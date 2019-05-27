Flags for Our Fallen
This is the 13th consecutive year that the men and women of the Riders USA organization will be sponsoring their signature event, "Flags for Our Fallen", an annual tribute to the warriors and heroes of America's Armed Forces who have made the ultimate sacrifice in protecting and securing the lives and liberties of our citizenry and the American way of life.
500 American Flags on 10-foot poles will be planted and displayed along the adjacent roadways leading into the Veterans National Memorial Cemetery of AZ. Each Flag will have a special ribbon attached with the names of those warriors who have given their lives in service to country. Ribbon tributes to Veterans (deceased or living) and active duty Military will be honored as well, if so requested.
In addition to the 500 "Old Glories" flapping in the breeze, an honor guard of approximately 300 Motorcycles and Hot Rods will be positioned next to the flags. The riders and drivers will be greeting and offering respects to the Families and Friends motoring by who are on their way to ceremonies and to visit with loved ones interred inside the National Cemetery.
The aura of patriotism and love of country will be displayed in noteworthy fashion honoring all who have and are serving with special focus on those who have "given their all".
National Memorial Cemetery of AZ
- 23029 N. Cave Creek Rd. Phoenix, AZ 85024
- Memorial Day Monday, May 27th, 2019
- 5:30 to 08:00 (AM)
For more information: http://ridersusa.net/event-3278434
36th Annual Pioneers Cemetery Memorial Day Observance
The Pioneers' Cemetery Association and The City of Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department are proud to present the 36th annual Memorial Day Observance.
Featuring MC Marshall Shore, Arizona's Hip Historian and historic groups including: The First Families of Arizona, SW Civil War Association, Daughters of the American Revolution,Buffalo Soldiers, and more!
A variety of lodges, genealogical societies, Masons, and representatives from Historic Organizations in full Regalia will be a part of the event!
Highlighting P&MMP historic veterans, Victorian Fashion display in 1897 Smurthwaite House, Guided Tours of the Seven Historic Cemeteries, Music, and Light Refreshments Free to attend with shopping opportunities available!
Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony
- Monday May 27th, 2019
- 9:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
- 1317 W. Jefferson St. Phoenix, AZ 85007
The Mission of the Pioneers' Cemetery Association, Inc. is to conserve and protect the historic physical remains, grave markers, artifacts, and buildings of Pioneer & Military Memorial Park and provide a safe, accessible community resource for present and future generations; to acknowledge, celebrate, and promote Arizona's Pioneer History, represented by those interred in Arizona historic cemeteries, through research, education, conservation, preservation, and community engagement.
For more information: http://www.azhistcemeteries.org/
Tips for a Safe Memorial Day
Heading out to or hosting a Memorial Day party? Here are a few important things to keep in mind to make this a safe weekend for everyone. If you are using a charcoal grill, make sure it is in a well-ventilated area. Never use a charcoal grill indoors. Just like in the kitchen, keep a child-free zone around the grill. Holiday parties often include a backyard or community pool. Make sure there is a designated water watcher who has constant eye-to-eye contact with children. Lastly, if you plan to have alcohol at your Memorial Day party, assign a designated driver or call a taxi or car service.
For more safety tips, visit www.peoriaaz.gov/safetytips.
Motivational Monday: Jabz Boxing
Jabz Mesa is the newest Jabz studio in AZ. Jabz is a place for every woman, we have members as young as 16 and as young as 70. Intense workout that can be modified/enhanced to meet any fitness level.
Jabz believe that strong girls become strong women, so we are launching a new program this summer for Jabz Jr's. We're inviting girls ages 8-15 for a special camp in June. Camp will include a mini jabz workout, a bully prevention and self-defense course, CPR classes and certification, along with presentations by a counselor and nutritionist who specializes in working with kids
Jabz has members of all shapes and sizes who are at different places in their fitness journey.
Supporting and being a part of our local community is important to us, so we host events that support various charities where we can give back to the community. Most recently we held a special class where 100% of the proceeds went to the Heart Effect Foundation at PCH, we've also collected items for kids who are aging out of the Foster Care System.
- They are offering free introductory classes on Saturdays at 10:15 for new members
For more information visit: www.jabzboxing.com/mesa and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JabzMesa/
Jabz Boxing Mesa- 3638 E Southern Ave Ste C-101, Mesa, AZ 85206
Fun happenings at Found:RE hotel and Match Restaurant
RE: FRESH Pool Parties Return to FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel ALL SUMMER LONG PHOENIX
It may be hot out, but things are about to get even hotter at the FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel with the return of its RE: FRESH Pool Party series taking place every Saturday through September 28. From 11:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., guests of the hotel and locals alike can mix and mingle while enjoying cool poolside perks including:
- Live entertainment and DJ spinning hot tunes
- Drink specials
- Food specials
- Giveaways
With every RE: FRESH Pool Party comes a fresh theme; schedule is as follows:
- June 1 Drag Pool Party
- June 8 High Roller Vegas
- June 15 Hip Hop/Latin Pool Party sponsored by Herradura/El Jimador
- June 22 Mr. PoolParty with Adelante Mami
- June 29 Drag Pool Party sponsored by Deep Eddy
- July 6 4th of July with Mr. PoolParty
- July 13 Veuve Clicquot Pool Party
- July 20 Hip Hop/Latin Pool Party
- July 27 Christmas in July with Mr. PoolParty
- August 3 Drag Pool Party
- August 10 “Mid-Summer Nights Dream" Pool Party
- August 17 Hip Hop/Latin Pool Party
- August 24 Tito’s sponsored Pool Party
- August 31 Luau Pool Party with Mr. PoolParty
- September 7 Drag Pool Party
- September 14 Red Bull sponsored Pool Party
- September 21 Hip Hop/Latin Pool Party
- September 28 Party with Mr. PoolParty
To keep the party going all weekend long, the FOUND:RE features two fun RE: FRESH events on Sundays. On Sunday, June 9 the theme is a Slip and Slide Pool Party; on Sunday, June 23 guests can enjoy a relaxing Sunday Funday featuring poolside yoga, vitamin drips, massages, a bath salt bar, and health and beauty products.
For those that want to level up their summer pool party experience, daybed or cabana reservations (with multiple food, beverage and exclusivity options) can be made by emailing jwhyman@matchphx.com or calling 602-875-8089. Entry is free and first come, first serve. However, for guaranteed entry, tickets can be purchased for $25 via http://bit.ly/2JcfteM and includes guest's choice of a bucket of five beers or a carafe of mimosas.
- Saturday, June 1 through Saturday, September 28
- Time: 11:00 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
- FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel 1100 N. Central Ave., Phoenix
For more information: www.foundrehotels.com or phone:602-875-8000
- MATCH Restaurant 1100 N. Central Ave. Phoenix, AZ 85003
- (Inside the Found: Re Hotel)
For more information: www.matchphx.com or phone: 602-875-8080
Queen of Clean: Great Quick and crazy cleaning hacks
For more information visit Linda's website: www.Queenofclean.com and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/realqueenofclean/
Budget Wedding Venues-Arizona Bridal Show
It's getting hot out there, but much like golf, now is the best time to get the best rates for a beautiful wedding. There are tons of ways to save, but finding an amazing venue on a budget, is just icing on the cake!
Ways to Cut Costs:
- Time of year: 3rd week in May - through September--you'll find the best rates at hotels and other venues because it's so hot
- Day of the week: Mon-Thurs wedding or a Fri/Sun wedding are the least expensive. Saturday nights are the most expensive.
- Time of day: Having a breakfast or lunch wedding can save you tons of money.
- Opt out on the alcohol: a champagne toast will cost you extra, you can opt out on this and other alcohol, or limit one or two wine bottles per table, opt out of open bar, etc.
- Limit the number of guests: instead of 100 guests, you can choose to have an intimate wedding with under 50 guests to save money
Summer Wedding Venues with Packages under $1,000 - sneak peek into the Arizona Bridal Show, Sunday, June 2, 2019, from 9am to 3pm at Phoenix Convention Center, South Building. BOGO on tickets ends 5/29/19 $12.
Arizona Bridal Show
- Sunday, June 2, 2019
- 9am to 3pm
- Phoenix Convention Center, South Building
- Tickets $12 at the door, or BOGO at ArizonaBridalShow.com ends 5/29/19
- Ultimate Wedding Package Giveaway to One Lucky Couple
- Over 350 exhibitors
- America's Largest Bridal Show with over 350 Exhibitors
- Gown sale with 20-80% off
- Summer Wedding Specials under $1,000 from June 1 September 1, 2019
- June & Summer weddings are huge everywhere yet not as popular in Arizona, because of the heat
For more information, tickets, or to register to become an exhibitor, visit www.ArizonaBridalShow.com.
Summer Movie Fun for Kids is Back at Harkins Theatres!
Harkins Theatres, Arizona's hometown movie theatre company, kicks off its highly-anticipated annual kids' movie program, Summer Movie Fun, on Monday, May 27. Season tickets for all 10 movies are only $7 and go on sale this Friday, April 12 at 8:00am at participating Harkins Theatres box offices. Individual tickets are available the day of the show for $2 each. Doors open at 9:00am and all shows begin at 9:45am with movies running each weekday through Friday, August 2.
The fun continues at the concession stand with Harkins' Kids Combo including popcorn, fruit snacks and a drink, all in a convenient carrying tray for only $6. Summer Movie Fun season ticket holders will also receive a voucher for a FREE Kids Combo to be used during the month of September.
Harkins Theatres Summer Movie Fun
- Tickets on Sale: April 12
- Program Dates: May 27 August 2
- Season Tickets: Only $7!
Summer Movie Fun 2019 Schedule:
- Week 1: May 27-May 31 Happy Feet
- Week 2: June 3-June 7 How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
- Week 3: June 10-June 14 Despicable Me 2
- Week 4: June 17-June 21 Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
- Week 5: June 24-June 28 Smallfoot
- Week 6: July 1-July 5 The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
- Week 7: July 8-July 12 Sherlock Gnomes
- Week 8: July 15-July 19 Trolls
- Week 9: July 22-July 26 Penguins of Madagascar
- Week 10: July 29-August 2 Shrek
Parents can visit www.Harkins.com/SMF for more information about the Summer Movie Fun program and participating theatres.
