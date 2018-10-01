Motivational Monday: Funktional Fitness
In honor of 10 successful years in business, Funktional Fitness is collaborating with other local Gilbert businesses (some of which are celebrating their 10-year anniversaries too!) for a week of specials, bites, activities and more! FREE GROUP
Workouts all week long! Schedule is as follows:
• Date: Monday, October 1: Thunderbolt Coffee Kickoff
• Time: 6am - 8pm
• Location: FunkFit
• This fun event celebrates both FunkFit's and Bergie's Coffee House's 10-year anniversaries with samples of our new collaborative Thunderbolt coffee blend. High caffeinated coffee samples provided all day long and the beans will be on sale for purchase. Lunch samples provided by Chef Phoenix Catering Service.
• Date: Tuesday, October 2: The "Price is Right" and BOGO Specials
• Time: 4pm (celebration all day)
• Location: FunkFit
• Specials include buy one, get one free smoothie at Funktional Fitness, "Price is Right"-themed Nutrition Games by Laura S., RD from 4p-6pm, dinner samples courtesy of Chef Phoenix Catering Service, and Chandler PT offering stretching and recovery sessions.
• Date: Wednesday, October 3: 10-Year Anniversary of FunkFit and Liberty Market with "10 Year Spicy Chicken Sandwich" Celebration and "Clean Juice Cheers"
• Time: 4:30 p.m.-7:00 p.m. (sandwich available all day at Liberty Market)
• Location: FunkFit
• Guests of Liberty Market can enjoy a brand new FunkFit X Year Anniversary inspired Spicy Chicken Sandwich at the restaurant during normal lunch and dinner hours. At FunkFit, members and guests can enjoy samples, buy one get one coupons, pressed juices, and receive some "101 education" from a cleanse expert.
• Date: Thursday, October 4 FunkFit's Birthday Party
• Times: All day long
• Location: Cycle Ave. (inside Funktional Fitness)
• On the actual birthday of FunkFit, guests can enjoy breakfast samples courtesy of Chef Phoenix after the 5am and 6am workouts, and birthday rides will be offered at Cycle Ave. at 10:15 a.m., 1:15 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. Take the ultimate double double challenge and do back to back FunkFit and Cycle Ave. classes. From 5-8 p.m., members are invited to enjoy a birthday party (complete with piñata!) with tacos and drinks from SoCal Fish Taco Company. FitAid will be providing their Core 4 drinks for all evening workout participants
• Date: Friday, October 5 "Earn Your Booze"
• Time: After the 12p, 4p, 5p, 6p workouts
• Location: FunkFit
• Cider Corps Keg and Earn Your Booze celebrate with FunkFit post workout at noon, 4:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. for a healthy adult beverage called "Earn Your Blues" cider. Advantage Sports Acupuncture will also be on location stretching members and guests pre and post workouts.
• Date: Saturday, October 6 Mock Powerlifting Meet and Family Fun
• Time: Meet 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.; OHSO Gilbert 1:00-3:00 p.m.
• Location: Mock Meet at FunkFit
• Members can test their ultimate strength at the Mock Powerlifting Meet with Coach David Bidochka from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Perform the deadlift, squat, and/or bench press in a comfortable and safe environment while striving for your personal records. Advantage Sports Acupuncture will be here to stretch you out pre and post workout. Then head over to OHSO Gilbert for a celebration of all the hard work you put in. Also, Creamistry will be providing free toppings to all FunkFit members all day long.
• Date: Sunday, October 7 R&R
• Time: Yoga at 9am
• Location: FunkFit
• To cap off a fun week filled with energy, it's always good to add some Zen into the mix. Join Savannah Baird as she takes members and guests thru an hour-long yoga session. After the session the group will head out to downtown Gilbert for a nice Sunday brunch to officially cap off the week-long celebration.
Funktional Fitness, 213 N. Gilbert Rd. Gilbert,AZ 85234
Phone: 480-503-2307 Website: www.funkfit.com
Cycle Ave. (located inside Funktional Fitness) 213 N. Gilbert Rd. Gilbert, AZ 85234
Phone: 480-290-7003 Website: www.cycle-ave.com
Dog-friendly Oktoberfest benefits AAWL
The Valley's most dog-friendly Oktoberfest is back this year and set for Thursday, Oct. 11, from 5 to 8:30 p.m., at OHSO Distillery in Scottsdale. All proceeds from this event will go to the Arizona Animal Welfare League, the state's oldest and largest no-kill shelter.
As tradition dictates, OHSO has a special brew on tap the Panting Puppy Pale Ale for the event!
Tickets are $35 per person (or $55 for two people if you register by October 4). Four-legged guests are free.
Each ticket includes: live music, Panting Puppy Pale Ale or soda, brats, sliders (vegan options can be made upon request), mac-n-cheese, salad, pretzel, a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle. The first 100 guests also get a swag bag, OHSO coupon and a homemade dog biscuit.
• Who: AAWL + OHSO
• What: Dog-friendly Oktoberfest Fundraiser
• When: Thursday, Oct. 11, 5 to 8:30 p.m.
• Where: OHSO, 15681 N. Hayden Rd. in Scottsdale
• How much: $35 per person ($55 for two tickets before 10/4)
For more information on visit: www.aawl.org/Oktoberfest
Arizona Animal Welfare league. 25 N 40th Street Phoenix AZ 85034 Phone: 602-273-6852
Sudden Cardiac Arrest
Sudden cardiac arrest (SCA)
• An emergency
• The sudden, unexpected loss of heart function, breathing and consciousness
• If not treated immediately, it causes sudden cardiac death (SCD)
• With fast, appropriate medical care, survival is possible
• With every minute that passes, the chances of surviving SCA drop rapidly
Causes
• Previous heart attack (75% of SCD cases are linked to a previous heart attack)
• Coronary artery disease (80% of SCD cases are linked with this disease)
• Heart disease
• Family history of sudden cardiac arrest or SCD
• Personal or family history of certain abnormal heart rhythms
• History of congenital heart defects or blood vessel abnormalities
• Significant changes in blood levels of potassium and magnesium
• Obesity
• Diabetes
• Recreational drug abuse
• Some medications
Symptoms
Sudden cardiac arrest symptoms are immediate and drastic and include:
• Sudden collapse
• No pulse
• No breathing
• Loss of consciousness
What to Do
• Call 911 (or the emergency number in your area) or get someone to call
• Perform CPR or chest compressions. If you've been trained in CPR.
• Use a portable defibrillator no training needed
o Open the lid and follow instructions
Automated external defibrillators (AEDs)
• Special defibrillators created for untrained bystanders.
• Portable devices often are found in public places, such as shopping malls, golf courses, businesses, airports, airplanes, casinos, convention centers, hotels, sports venues, and schools.
• AEDs are programmed to read the heart rhythm and give an electric shock if they detect a dangerous arrhythmia.
• Will not give a shock to someone who has fainted or is otherwise just unconscious without cardiac arrest.
• Give cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) until a defibrillator arrives.
Homework
• Locate the defibrillator(s) your job and the public places you go to often.
CPR classes:
https://www.redcross.org/take-a-class/search?cgid=cpr&zip=phoenix%2C+az&latitude=33.4483771&longitude=-112.0740373&zipcode=&searchtype=class
Central Phoenix Obstetrics and Gynecology
926 East McDowell Road, #134, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Phone: (602) 288-0777
Website: http://centralphoenixobgyn.com/
Queen of Clean: Carpet Cleaning Hacks
When you have a carpet OOPS immediately poor on club soda and blot, blot, blot, standing on paper towels to absorb. If all the staining is removed, you are good. If not try this spotter.
Carpet Dents
• You go to rearrange your furniture or perhaps you get new. When you move it, you find deep dents and indentations in the carpet. There is a super easy way to remove them.
• Lay ice on the carpet dents, covering them completely. Let the ice melt slowly into the carpet. Once the ice has melted, but the carpet is still damp, gently fluff the carpet fibers with the tines of a fork. Make sure the carpet is dry before sitting anything on it.
• Dents and indentations gone!
Steam Cleaning Carpet Solution
• 2 Quarts of HOT water (the hottest you can get at the tap)
• 1 drop *Sal Suds Liquid. (approximately Â¼ teaspoon)
• I know you will think you need more, but no matter how dirty your carpet is, DO NOT put in more. More will leave residue in the carpet. 1 DROP is all you need.
• First fill the clean water container with 2 quarts of hot water, add the Sal Suds. Give it a little shake to mix and clean your carpet as usual. Sal Suds is heavier than water so always add it last to mix it in well.
• Sal Suds is created by Dr. Bronners, the people who make castile soap. This is entirely different than castile soap, but it is all natural. You can use it for all kinds of cleaning and it lasts a very long time. I got mine on Amazon.com.
Carpet Spotter
• Put 2 cups of warm water in a spray bottle. Add to it 1/8 teaspoon of Sal Suds. Shake to combine. Lightly mist stained area. Let sit for 10 minutes and then gently work into the spot. Blot by standing on a pad of paper towels.
• Take a damp cloth and blot and then blot again with paper towels to remove all the liquid you can.
• Use very sparingly. A little goes a long way.
Tough Job Stain Remover
• 1/2 cup 3% hydrogen peroxide
• 1 teaspoon of ammonia
• Combine in a spray bottle. Saturate stain, let sit for about 30 minutes and then start blotting. You may need to repeat.
• You can use this again as long as the solution is not exposed to light which will cause the peroxide to break down and be useless.
Another Carpet Spotter
• 1-1/2 cup of water
• ½ cup of white vinegar
• Spray spot and allow solution to penetrate for 20 minutes or so
• Then blot well with a pad of paper towels. Reapply if needed.
For more information visit Linda's website and Facebook page.
https://www.facebook.com/realqueenofclean/
Tasty recipes using pumpkins
Here are the recipes for these three pumpkin items featured by Sprouts: sparkling pumpkin float, pumpkin spice chai latte and creamy pumpkin and bacon crostini.
Sparkling Pumpkin Float
Ingredients
• Sprouts Sparkling Pumpkin Spiced Apple Cider
• Sprouts Organic Cinnamon Pumpkin Ice Cream
Directions
1. In a large glass, add desired amount of ice cream.
2. Cover ice cream with sparkling ale and enjoy!
Crockpot Pumpkin Spice Chai Latte
Ingredients
• 3 Tbsp. White sugar
• 6 Peppercorns
• 2 cups Sprouts Pumpkin Spice Black Tea, strongly brewed
• 2 tsp. Vanilla
• 1 Tbsp. Brown Sugar
• 6 Cloves
• 1 Cinnamon stick
• 4 Tbsp. Canned pumpkin
• 4 cups Milk
Directions
1. After brewing tea, add tea and milk to crockpot.
2. Add pumpkin, sugars, and spices to the crockpot and stir.
3. Cover and cook on high for 2 hours.
4. After 2 hours has passed, remove the lid and let sit for 30 minutes to one hour.
5. Remove spices, stir one more time and serve.
Creamy Pumpkin & Bacon Crostini
Ingredients
• 5 slices Bacon, Cooked and Crumbled
• 1/2 cup Pecans, Chopped
• 8 oz. Cream Cheese, Softened
• 1/8 tsp. Black Pepper
• 3/4 cup Canned Pumpkin
• 1/4 cup Honey, Plus More for Drizzling
• 1 Baguette, Sliced and Toasted
• 1/2 cup Goat Cheese
Directions
1. In a medium bowl, mix together cheese, pumpkin, pepper, pecans and honey.
2. Spread mixture onto each toasted sliced of bread and top with bacon crumbles.
3. Drizzle with honey, if desired.
Recipes and Healthy Living Inspiration at www.sprouts.com
