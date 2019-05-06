Paint Your Pet
Sit. Stay. Paint. Just in time for National Pet Month in May, the local Pinot's Palette, the premier paint and sip studio, is hosting Project Pet an entire class dedicated to helping people paint a portrait of their pet.
Project Pet gives pet parents the op-paw-tunity to honor their furry, feathered, or finned friends in a very fetching way.
Project Pet How It Works
Participants pre-register and submit a photo of their pet.
- Pinot's Palette transfers the photo onto a 16"x20" canvas.
- The night of the class, the talented artists walk pet painters through the steps to bring the portrait of their pet to life from customizing the right colors to capture the gleam in their eyes to accentuating every strand of fluff.
It's a fun way for people to honor their pets and the joy they bring to their life. Many people also find Project Pet to be a deeply meaningful way to memorialize a furry family member who has crossed the rainbow bridge. Many Pinot's Palette studios even donate a portion of the profits to help local animal shelters.
Paparazzi Five Stops to the Purr-fect Pet Pic
Can't make it to a Pet Project class? The experts at Pinot's Palette have five tips to help people take paw-some pics of their pets.
- Clamp a binder clip on top of the smartphone to hold treats.
- Don't use the flash. Natural light works best.
- Find a contrasting background. Light pet dark background. Dark pet light background. Move distracting objects out of the way.
- Get close. Stand four feet away or closer.
- Be happy and relaxed. Your mood will rub off on your pet.
For more information: www.pinotspalette.com/gilbert or Phone:480-750-WINE
Pinot's Palette Gilbert 2743 South Market Street, Suite 110 Gilbert, AZ 85295
Motivation Monday: Bufboi Athletics
We are the leading personalized fitness company that drives measurable performance results to the men, women and children of the health-conscious community. Unlike our competitors the fitness chains we personally invest into your life and fitness goals by training your mind moving your body, and reigniting your spirit! We offer group classes, youth programs, athletic programs, and individualized training.
Thank you for considering Bufboi Athletics for a Motivation Monday segment. His training by far, has improved my athletic ability, strength and body composition in just a short time, and he does this for the entire community.
Women's Bootcamp
- Bootcamp Classes Everyday!
- Open to all but has become a hot spot for women to work together to get through a class that combines weight lifting, plyometrics, athletic training, and more.
- Built in modifications and progressions for anyone at any fitness level.
- Unlike a normal group fitness class, this boot camp gets participants using equipment all around the gym.
Youth in Fitness
- Youth programs & sports team training
- Perfect for summer break
- Importance of conditioning and fitness at a young age
- Develop strength and agility
- The Next Level Project - youth program that exposes youth to a wide variety of intense physical training techniques and healthy lifestyle changes.
For more information and locations: www.bodcor.com and Facebook: www.facebook.com/bodcorwestvalley
Dr. Sharon Thompson: Diet vs Exercise
When most people think of losing weight, they focus on cleaning up their diets or going on a diet to drop unwanted pounds. There's a multitude of diets that are spotlighted as a new way to get slim. However, there is also a saying that "you can't out-exercise an unhealthy diet" over and over again, and as a result, the focus has shifted from fitness to food. But what is the best way to keep the extra weight off?
For Maintaining Weight Loss, Exercise Wins
- A new study from the University of Colorado Anschutz Health and Wellness Center found that exercise was more effective than diet for people trying to maintain their weight loss
- The study showed that successful weight loss maintenance relies on physical activity to remain in energy balance and avoid weight gain
- The goal is to achieve energy balance instead of chronic restriction of dietary intake
- The study showed that successful weight-loss maintainers ate similar amount of calories per day as overweight individuals, BUT they avoided regaining weight by adding high levels of physical activity.
- The study's findings underscore the value of exercise in helping us achieve weight-related goals and besides, the mental and physical benefits of exercising are reason enough to keep our bodies moving.
The Problem
- Nearly two-thirds of US adults are overweight or obese
- Together, overweight and obesity are the second leading causes of preventable death, primarily through effects on cardiovascular disease (CVD) risk factors (hypertension, dyslipidemia, and type 2 diabetes).
- Weight loss improves these risk factors, and evidence suggests that benefits persist as long as weight loss is maintained.
- Relapse is common after weight loss
Weight loss is simple expend more calories than taken in
- Short term "diets"
- Long term education about healthy eating
- Exercise
Weight maintenance is more complex than weight loss
Studies show successful weight maintenance is associated with:
- More initial weight loss
- Reaching a self‐determined goal weight
- Having a physically active lifestyle (the addition of 275 minutes/week of physical activity was found to help women to sustain a weight loss of more than 10%)
- Healthier eating
- Control of over‐eating
- Self‐monitoring of behaviors
- Internal motivation to lose weight
- Social support (personal contact works better than online)
- Better coping strategies and ability to handle life stress
- Self‐efficacy and autonomy
- Assuming responsibility in life
- More psychological strength and stability.
In one study, women who maintained weight loss
- Exercised regularly (90%)
- Were conscious of their behaviors and used available social support (70%)
- Confronted problems directly (95%)
- Used personally developed strategies to help themselves
Risk for weight regain
- History of weight cycling
- Disinhibited eating
- Binge eating
Of women in the study above, who regained their weight loss
- Did not exercise (66%)
- Ate unconsciously in response to emotions (70%)
- Did not use available social support (72%)
- Did not confront problems directly (90%)
For more information: http://centralphoenixobgyn.com/
Central Phoenix Obstetrics and Gynecology, 926 East McDowell Road, #134, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Queen of Clean: Taking care of summer shoes, sandals, running shoes and removing toe prints from open toe shoes
Toe Marks in Sandals
- How many times have you gone to put on a pair of sandals and seen those dirty toe marks where your toes sit. There is a quick easy way to remove those and keep your shoes new looking. It works for the suede-look lining and also leather or faux leather.
- Dampen a microfiber cloth and firmly rub the inside of toe area, where the dark toe areas are. Keep turning the cloth to a clean area as you work on the shoes. You can also add a little bar soap to the cloth when working on leather linings. Rub until clean and then reset the nap if they have a suede-type lining, by rubbing in the nap direction with the damp cloth. Let dry out of sun.
Tough Toe Marks
- Add some rubbing alcohol to your microfiber cloth and rub. Blot. Allow to air dry.
- White Canvas and Leather Shoes Colored and Patterned Shoes
- Do you have a pair of white canvas shoes that need cleaning? Perhaps you have some colored athletic shoes that need freshening.
- For white canvas shoes, apply a paste of automatic dish washing detergent mixed with hot water to the shoes. Let this soak for at least 30 minutes, then scrub the surface with a nail brush or tooth brush. Rinse well and allow it to dry out of the sunlight. Do not put in the dryer. This will cause a brown line to appear on the canvas where it touches the rubber sole.
- You may also wash the white or colored shoes in the washing machine. Put them in in a zip up delicates (lingerie) laundry bag with your regular detergent and ½ cup of Twenty Mule Team Borax. When done, re-shape the shoes and dry out of the sunlight. Once dry you can apply a coat of spray starch to them so they stay clean longer and clean more easily the next time.
- I have also found, while testing ZOTE Soap, that you can wet the shoe with warm water and lather the ZOTE on the shoe. Rub firmly or use a brush, rinse and launder as above in the washer or rinse, spin out in the washer and air dry.
Skecher Go Walk-Type Shoes
- Nylon/Mesh Shoes: Most non-leather casual shoes can be safely machine washed on the gentle cycle and air-dried, I suggest placing them in a pillowcase or laundry bag before washing in machine. Apply a protectant such as Skechers™ Water Proofer Spray or Scotchgard™ to protect the shoes from water and stains.
Caring for Fabric Shoes
- While fabric shoes are a little more of a challenge to keep clean, there are several things that you can do to keep them looking great for years!
- Lightly brush dirt and debris away using a soft nylon brush.
- Gently wipe with a damp, lint-free cloth.
- Light dirt spots can be removed using Club Soda, seltzer water, or soda water and a toothbrush. Wipe to remove excess water and air dry. You can avoid water marks by feathering wet patches with a damp cloth.
- Heavier marks and/or stains can be removed using Scotchgard Fabric Cleaner. Scotchgard Fabric Protector will help avoid water spots, and reduce dirt pickup and stains.
Got Stinky Shoes? Try these odor killers
- Rubbing Alcohol
- Pour some rubbing alcohol into a spray bottle. (Make sure you mark your spray bottle, so people know it isn't safe to consume.)
- Spray the alcohol inside each stinky shoe- just a couple spays should do the trick! Make sure you do this in a well-ventilated room or outside.
- Let dry completely before wearing.
Queen of Clean What STINKS?! ™
- I like this product because it contains enzymes that digest the protein in sweat, completely and safely removing it. You simply spray, let dry and wear.
For more information visit Linda's website: www.Queenofclean.com and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/realqueenofclean/
National Travel and Tourism Week
Travel and tourism is Arizona's biggest export industry. In 2017, more than 43 million people visited Arizona from all over the world, supporting jobs, funding state tax revenue and bolstering the state's economy. In celebration of National Travel & Tourism Week, we've selected a few destinations Arizonans should add to their list of places to see and experience all summer long.
What is National Travel and Tourism Week and why tourism matters to Arizona:
- We're celebrating the fact that tourism matters to our country, to our state and to all the folks working in the industry in Arizona and around the world
- In 2017, visitors to our state spent more than $22 billion in Arizona, generating more than $3.3 billion in tax revenue
- This tax revenue reduces the average Arizonan's household taxes by more than $1,100 each year
- The industry employs more than 180,000 Arizonans
Stargaze and experience dark skies at Oracle State Park:
- Arizona is home to more certified Dark Sky Places than any other U.S. state, we currently have 14 dark-sky communities and parks, and Oracle State Park is a must-see
- Oracle State Park is designated an International Dark Sky Park
- It's a 4,000-acre wildlife refuge near the Catalina Mountain Foothills
- There's even a State Park Star Party coming up May 18 from 7-9 p.m. at Oracle State Park, one of the best ways to experience our Arizona dark skies
Visit Chiricahua National Monument, one of Arizona's many unreal natural wonders:
- Chiricahua is located near Willcox in the southern part of the state
- Nicknamed the "Wonderland of Rocks" due to its extraordinary rock formations, the result of a volcanic eruption millions of years ago
- There are so many ways to explore the Chiricahuas. Bike or hike all 17 miles of trails or enjoy an eight-mile scenic drive depending on how adventurous you'd like to be
Summer is almost here, and our water destinations are a great way to stay cool:
- Lake Havasu State Park is the perfect spot to enjoy a weekend of watersports and swimming
- The park is also home to 47 campsites, so it's a magnificent option for a three-day weekend or summer vacation
- Don't forget to visit the historic London Bridge located in Lake Havasu City
Last stop is Cottonwood and the Verde Valley for one of Arizona's grape-growing regions:
- Cottonwood and the Verde Valley is home to more than 20 wineries
- Located in north central Arizona, about 2 hours from Phoenix
- Verde Valley is one of the three major grape-growing areas in Arizona (others include Sonoita and Willcox)
- Travel aboard the Verde Canyon Railroad or kayak your way to one of the vineyards
The Arizona Office of Tourism, in partnership with Cruise America and Arizona State Parks, is giving away the following to one lucky winner:
- 7-day use of any RV from among Cruise America's line of motorhomes and camper rentals
- 1 provisioner kit: includes pots, pans, and other kitchen items
- Up to 4 personal kits: includes items like blankets and pillows
- Up to 5 Arizona state park campground passes, including RV hookup
- A selection of itineraries developed by the Arizona Office of Tourism to help plan your trip
- Check out their contest landing page: www.letsseeaz.com
For more information on the Arizona Office of Tourism: www.visitarizona.com
How to create a care package for mom this Mother's Day
Moms and mom figures are so selfless, so we want to show our appreciation for her. These gifts are going to help her really treat herself and relax this Mother’s Day!
- Deep Moisture Fix Hydrating Water Cream (skincare)
- Salt Soak Concentrate (CBD for soothing muscles)
- Luxe Spa Boxes (Hawaiian at-home spa treatment)
- Rose Quartz Facial Roller (Beauty)
- Dream On Supplement (for rest/rejuvenation)
For more information: www.TheGildedBellini.com
McDaniel Family Chiropractic: Neck Cracking Trauma
For more information: http://www.mcspine.com/mcspine/clinic.html or phone: (480) 342-9191
McDaniel Family Chiropractic: 8700 E Pinnacle Peak Rd #109, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.