kaleidoscope Juice’s new smoothies. A representative is available to come on and talk about bee products and demonstrate how to make this smoothie.
For more information, visit: https://kaleidoscope.love/
Home Hacks for Allergy Shine & Cooler Weather: Precision Air & Plumbing
- One of the surest signs of cooler weather is the re-appearance of the “honey-do” list – that list of upkeep that every home owner has. Plus, cooler weather means the rise of allergy season, especially with many of us opening windows during this beautiful weather.
- Not everything on that maintenance check list has to be hard. One local expert, Erik Bryan from Precision Air says it’s the simple things that can save you the most money.
- Tell us about what we should do with our water heater during the cooler months
- It’s important to adjust your water heater. Depending on what type of water heater you have, it could be keeping the water in its tank hot all day long. Keep an eye on the temperature as each season changes. Keep it low in the summer, then raise it as needed in the winter.
- What are some things to look out for to help keep allergies under control during this winter allergy season?
- Windows - Close windows and rely on air conditioning during pollen season. Clean mold and condensation from window frames and sills. Use double-paned windows when it’s cold.
- Air filtration – The type of air-filter and how you adjust it in your home Is important.
- Electrical appliances – Those expensive ionizing air filters might be doing you more harm than good.
- Ventilation - Exhaust fans reduce moisture during baths and showers.
- Air quality - Use a dehumidifier to reduce dampness and clean it once a week.
- Foundation, windows and stairwells - Check for and repair any sources of leaks or water damage.
- Digital Controlled Thermostat
- Invest in a customizable thermostat. If you're away at the office all day, you can program your heater to shift down a few degrees while you're gone and then shift back up shortly before you return home. Heating or cooling an empty home wastes a lot of money in energy costs.
- Leaky Windows and Doors
- The cold will find its way in and leaky windows and doors are usually the culprit. Don’t just ignore it by cranking up the heaters. Caulk leaky windows and put rubber seal around doors to keep winter winds out and warmth in.
- For more information: https://www.precisionairandheating.com/ or phone: (602)-FIX-MYAC
Precision Air & Plumbing 3045 N. Colorado St. Chandler, AZ 85255