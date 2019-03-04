Queen of Clean: Candle Wax
How to get candle wax out of almost anything.
Removing wax from glass, quartz counters, & non-porous materials
Scrape away the excess, and then apply heat with a blow dryer set to MEDIUM, wiping off the wax with an old rag or paper towel as it softens. Remove all that you can. Wash the area with hot, soapy water to remove residue.
Removing wax residue from wood
Mix 1/2 cup of white distilled vinegar and 1/2 cup of water, and use a nonabrasive cloth to rub it on the table in the direction of the wood grain. Keep rearranging the cloth as wax rubs off and discolors it. Change cloths when necessary. Keep rubbing until the wax no longer discolors the rag.
If there is a large amount of wax from a spill, use a dull straight edge to gently scrape it off. Use care not to damage the wood. The product De-Solv-It also is very effective on candle wax. You can use it on wood, carpet, clothes, counters, and much more.
Removing candle wax from carpet
If you have candle wax on your carpet, then you can remove it with WD-40. Spray a light coat of WD-40 on the wax, using care not to get it on other areas as best you can. I often will mask the area with paper towels to avoid over spray. Let it dry. Once dry, rub it firmly with a sponge or an old rag to remove it. Treat with carpet spotter when you are done.
OR
Let the wax dry completely so you don't do any further damage. Then, use a knife to scrape off any excess. Place a paper towel over the stain, and run an iron on the low heat setting over the paper towel. Repeat with new paper towels until all the wax is absorbed, and follow up with a carpet cleaner if needed.
Wax on clothes
Allow wax to dry and remove excess by scraping it off or by freezing the garment and snapping off the frozen wax.
To remove any remaining wax, place WHITE paper towels (must not have any colored pattern) on the front and back side of the fabric and use an iron on a low, non-steam setting. Be careful not to leave the iron in one spot for too long.
Goo Gone works particularly well on fabrics with candle wax on them. Be sure you remove all the excess wax you can before you use the Goo Gone™. Follow the directions on the label.
Wax on natural stone as travertine
Scrape the Wax. Use a putty knife preferably plastic- and carefully scrape up the majority of the wax.
Apply heat by putting down an old towel or brown paper bag and run a heated iron over the area.
If the stain is still there, buy a commercial wax remover such as De-Solv-It. This works very well on candle wax. Be sure to read and follow the directions for the surface you are working on. You can also try rubbing alcohol or acetone. Always test any product in an inconspicuous area first.
Removing old candle leftovers and wax from glass container
First, use a knife to pry the candle and any chunks of wax out of the jar. Scrape away excess wax, and remove the wick collar (the metal end of the wick). When the jar is relatively clean, put it in the microwave for about 20 seconds, and then wipe away any melted wax with a paper towel. You can use D-Solv-It or Goo Gone to remove remaining residue. Now the container can be repurposed.
For more information visit Linda's website: www.Queenofclean.com and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/realqueenofclean/
Heather Walker: Delightful Spring Desserts!
Spring is in the air, time to lighten up with some delightful Spring desserts!
Mini Pavlova with Fresh Berries
*Prep Time: 20 minutes / Cook Time: 1 hour 10 minutes / Servings: 12
Ingredients:
- 5 egg whites
- 1.5 cups sugar
- 1 tbsp. vanilla bean paste (or other flavoring)
- 6 oz. fresh strawberries, chopped
- 16 oz. fresh blueberries
- 1/4 tsp. cream of tartar
Steps:
1. Preheat oven to 225 degrees. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.
Combine the egg whites and sugar into a medium saucepan. Whisk constantly until the mixture reaches 160 degrees. Run the mixture through a strainer and transfer to the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment. Mix on high speed for about 2 minutes, stop the mixer, then add the cream of tartar and continue to mix on high speed for 5-7 minutes, until very stiff peaks form.
2. Add the vanilla and stir on low/medium speed until combined. Remove the meringue from the mixer and transfer to a pastry bag fitted with on open star tip. Pipe 3" circles onto the prepared baking sheet, leaving room in the center for the filling. Place in the oven and bake at 225 degrees for 60 minutes. After 60 minutes, turn off the oven, but leave the meringues in the oven until the oven is completely cooled (several hours or overnight).
3. Spoon the fresh fruit into the center of the meringues. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
Gluten-Free Cake Donuts with Breakfast Cereal Topping
*Prep Time: 15 minutes / Cook Time: 15 minutes / Servings: 24
Ingredients:
- 1 gluten-free yellow cake mix, prepared to package instructions
- 1/2 cup cream cheese, softened
- 2 cups powdered sugar
- 3 tbsp. milk
- 3 cups various gluten-free breakfast cereals
Preheat oven and prepare the cake batter according to package instructions. Spray or butter a donut baking pan.
Pipe the cake batter into the donut pan, filling each one only 1/2 way full. Bake at the indicated temperature for about 12-15 minutes until golden. Remove from the oven and allow them to cool in the pan before removing.
Combine the cream cheese, powdered sugar and milk. Mix until smooth and creamy. Dip the top of each of the donuts in the glaze and sprinkle with the breakfast cereal.
Candy Melt Tulip Cups with Lemon Curd Whipped Cream
*Prep time: 25 minutes / Cook time: 1 minute / Servings: 4
Ingredients:
- 12 oz. colorful candy melts (mix of colors)
- 6 small water balloons
- 3 cups heavy cream
- 1/4 cup powdered sugar
- 8 oz. lemon curd
- 2 oz. colorful sanding sugar or sprinkles
- 6 Party Cake Peeps
Steps
1. In a large, chilled mixing bowl, combine the heavy whipping cream and powdered sugar. Mix on high speed with electric mixer for 2-3 minutes, until stiff peaks form. Stir in the lemon curd and mix just until combined. Place in the refrigerator until ready to use.
2.Blow up the balloons to about 3 inches in diameter and tie them off. Rinse well and dry off.
3.In separate mixing bowls, add the colored candy melts. Heat in the microwave for about 30 seconds. Remove, stir and heat for another 30 seconds. Stir until the candies are all melted, and the mixture is cooled but still liquid.
4.Spread the colored candy melts onto a large baking sheet lined with parchment paper and stir slightly to swirl the colors. Place a balloon in the center of the chocolate and gently rock the balloon back and forth in the chocolate 1/3 of the way up the balloon, creating the tulip petals. When the balloon is coated, place it on a separate parchment paper coated baking sheet.
5.Place the balloons in the freezer for 5-10 minutes until the chocolate is set. Remove from the freezer and slowly poke a hole in the balloon at the top, near the knot. This will allow the air to SLOWLY escape the balloon and allow the balloon to break away from the chocolate. Use your fingers to gently pull the balloon up from the center of the tulips.
6.Spoon the lemon curd whipped cream into the center of the tulip cups. Dust with sanding sugar and top with a Peep!
For more information: https://www.phoenixfamilyfoodie.com/
For more information on Cake Doll visit: https://www.cakedollarizona.com/ or phone: 480-828-2525
Women in Construction Week
Over the last decade, the construction industry has seen a steady increase in the number of women employed. Still, only 9.1 percent of the industry is made up of women and 3 percent of workers actually held hands-on natural resources, construction and maintenance occupations (source is an NAHB report).
o NOTE: As the shortage of labor for the construction industry is a key issue, adding workers is an important goal and women offer a huge potential for the workforce.
Scottsdale-based UEB Builders' April Lubenow is a 27-year-old ASU grad who is about to finish her second year as a project engineer on The Stewart, a high-rise in downtown Phoenix at the end of May. She is being joined by more women, such as project executive Alexis Carver, who will work in the field on UEB's future projects.
Alexis Carver is a project executive at UEB Builders who started her career in architecture and design and decided to move to a job that would allow her to be more hands-on in the construction process.
What do you suggest for other women who want to be in construction?
o UEB has launched a scholarship at Arizona State University for women who want to work in construction after graduation
For more information visit: www.ueb.net or phone: (480) 222-9103
UEB Builders-3080 N. Civic Center Plaza, Ste. 100, Scottsdale
Culinary Dropout Host Job Fair, Now Hiring Over 190 Positions
Culinary Dropout has announced that it will officially open its doors in Gilbert's Heritage District on Wednesday, April 3. To help build their team in advance of the opening, beginning Monday, March 4, the restaurant will host a job fair to hire over 190 positions.
Culinary Dropout is looking to fill just over 190 positions. A job fair will be held starting Monday, March 4 and roles to be filled include management positions, chefs, line and prep cooks, bakers, dishwashers, servers, bartenders, hosts, security and banquet servers.
- March 4, March 9 & March 11 and March 16
- 10 a.m. -6 p.m.
The 25,000-square-foot space will feature indoor-outdoor seating, two private dining rooms and like other "Yard" locations, an outdoor entertainment area with games like cornhole and ping-pong. The East Valley community can look forward to kicking back with friends or family while enjoying classic American dishes. The menu will feature items like the famous fried chicken drizzled with honey, 36-hour pork ribs and the popular pretzel bites and provolone fondue served alongside a craft cocktail or local draft beer.
Can't make it to the job fair? Apply online at www.workforculinarydropout.com
Culinary Dropout Gilbert-383 North Gilbert Road Gilbert, AZ 85234
J-C Penny Hiring Salon Stylists
J-C Penney is hiring more than a hundred salon stylists here in the valley. Today at the Arrow Towne Centerthere will be a hiring event from noon to 4 p.m.
Arrowhead Towne Center Salon- 7750 W. Arrowhead Towne Center, Glendale, AZ 85308 phone: (623) 412-2421
For more information visit: https://jobs.jcp.com/jobs/search
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.