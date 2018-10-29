Motivational Monday: Turner Stanek National Powerlifting Champion
A Maricopa teen just won a national powerlifting title at a competition in Spokane. He's only 15! He's 230lbs and 6' tall. He's so big, he was the only competitor in his age and weight group. He deadlifted 507lbs and back squatted 430lbs!
- Turner Stanek is just became a National Powerlifting Champion at the USA Powerlifting Nationals in Spokane WA on 10/14
- Turner broke two American Records at the competition, and three Arizona State records at the competition.
- Turner only started powerlifting just over a year ago
- Competition/National Records: Deadlift 507 lbs., Back Squat 430 lbs., Bench 225.9 lbs.
- Turner attends Mountain Pointe High School and is in his Junior year
To learn more about Turner Stanek: http://usapl.liftingdatabase.com/lifters-view?id=41625
For more information on CrossFit Maricopa visit: https://crossfitmaricopa.com/ or call: 480-532-0067
CrossFit Maricopa 41600 West Smith Enke Road Suite 129, Maricopa, AZ 85138
Running 101 for Phx 10K
Days before the pinnacle of Phoenix road racing, Bill Rodgers, one of the world's most acclaimed long-distance runners, will speak at the first-ever Runner's Seminar hosted by Steward Medical Group as part of this year's 3TV Phoenix 10K/Half Marathon. Prominent physician and race founder Dr. Art Mollen, and other Steward Medical Group physicians who provide expert running and fitness care, will also present.
The seminar is free of charge to all 3TV Phoenix 10K/Half Marathon entrants. The 43rd 10K and Half Marathon will take place on Sunday, November 4th. Steward Health Care is the presenting sponsor of this year's race.
The Runner's Seminar Monday, October 29th, 7 p.m. at J.W. Camelback Inn & Spa's - The Lincoln Restaurant (5402 East Lincoln Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85253)
For more information on the Runner's Seminar: https://www.phoenix10k.com/runners-seminar.html
The event supports The Mollen Foundation, which is dedicated to preventing childhood obesity (www.mollenfoundation.org)
Runner's may sign up for the 3TV Phoenix 10K/Half Marathon at https://admin.chronotrack.com/r/37256. Full details about the race are available at www.phoenix10k.com.
Heard Museum Masks
It's a groundbreaking exhibit, the first and only of its kind. Something you'd expect in Paris, London or New York. It's an exhibit that pairs rare masks together. And, the first and only opportunity to see these works of art, rarely seen collection of portraits by Henri Matisse (great French painter) with the Yup'ik (Native Alaskan) masks that inspired these works. The exhibit begins today, right here in the Valley at the Heard Museum.
It's the first and ONLY opportunity to see an exhibition that pairs the Additionally, this will be the first and only time that pairs of masks that have been separated for more than a century will be reunited. These masks were originally made in pairs and used together in ceremonies but were later separated never to be seen together again...until now. The curators of the show have also given name to many of the artists of the masks that were previously unknown.
Yua: Henri Matisse and the Inner Arctic Spirit runs Oct. 29, 2018-Feb. 3, 2019 at the Heard Museum. For more information and to purchase tickets visit https://matisse.heard.org.
Heard Museum -2301 N. Central Ave. Phoenix, AZ 85004
Travel Safe
We've had recent experiences or heard stories about someone getting seriously ill while traveling. With the holidays around the corner and business travel up, here are tips to help people prepare for health emergencies while traveling.
It is a good thing to have new experiences, see new places and have adventures but...
Be prepared for the unexpected
- Sudden illnesses can arise
- Chronic illnesses can worsen
- Undiagnosed problems can become symptomatic
Where you are going?
- What is the health care system like
- Are there new environmental conditions e.g. altitude, allergens
- Can you ask for help in an emergency
- How would you get home if needed
- Do you need vaccines
How long will you be gone?
- Do you need a new prescription
- Do you need extra medication
What are you planning to do? If you're planning long trip or strenuous trip activities, consider
- A checkup from your doctor
- Copies of recent tests in case there is a problem
- Special precautions for your medical conditions-- for example small injuries or infections in someone with diabetes
Do you have chronic/rare health conditions or allergies?
- Make a document packet and an emergency bag, with labels
-Medical history
-Medication list
-Recent test results if relevant
-Extra medication
-List of emergency contacts (including your doctor)
Talk to travel partners about chronic medical conditions, medications or allergies.
Think about an exit plan how will you get home in case of health emergency?
For more information: http://centralphoenixobgyn.com/ or call: (602) 288-0777
Central Phoenix Obstetrics and Gynecology, 926 East McDowell Road, #134, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Food Network's "Holiday Baking Championship" local contestant Julia Ramos Perugini
Premiering Monday, November 5th at 9pm “Holiday Essentials” SEASON PREMIERE!
The pumpkin spice phenomenon hits the Holiday Baking Championship! For the pre-heat, nine bakers attempt to wow host Jesse Palmer and judges Nancy Fuller, Duff Goldman and Lorraine Pascale with creative pumpkin spiciness. In the main heat, the bakers must combine a yule log with a classic holiday treat.
You can see Julia bake delicious treats on an all-new season of "Holiday Baking Championship" when it premieres on Food Network Monday, November 5 at 9pm ET/PT
For more information: https://www.foodnetwork.com/shows/holiday-baking-championship
Dish AZ
Get the scoop on local vegetables and local restaurant recipes that use homegrown produce in their meals. It's a new campaign and website that's already seeing traction online, called TheDishAZ.com. Sponsored by the Dep. of Agriculture and Randy Murray Productions, the goal is to highlight the benefits of buying local produce in Arizona. The website offers recipes and easy to follow videos.
Some restaurants that are participating in the campaign are Beckett's Table, Criollo, The Breadfruit &
Rum Bar, St. Francis, Cibo Urban Pizzeria, and Mariposa Latin Inspired Grill, with the number expected to grow.
For more information, go to www.thedishaz.com.
Arizona farmers are producing food that consumers believe tastes fresher and may be healthier. This has created a "buy local" trend that has wide-ranging benefits for our Arizona community. Learn all there is to know about why buying and eating locally grown vegetables is the way to go!
For more information: www.ArizonaGrown.org
