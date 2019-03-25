Motivational Monday: Bodcor
At Bodcor they know that the people are motivated the most by seeing results, and that's exactly what we give them in a short time frame. It can be incredibly discouraging to finally make the decision to go to the gym or go on a diet and not see the changes you've been working hard for. The changes you see with bodcor act as a kickstart to a healthy lifestyle because once you start to see progress we believe you'll stay motivated to pursue and continue your fitness journey.
- What is bodcor? Bodcor is 4D laser fat reduction system used to target stubborn fat and tighten skin.
- Who is bodcor for? Everyone, adults of all ages, men and women. Perfect for moms with loose skin, men trying to get rid of love handles, people who are on the fence about beginning a workout regimen, anyone who wants to see a change in their body.
- How does bodcor work? Our 4D laser fat reduction system uses two different lasers; one to target stubborn fat and one to tighten and firm skin. It simulates an extreme workout activating your fat cells and stimulating them to release fat content leaving you with a depleted fat cell. Bodcor shrinks fat cells beneath the surface of the skin helping people see exciting results to help kickstart their fitness program.
For more information and locations visit: www.bodcor.com
Dr. Thompson: Colorectal Cancer
Colon or colorectal cancer, defined as cancer that starts in the large intestine or the rectum (the end of the colon)
Most colorectal cancers start as a growth on the inner lining of the colon or rectum. These growths are called polyps.
Many colorectal cancers can be prevented!!!
Colon Cancer can affect anyone
- Sam Simon, "The Simpsons" co-creator, died in 2015 after a long and public battle with colon cancer.
- Katie Couric lost her husband, Jay, to colorectal cancer in 1998
- Sharon Osbourne was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2002
- Ronald Reagan, the 40th President, underwent surgery for colon cancer in July of 1985
- Pope John Paul had surgery to remove colon cancer in 1992
- Kareem Abdul Jabbar, "My grandfather died from colorectal cancer, my uncle died from colorectal cancer and my father almost died from colorectal cancer," adding that he himself has the gene.
The Problem
- Lifetime Risk of Developing Cancer: Approximately 4.2% of men and women will be diagnosed with colorectal cancer at some point during their lifetime, based on 2013-2015 data
- This adds up to over 140,000 people diagnosed in 2018
- There are about 1,300,000 people living with colorectal cancer in the United States
- The death rate (the number of deaths per 100,000 people per year) from colorectal cancer has been dropping due to better treatment and early detection
- One in three adults still do not get screened for colorectal cancer when they should be
Lots of options for Screening Tests
Tests that can be collected at home and returned to MD office, if positive further evaluation is required
- FOBT test (looks for blood in sample)
- DNA (looks for cell DNA in sample)
Tests that must be done in a facility (Patient needs to prep beforehand)
- Sigmoidoscopy (camera looks at lower part of colon)
- Colonoscopy (camera looks at entire colon)
Any abnormality in the first three options would lead to colonoscopy.
Risk Factors
- Adults over the age of 50
- Family history of the disease
- Past endometrial, breast, ovarian, colon or rectal cancer
- A history of inflammatory disease of the colon like Crohn's disease or ulcerative colitis
- Personal history of colon polyps
- African American
- Inherited syndromes that increase colon cancer risk
- Family history of colon cancer
- Cigarette smoking
- Heavy alcohol use
- History of radiation therapy for cancer
Screening recommendations
- Age 50-75 for general population
- Age 45 or earlier if risk factors present (see above)
- Every 10 years if test normal and no risk factors
- Every 1-5 years if abnormalities found or risk is high
What You Can Do
- Get screened when appropriate. It's not as bad as you think!
- Eat a variety of fruits, vegetables and whole grains.
- Drink alcohol in moderation, if at all.
- Stop smoking.
- Exercise most days of the week.
- Maintain a healthy weight.
To learn more about colon cancer overview visit: https://www.webmd.com/colorectal-cancer/ss/slideshow-colorectal-cancer-overview
For more information on Central Phoenix Obstetrics and Gynecology: http://centralphoenixobgyn.com/ or Phone:(602) 288-0777
Central Phoenix Obstetrics and Gynecology, 926 East McDowell Road, #134, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Queen of Clean: Car Wax Hacks
Keeping Stove Tops and Glass Ceramic Cook Tops Clean Longer
- Scrubbing away the stains and crusty charred remains of dinner is a hassle, but with this car wax preventative solution a couple wipes will be all you need!
- Yes, you read that right. The same product that keeps your vehicle nice and shiny can help keep your stove looking clean too.
- When it comes to your stove top, car wax has the same preventive properties that it has for your car. Future spills, splatters, and food will slide off your cooking surface.
- Apply the wax just as you would on your car. This polishing method is safe for all stove types (stainless steel, metal, and glass-ceramic), both electric and gas, and will even keep fingerprints and smudges to a minimum.
- The wax treatment should last anywhere from one to two weeks, so when you notice your stove is losing its waxy sheen, and it’s harder to clean, just clean and rinse the surface and apply more wax.
NOTE: Always clean and apply wax on a cool cooktop not a warm or hot one.
Stove Drip Pans
- This will work equally well on drip pans. Be sure they are clean and then apply the wax and buff off.
Polish your bathtub and shower
- Tiles, shower doors, and of course bathtubs are some of the hardest surfaces to keep clean. If you polish them with car wax after a deep clean, calcium deposits and dirt will have a harder time taking hold in the first place and your bathroom will stay cleaner, longer. When the water quits beading up, clean and reapply the wax.
Shower Doors
- This will protect your shower doors so that water, soap scum and mineral deposits will roll right off.
Window
- If you have a window over the shower, clean it well and give it a good coat of car wax. The water and soap scum will bead up and roll away. Reapply once the water quits beading up.
BBQ Maintenance
- Exterior BBQ surfaces are often made of dark painted metal and tend to easily collect dirt and rust. A layer of car wax is great for preventing both.
Dustpan Treatment
- If you coat your dustpan with car wax, nothing will stick to it. This is also a great trick for fan blades or other light surfaces that tend to attract dust.
Prevent Water Spots
- If your calcium-rich tap water immediately causes water spots everywhere and it drives you nuts, try using some car wax. Cover any smooth surface with a thin layer of car wax and water will bead up and roll off easily.
Protect Tools
- Apply a layer of car wax to a shovel and the dirt will slide right off and it won’t rust either.
Protect your garden furniture
- Car wax will protect both metal or plastic furniture from heavy rains, dirt, and sun. It helps to prevent rusting so that furniture lasts longer when exposed to the elements.
No More Foggy Mirrors
- Mirrors won’t get fogged up if you apply a thin coat of car wax on them. No more getting out of the shower and trying to wipe off a steamy mirror.
Kitchen and Bathroom Tiles
- Apply a thin layer to tiles in the kitchen and bath. A layer of car wax causes dirt to bead up and roll away easily.
QUEEN SAYS: I especially like paste car wax for using in the house. Look for Turtle Wax. It’s reasonably priced and does a great job. Available at big box stores and auto stores.
Another one to try: ArmorAll Ultra Shine Total Vehicle Detailer. Available at big box stores like Walmart.
For more information visit Linda's website: www.Queenofclean.com and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/realqueenofclean/
5 Stretches You Can Do in the Office
Studies show that incorporating stretching routines into your work day can decrease musculoskeletal pain, increase neck and shoulder function and increase overall quality of life
This month is athletic trainer awareness month and we could all benefit from knowing how to avoid getting stiff sitting in our cubicles
Top 5 Workplace Stretches
1. Neck circles + chin tucks (5 each direction followed by 10 chin tucks)
a. Important for posture and improves muscle anterior/posterior cervical muscle balance
2. Sit and pull (30 seconds each side)
a. Start ear to shoulder, intensify stretch by sitting on hand opposite of the pull
b. Incorporates scalene, upper trap and cervical stretching
c. Important for correct posture
3. Doorway pec stretch (1-minute hold)
a. Pec major/minor stretch
b. Important for muscle balance from poor computer/desk posture
4. Lunging calf/hip flexor stretch (30 seconds each leg)
a. Straight and bent knee to incorporate both calf muscles
b. Add hip flexor at the end helpful for back pain
5. Hamstring stretches (1 minute, each leg)
a. Heel on raised platform (trash can, chair, low desk) and reach for wall (not toes, to incorporate both proximal and distal hamstring)
b. Helpful for back pain
6. Bonus stretch pelvic tilts in chair (2 sets of 10)
a. Stretches lower back as well as incorporates core strength
*If you have pain with any stretch you should consult your healthcare provider
*studies show that incorporating stretching routines at work can decrease musculoskeletal pain, increase neck/shoulder function and increase overall quality of life measurements.
Tips!
- Walk around every hour for a few minutes
- Use the stairs anytime possible
- Ergonomic work area (lumbar support, footstool, computer monitor at correct height, keyboard and mouse support)
- Using a headset versus a traditional phone for neck posture
For more information: https://www.bannerhealth.com/locations/phoenix/banner-university-sports-medicine-and-concussion-specialists-10th
Banner Sports Medicine and Concussion Center 1320 North 10 Street, Suite B Phoenix, AZ 85006
Heather Walker: black and chalkboard cakes
Spring has sprung and the trending cake colors area, black for weddings and special occasions this year?!?! Heather Walker will show you how to make a simple and easy trendy chalk board cake for your loved ones this spring!
- Cake trends are always changing, whether it’s for weddings, birthdays, or any other special occasion
- This spring, I'm seeing BLACK cakes of all things! The chalk board cake is really popular for those "shabby chic" or BOHO weddings. They're super simple too!
- Black fondant is available almost anywhere and after the cake is covered, you can paint or write any kind of message on the cake for your loved ones with white food coloring. They're really easy and cute for your guests to write their messages on, kind of like an edible message board!
For more information visit https://www.cakedollarizona.com/ or phone: (602) 888-9444
