Camp Kylee: Desert Stages and Dearing Studio
Desert Stages Theatre Youth Summer Camp for Camp Kylee
Young actors receive hands on theatrical experience on a non-competitive, fun environment. Each session covers all aspects of a musical production including auditions, staging, and choreography. A typical day includes voice, dance, acting, games, and arts and crafts. Each session concludes with a FREE performance for family and friends.
- (3) Three-week summer sessions for Ages 6-12
- Each Session is Monday-Friday 9am-3pm
- Each Session includes voice, dance, acting, games and arts and crafts and concludes with a FREE performance performed by campers for family and friends
Summer Camp Info:
- Session 1: Junie B Jones Jr The Musical
- June 3-June 21
- Session 2: Disney's The Little Mermaid Jr
- June 24-July 12
- Session 3: Seussical Jr.
- July 15-August 2
For more information: www.desertstages.org or phone: (480) 483-1664
Desert Stages Theatre-7014 E. Camelback Road, Suite 0586 Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Dearing Acting Studio
Valleywood is a movie camp where teen and youth actors come together over 5 days with professional directors, coaches, cinematographers and editors to create movie magic. The end result: an indescribable bond with peers, high level film actor training, 20-minute short film, IMDB credit, demo reel footage, red carpet walk, black tie movie premiere, award ceremony and heart felt acceptance speeches.
Valleywood info:
- June Valleywood: "End of the World" based off the hit movie: Armageddon. This camp runs from 8am-2pm Monday-Friday, June 10-June 14
- July Valleywood: "This Place is Haunted" based off the popular show Ghost Adventures. This camp runs from 8am-2pm Monday-Friday, July 15 - July 19
For more information: https://www.dearingstudio.com or phone: (480) 313-9901
Dearing Acting Studio-10806 N 32nd St, Phoenix, AZ 85028
Babysitting class for teens/college students looking for summer jobs
- Class is available to children ages 11-17 so that they can understand how to take can understand how to take care of children and feel confident in doing so.
- Arizona CPR Training and Certification start class June 8 at 10:00 AM
LakeShore Executives 4625 S. Lakeshore Dr Tempe AZ 85282
For more information: www.arizonacprcertification.com or phone: (520)424-4071
4625 S. lakeshore DR Tempe AZ 85282
Motivational Monday: Body Lab
Marvel star Scarlett Johansson is no stranger to getting in shape for her roles. Aside from the necessary training like weightlifting, cardio and a strict diet, the Black Widow incorporated a form of Pilates into her routine that is practiced here at Body Lab and she even said it was one of the hardest she's done!
The Lagree Fitness Method is a form of Pilates that combines resistance training and cardio which helped ScarJo strengthen, tighten and tone her body into a fighting machine. Local studio The Body Lab teaches Lagree on the patented Megaformer, which literally works your muscles into failure, so they can rebuild in a more lean and lengthened way.
For more information: www.thebodylabus.com
The Body Lab with two Locations:
Arcadia
- 4414 East Camelback Road, Suite 106A
- Phoenix, Arizona 85018
Scottsdale at Desert Ridge Marketplace
- 21001 N. Tatum Blvd. Suite U7
- Phoenix, Arizona 85054
Gilbert to Break Ground on Public Safety Training Facility
The Gilbert Town Council and the Gilbert Police and Gilbert Fire & Rescue Departments are celebrating the groundbreaking of Gilbert's new Public Safety Training Facility on Monday, May 20, 2019, at 7:30 AM at 6860 South Power Road.
The facility, which is the first of its kind in Gilbert, will serve as the dedicated training space for the Police and Fire & Rescue departments and will be equipped with multiple tactical, prop and classroom structures, a shooting range and a driver training track.
The project was approved in last November's general election and construction is expected to take approximately two years to complete.
To learn more about this project, visit www.gilbertaz.gov/TrainingFacility.
Sunscreen Dangers
Recently, the FDA announced that they will be investigating the chemicals used in sunscreens and the impact of these chemicals on breast milk and more. May is Melanoma Awareness Month one in three Arizonans will get skin cancer so it's a big problem in our state
Sarah Neumann MMS-PA-C of Ahwatukee Skin and Laser & Sun City Dermatology gives a Few sun tips for Arizonans to follow:
- Be Sun Smart. Avoid the sun during the hottest times of the day (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.). Not sure if you should be outside? Abide by the shadow rule. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade. Always generously lather up with a sunscreen with a minimum of SPF 30 and invest in sun protective clothing that has SPF built-in.
- Be Sunscreen Saavy. On May 6, 2019, the FDA (Source: Journal of American Medicine) announced that they will be formally investigating the safety of chemicals used in sunscreens and their impact on breast milk, blood and endocrine activity. Check product packaging and always look for sunscreens containing titanium or zinc oxide as the active ingredient.
- Give Yourself a Check. Look for moles with changes in color, size, shape and texture. Sometimes the most serious problem areas aren't as obvious as dark colored moles. Be on the lookout for small patches that resemble scratches or flesh-colored or firm bumps. Bottom line if it's new or worries you, see a professional.
- Get treated. See something out of the ordinary? Call and schedule an appointment immediately. Early cancer detection saves lives and skin care professionals can recommend the best preventive measures for your skin type.
For more information on Ahwatukee Skin and Laser or to schedule an appointment, visit www.ahwatukeeskincare.com or call (480) 704-7546. To contact Sun City Dermatology, call (623) 377-7546.
Ahwatukee Skin and Laser is located at 4425 E. Agave Road, Bldg. #9, Suite 148, in Phoenix. Sun City Dermatology is located at 13843 W. Meeker Blvd, Suite 101, in Sun City West, Arizona, 85375.
Queen of Clean: Gadgets and Gizmos
Make your life easier with these inexpensive helpers - No more yucky soap holder in the shower...this solution is epic! Problem solvers you won't believe
To see the list of gadgets and gizmos visit: https://queenofclean.com/main-tips/gadgets-gizmos-for-the-i-hate-it-problems/
For more information visit Linda's website: www.Queenofclean.com and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/realqueenofclean/
Summer Snacking: Ice Cube Snack Bites Five Ways
Summer vacation for some is just a FEW days away! Keep the kids fed and occupied with some FUN recipes using … ICE CUBE TRAYS!
These recipes are fun, easy and tasty! The kids will LOVE to help by thinking of different recipes and ingredients you can use to stuff these little dough pockets! Spread the dough over the ice cube tray and use your finger (kids’ hands are the perfect size) to press the dough down into the ice cube pocket.
You can now fill the pockets with anything savory or sweet. If you're going savory, you can use a pre-made pizza dough and fill it with pizza ingredients, cheeseburger ingredients, or Javier's favorite…TACO INGREDIENTS!
If you're going sweet, use a pre-made pie dough, or you can even use melted chocolate and stuff it with all the things you love…pie filling, Nutella, candy, cheesecake filling, ANYTHING! You can bake the pie dough or freeze the chocolate shells.
Ice Cube Snack Bites Five Ways
Pepperoni Pizza Bites
Ingredients:
- 2-pre-made pizza crusts
- 1 cup chopped pepperoni or cooked sausage
- 1 cup pizza sauce
- 1 cup shredded mozzarella
- 1 egg
- 1 tbsp. milk
- 1 tbsp. dried oregano
- Non-stick cooking spray
Steps:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray an oven-safe ice cube tray and a large cookie sheet with non-stick cooking spray.
- In a small mixing bowl beat the egg and milk together to create an egg wash. Set aside.
- Spread the pizza crust over the ice cube tray and gently press the crust down into the center of the ice cube pockets with your knuckle.
- Place a pinch of the pepperoni, sauce and cheese into the centers of the ice cube pockets until they are filled.
- Trim the edges of the pizza crust with scissors or a knife. Brush the exposed dough with the egg wash and place the second pizza crust on top of the first. Press to seal the two crusts together and trim the second crust around the edges of the ice cube tray.
- Gently flip the ice cube tray over and use a pizza cutter to separate each of the pizza bites.
- Place them on a cookie sheet, brush them again with the egg wash, sprinkle with the dried oregano and bake them in the oven at 350 degrees for 20 minutes, or until the crust is golden brown. Remove from the heat and allow them to cool for 5 minutes. Serve with leftover pizza sauce for dipping.
Cheeseburger Bites
Ingredients:
- 2-pre-made pizza crusts
- 1 cup cooked ground beef
- 1/2 cup chopped onions (cook with ground beef)
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 1 egg
- 1 tbsp. milk
- 1 tbsp. sesame seeds
- Salt/pepper
- ½ cup ketchup, mustard or other condiments for dipping
- Non-stick cooking spray
Steps:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray an oven-safe ice cube tray and a large cookie sheet with non-stick cooking spray.
- In a small mixing bowl beat the egg and milk together to create an egg wash. Set aside.
- Spread the pizza crust over the ice cube tray and gently press the crust down into the center of the ice cube pockets with your knuckle.
- In a large mixing bowl, combine the cooked ground beef mixture and the shredded cheddar cheese. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Mix until combined.
- Place about 1 tbsp. of the cheeseburger mixture into the centers of the ice cube pockets until they are filled.
- Trim the edges of the pizza crust with scissors or a knife. Brush the exposed dough with the egg wash and place the second pizza crust on top of the first. Press to seal the two crusts together and trim the second crust around the edges of the ice cube tray.
- Gently flip the ice cube tray over and use a pizza cutter to separate each of the burger bites.
- Place them on a cookie sheet, brush them again with the egg wash, sprinkle with the sesame seeds and bake them in the oven at 350 degrees for 20 minutes, or until the crust is golden brown. Remove from the heat and allow them to cool for 5 minutes. Serve with cheeseburger condiments (ketchup, mustard, pickles, etc.).
Chicken Taco Bites
Ingredients:
- 2-pre-made pizza crusts
- 1 cup cooked, shredded chicken (I use Del Real)
- 1/2 cup chopped green pepper
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- ½ cup cream cheese
- 1 tbsp. taco seasoning
- 1 egg
- 1 tbsp. milk
- Salt/pepper
- Non-stick cooking spray
- 1 cup fresh salsa (for dipping)
Steps:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray an oven-safe ice cube tray and a large cookie sheet with non-stick cooking spray.
- In a small mixing bowl beat the egg and milk together to create an egg wash. Set aside.
- In a large skillet, combine the shredded chicken, chopped green pepper and taco seasoning. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Stir and cook on medium heat for 7-10 minutes until the peppers are soft and the chicken is warmed. Transfer to a large mixing bowl and add the cream cheese and shredded cheddar. Stir until the cheeses are combined and melted.
- Spread the pizza crust over the ice cube tray and gently press the crust down into the center of the ice cube pockets with your knuckle.
- Place about 1 tbsp. of the chicken mixture into the centers of the ice cube pockets until they are filled.
- Trim the edges of the pizza crust with scissors or a knife. Brush the exposed dough with the egg wash and place the second pizza crust on top of the first. Press to seal the two crusts together and trim the second crust around the edges of the ice cube tray.
- Gently flip the ice cube tray over and use a pizza cutter to separate each of the chicken taco bites.
- Place them on a cookie sheet, brush them again with the egg wash and bake them in the oven at 350 degrees for 20 minutes, or until the crust is golden brown. Remove from the heat and allow them to cool for 5 minutes. Serve with fresh salsa for dipping.
Blueberry Pie Bites
- Ingredients:
- 2-pre-made pie crusts
- 1 can blueberry pie filling
- ½ cup cream cheese, softened
- ½ cup powdered sugar
- 1 egg
- 2 tbsp. milk
- Non-stick cooking spray
Steps:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray an oven-safe ice cube tray and a large cookie sheet with non-stick cooking spray.
- In a small mixing bowl beat the egg and 1 tbsp. milk together to create an egg wash. Set aside.
- Spread the pie crust over the ice cube tray and gently press the crust down into the center of the ice cube pockets with your knuckle.
- Place about 1 tbsp. of the blueberry pie filling into the centers of the ice cube pockets until they are filled.
- Trim the edges of the pizza crust with scissors or a knife. Brush the exposed dough with the egg wash and place the second pie crust on top of the first. Press to seal the two crusts together and trim the second crust around the edges of the ice cube tray.
- Gently flip the ice cube tray over and use a pizza cutter to separate each of the blueberry pie bites.
- Place them on a cookie sheet, brush them again with the egg wash and bake them in the oven at 350 degrees for 20 minutes, or until the crust is golden brown. Remove from the heat and allow them to cool for 5 minutes.
- To make the dipping sauce, combine the softened cream cheese, powdered sugar and remaining milk into a large mixing bowl. Use a hand mixer to mix the sauce together for about 30 seconds until smooth and creamy. Serve immediately with the pie bites.
Fruity Frozen Cheesecake Bites
Ingredients:
- 1 cup crushed graham crackers
- ½ stick melted butter
- 8 oz. cream cheese, softened
- 4 oz. mascarpone cheese, softened
- 1/4 cup powdered sugar
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- ½ cup fresh blueberries
- ½ cup fresh strawberries, chopped
- 1 egg
- 2 tbsp. milk
- Non-stick cooking spray
Steps:
- Spray an oven-safe ice cube tray with non-stick cooking spray.
- In a blender or food processor combine the graham crackers and the melted butter. Mix on high speed for about 20 seconds until combined. Set aside.
- In a large mixing bowl or stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, combine the cream cheese, mascarpone cheese, powdered sugar and vanilla extract. Mix on medium speed for about 1 minute until smooth and creamy.
- Place a few pieces of the fresh fruit into the bottom of the ice cube trays.
- Place about 1 tbsp. of the cheesecake filling into the centers of the ice cube pockets until they are filled.
- Gently sprinkle the crushed graham cracker mixture on top of the cheesecake mixture, until the cheesecake is completely covered. Place the ice cube tray in the freezer for about 2 hours, until the mixture is frozen.
- Remove from the freezer, turn the ice cube tray upside down to remove the cheesecake bites. Allow them to thaw and soften for about 10 minutes before serving.
For more information: https://www.phoenixfamilyfoodie.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.