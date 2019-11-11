Motivational Monday: Team Forty-Four
This is not rock climbing. This is an incredibly effective 30-minute total-body workout and it's done on a vertical unit called the VersaClimber. Summit Society is Arizona's original VersaClimbing studio. The VersaClimber provides a primal, low-impact movement and due to being in an upright position it promotes natural alignment and engages all major muscle groups. Our system delivers the ultimate high intensity workout for maximum results. For 30 minutes you will climb to different tempos and complete the most powerful workout you've ever done.
Save the date PHX! Nov. 16th from 10a-1p we will be holding our 3 Summit Challenge. 10 teams of 3-6 climbers will buy in to compete against each other as they race to climb some of Phoenix’s largest summits (Piestewa Peak, Four Peaks, Camelback). Total feet climbed will be 13,000ft done on the @versaclimber in relay fashion. Top teams will receive prizes and proceeds will be donated to @supportmyclub Snacks will be provided by our friends at @sipcoffeeandbeer_ @sunfare and @thevigaz Limited spots available. For more information: https://www.facebook.com/summitsocietyphx/photos/pb.104564847572792.-2207520000.0./138109300885013/?type=3&theater
For more information: www.summitsocietyphx.com or phone: (480) 332-3960
East Valley Veterans Parade
The East Valley Veterans Parade is held in Downtown Mesa to honor, thank and celebrate local veterans and active military. Last year, 40,000 spectators watched more than 2,000 parade participants from East Valley communities including Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Tempe, Scottsdale, Apache Junction, Queen Creek and Higley.
This year’s theme is “Commemorate and Celebrate” as we commemorate the 100th anniversary of Veterans Day and the 75th anniversary of D-Day, and celebrate our veterans, active military and their families.
For more information: https://evvp.org/
KTVK Fry’s Holiday Food Drive 2019
- Holiday Food/Turkey Drive runs Nov. 11 through Jan. 5 at Fry’s Food Stores.
- Donate a turkey to The Salvation Army by scanning the $10 turkey scan card at the register. If you donate a turkey now through Nov. 26, by using the $10 scan card you will receive a message on the receipt for a one-time 10 % off your bill, redeemable Friday, Nov. 29, Sat. Nov. 30 and Sun. Dec. 1.
- Donate to our local food banks at the registers, by scanning the $1 or $5 scan card.
- Customer can also purchase high-protein food items and drop them in the collection box at the front of the store.
- Or drop your change in the coinboxes at each register.
For more information: https://www.azfamily.com/promotions/holiday_food_drive/
Tara at the Movies: Midway
To this day, The Battle of Midway is considered one of the biggest military victories in U.S Naval history. Director Roland Emmerich has wanted to bring the story back to the big screen for years. He’s finally getting his chance….as “Midway” hits theaters this week, just in time for Veteran’s Day.
For more information on the movie: https://midway.movie/
For more information on Tara reviews and interviews visit: https://www.harkins.com/behind-screens
