Poet purchase Mercury Tickets
The Phoenix Mercury will hold their home opener for the 2019 season on May 31. The WNBA team has sold out a regular-season game just once, back in their inaugural season of 1997. But one supporter has made it his mission to pack the arena again.
Christopher Owens is a spoken-word poet known as Truth B. Told. He purchased 7,000 tickets for the Mercury's home opener, every single seat in the upper deck of Talking Stick Resort Arena.
He is re-selling the tickets at discounted rates ranging from $2 to $5, and he says he hopes individuals and businesses would consider donating money to bring girls basketball teams to the game.
Interested individuals can email him at chris@truthbetold.net to purchase tickets.
Motivational Monday: "No Mullarkey" Personal Training
A true fitness professional, Karen Mullarkey, owner of "No Mullarkey" Personal Training located in North Scottsdale, has helped hundreds of individuals transform their lives whether through a major weight loss journey or through pushing past comforts zones - in training for a fitness competition. Most recently, the "No Mullarkey" team proudly had seven amazing competitors in the 2019 Whitney Jones Classic which took place on April 19-20 in Mesa. Of those seven ladies, two were a mother-daughter duo for whom this was their very first foray on to the fitness competition stage. At nearly 50 years old, Tammy Blackwell pushed herself, both physically and mentally, in preparation for her very first show. Fun fact: her 50th birthday will be on Monday 5/13! Tammy ended up taking home 3rd place in a very competitive Masters Bikini Class. Daughter Tia Blackwell, made the decision to compete only four weeks out at the suggestion of her mother. Even though the normal preparation time is at least 12 weeks, her dedication and focus paid off and she walked away with 5th place in her Novice Bikini Class. This mother-daughter team not only grew closer during this process, but they even had a friendly competition between them which fueled their workouts day in and day out. In honor of Mother's Day taking place on Sunday, May 12th, showcasing this mother-daughter team and their trainer would hopefully motivate viewers to partake in a fitness class with their mother or a friend. Karen Mullarkey offers both in-person and virtual training programs customized to suit any fitness level as well a fitness goals.
For more information on, "No Mullarkey" Personal Training visit: www.KarenMullarkey.com or Phone: (480) 540-3767
Maximum Fitness Gym: 8551 E Anderson Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Queen of Clean: Summertime and Eating is Messy!
Having a BBQ is a day for food, friends, fun, and often for stains. Your cookout menu may end up on your shirt. Use these tips to conquer the five most common stains.
Mustard:
The problem with mustard, especially yellow mustard, is turmeric. Most people know turmeric as the bright orange-yellow spice commonly used in Indian cooking, but it's also commonly used to give mustard its bright yellow color. Turmeric is one of those stains that I can't offer an absolute promise of removal. Removing it can be trial and error.
These tips also apply to ketchup stains, so if you get a double spill you're covered.
If you've dropped a big blob of mustard on your clothes, start by lifting as much of it as you can with a knife or spoon. Then squeeze lemon juice directly onto the stain and rub it into the fabric using your fingers. That may end up eliminating the stain entirely, especially if it's on the smaller side, but at the very least it will help to pre-treat the stain, making it more likely to come out in the wash. No lemon? Flush the stain with cold running water, working from the backside out, which will push the mustard off the fabric, rather than back through the fibers.
What Not to Do
Use no bleach, no detergent and no hand soap. It will set the stain.
What to Do Later
Spray the stain with a laundry pre-treatment product. Work the spray into the stain by rubbing the fabric against itself if you notice the stain immediately lightening, flush it with cold running water and repeat the process. The stain may come out entirely before the shirt even goes into the wash.
If you have no luck with that, try Fels Naptha Laundry Bar Soap. It is a laundry spotter on steroids. Just wet the bar and rub it on the stain. If you can launder the garment immediately, do so. Otherwise rinse the area with cold running water to remove the soap and then launder when you can, being sure to check that the stain came out completely before putting the item in the dryer.
Ketchup:
Remove as much as the stain as you can and blot with a cloth. Mix a small about of detergent and cold water together and blog until the stain begins to disappear. If you still have a stain, combine 2 parts hydrogen peroxide and one-part Dawn Ultra Dish Soap. Work it into the stain and allow to sit 15 minutes, then flush with forceful running water.
Fruity Drinks: Things like margaritas or punch-type drinks:
As with any stain, it is important to treat the stain as soon as possible to remove the dye from fabric. Blot away as much of the moisture as possible with a white paper towel. With a washable garment or table linens, hold the fabric under a faucet with a running stream of cold water. Flush the stained area from the wrong side of the stain so that the dye is forced away from the surface of the fabric.
Next, sponge the stain with a bit of plain rubbing alcohol or non-sudsing household ammonia and rinse well. If the color is gone, wash as recommended on the care label.
If some stain remains, then treat the stained area with a solvent-based stain remover spray or gel-like Zout. Allow the stain remover to sit on the fabric for at least fifteen minutes. Next, wash the garment or table linen as usual.
Check the stained area before drying. If the stain is not gone, move to the next step. Drying the item on high heat if it is still stained will make the stain even harder to remove.
Still have a stain? Combine 2 parts hydrogen peroxide and 1-part Dawn Ultra Dish Soap. Saturate the stain well and allow to sit for about 30 minutes. Launder as usual.
Colored Cake Frosting:
What's a BBQ without cupcakes? Cake frosting includes food coloring, which can be difficult to get out of any piece of clothing. Scrape away as much as the stain as possible. Blot with cold water and laundry detergent. If possible, apply an instant stain remover. If you still have a stain, spray with hydrogen peroxide, let sit 10 minutes and flush. Wash the fabric according to the care label.
Cheeseburger:
No cookout is complete without a giant, juicy cheeseburger. A cheeseburger is a combination stain, so you have to treat each ingredient separately.
Cheeseburgers can cause grease stains, protein stains and stains from condiments.
Blot the spot with a cotton swab or cotton ball dipped in rubbing alcohol to break down the oils. Flush out the rubbing alcohol and pour on some vinegar to break down the plant-based elements. Dab hydrogen peroxide on the stain. Let it sit until the stain starts lifting. Reapply as need. Launder as usual.
For more information visit Linda's website: www.Queenofclean.com and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/realqueenofclean/
National Apple Pie Day: Heather Walker / Food Blogger
Crunchy Caramel Stuffed Apples
Apples:
- 3 Large Red Delicious Apples
- 1 tbsp. flour
- 1/2 tsp. cinnamon
- 2 tbsp. butter
- pinch of salt
Crunchy Topping:
- 4 oz. mini pretzels
- 3 oz. Cinnamon Sugar Pita Chips
- 1/4 cup Honey Roasted Cashews
- 2-3 slices of cooked bacon, chopped
Garnish:
- 3 scoops vanilla ice cream
- 1 can Whipped Cream
- 4 oz. Caramel Sauce
1. For the Apples: Cut off the top 1/4 portion of the apple and hollow out the inside with a melon baller, leaving about ¼" around the edges and bottom. Discard the core pieces and roughly chop the rest. Transfer to a large mixing bowl. Combine with the cinnamon, flour and salt. Stir to combine and spoon the mixture back into the hollowed-out apples. Top each filled apple with 1/2 tbsp. butter (two 1/4tbsp. cubes). Place the apples on a cookie sheet and bake in the oven at 400 degrees for 20 minutes. Remove from the heat and allow to cool.
2. For the crunchy topping: Combine the mini pretzels, cinnamon sugar pita chips, bacon and honey roasted cashews in a large plastic bag. Use a mallet, or the back of a frying pan to crush all the ingredients into small bits. Set aside until ready to use.
3. To build and plate the dish: Place a stuffed apple into the center of a serving dish. Top the stuffed apple skins with a scoop of ice cream and about 2 tbsp. whipped cream. Sprinkle about 1 tbsp. of the crunchy topping on top of the apple. Drizzle a tbsp. of caramel sauce on top of the whipped cream.
Winner of Cake Boss Buddy Valastro's new show "Bake You Rich" Heather Walker shows you her ooey-gooey soft and delicious caramel pecan stuffed chocolate cake! Order yours at http://www.carlosbakery.com.
For more information: https://www.phoenixfamilyfoodie.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.