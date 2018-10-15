Motivational Monday: Sun City All Star Softball clinic
APS to host All Stars Softball Clinic for Sun City West community, featuring retired MLB Players Ron Davis and Ken Phelps
The APS All-Star clinic is a program developed by APS Community Development consultant and former MLB player Ken Phelps to offer instruction to attendees on the fundamentals of softball and baseball. With the help of other retired MLB players, Phelps conducts instruction on batting, throwing, running, infield/outfield drills. The clinic began as a program focused on youth organizations but has now been adapted for the active adult community.
The expected crowd of players from the Sun City West community will have a two-and-a-half-hour clinic followed by lunch, photos and an autograph session with the former MLB players.
The event takes place at Sun City West Liberty Softball Field (14401 W. RH Johnson Blvd Sun City West, AZ) today, Oct. 15th at 10 am.
For more information on the APS All-Star Clinics visit: http://www.azsrsoftball.com/events/scwfantasyclinic.html and to inquire about hosting a future clinic, please email corporategiving@aps.com
Dominick's Steakhouse: Make-A-Wish Benefit
Dominick's Steakhouse to host benefit night for Make-A-Wish Arizona with 100% of food and drink sales going directly to help grant wishes for wish kids in Arizona.
On Wednesday, October 17 enjoy a delicious dinner at Dominick's Steakhouse while helping raise funds for Arizona wish kids through Make-a-Wish Arizona.
Every dollar spent, except taxes and tips to the servers, at the restaurant that night through food, liquor and beverage sales will go directly to Make-A-Wish Arizona to grant wishes for kids dealing with critical illnesses.
Dominick's Steakhouse is located at the Scottsdale Quarter- 15169 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Reservations are being taken from 4pm -9:30pm and can be made by calling Dominick's Steakhouse at 480-272-7271 or online at www.dominickssteakhouse.com.
Spa Week returns to the Valley (spas offer $50 treatments)
The Salon & Day Spa at The Scottsdale Plaza Resort (7200 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85253) is a sanctuary for soothing the mind, body and soul. Rediscover a sense of tranquility through an array of nurturing massages, body treatments, facials and salon services that will pamper you from head to toe. Our desert oasis-inspired Spa features four treatment rooms, two infrared saunas, a relaxation lounge, and locker room facilities with showers. We are also the sole carriers of Osmosis, an incredible vegan and certified organic skincare line.
Spa Week Specials
Swedish Massage Description:
- A relaxing treatment that melts away stress and tension through gentle manipulation of the muscles in combination with long gliding stroked for serene satisfaction.
Hot Stone Description:
- Warmed Basalt stones are incorporated into this full body massage to induce deep relaxation and release tension within the muscles.
Mani/Pedi Combo Description:
- Our manicure and pedicure pamper from start to finish. Your hands and feet will be perfected with reshaped nails and cuticles, a moisturizing massage, and an expert application of our finest polish, applied in the color of your choice.
For more information visit: www.scottsdaleplaza.com/the-resort/spa or call: 480-951-5150
Dr. Sharon Thompson: HPV for Adults
You've seen all those powerful HPV commercials for teens, asking parents why they haven't vaccinated their kids, and if they understand the risks and cancer dangers. Well, now the FDA has approved the HPV vaccine for adults, for men and women up to the age of 45. This is big news, as many believe most people have HPV with no symptoms and are readily spreading the virus. HPV can cause cervical, vulvar, vaginal and anal cancers, and the vaccine is said to protect against that, along with genital warts. The HPV vaccine was already approved for adults up to age 26. This expands the age range from 27-45.
HPV is sexually transmitted, and most adults encounter at least one strain at some point in their lives. The vaccine protects against nine strains, including those most likely to cause cancers and genital warts.
Central Phoenix Obstetrics and Gynecology- 926 East McDowell Road, #134, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Website: http://centralphoenixobgyn.com/ Phone:(602) 288-0777
Making Halloween Fun for Kids with Food Allergies
CertiStar is on a mission to protect and improve the safety and dining experiences for men, women and children with food allergies
Kids with food allergies have a significantly different and worse Halloween / Trick or Treating experience.
For more information: https://certistar.com/
Chef Adrianne Calvo
If you ever wanted to feel like a real chef, you can cook like one too, and that's thanks to Chef Adrianne. Her new cookbook has 100 of her favorite recipes, each meal a memory, and she joins us with one of her favorite dishes.
The A-List, a collection of her all-time top 100 recipes - all of which have won national or international culinary competitions or have been most requested by patrons of her acclaimed Miami eatery, Chef Adrianne's Vineyard Restaurant and Wine Bar.
Recipe:
The A-List - Miso Marinated Chicken Drumsticks + Maple Horseradish Pomegranate Glaze Recipe:
Ingredients:
- 4 free-range chicken drumsticks
- 1 tablespoon miso paste
- 1 tablespoon light soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon garlic, minced
- 1 tablespoon ginger, grated
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar
- 1 cup water
- 1/4 cup pure maple syrup
- 1 teaspoon horseradish
- 1 tablespoon pomegranate seeds
- Minced chives and pomegranate seeds, to garnish
Directions:
In a mixing bowl, whisk together miso paste, soy sauce, garlic, ginger, honey, rice wine vinegar, and water to make a marinade. Place the drumsticks in the marinade and refrigerate for 4-6 hours. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. Remove the drumsticks from the marinade and pat dry. Place on a nonstick baking sheet and cook for 15-17 minutes. Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, cook maple syrup, horseradish, and pomegranate seeds over medium-high heat until thickened slightly, about 5-10 minutes. Add the glaze to a medium bowl and toss the drumsticks in the glaze and return to the oven for another 5 minutes to allow the glaze to adhere to the chicken. To serve, garnish with pomegranate seeds and chives.
Visit with Chef Adrianne at www.chefadriannes.com and Facebook: www.Facebook.com/chefadriannecalvo
