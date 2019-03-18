Spring is in the Air with Spring Break Camp at Impact Gymnastics Academy
Impact Gymnastics Academy hosts full-day and half-day camps for children ages 3 and up (and potty trained) during Spring Break Monday, March 18 through Friday, March 22. Full-day camp runs from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., and cost is $70; half-day camp runs from choice of 9:00 a.m. to noon or noon to 3:00 p.m., and cost is $50. One snack is provided; full-day campers must bring their own sack lunch. Pre-registration is required and can be made by calling 602-870-7574 or stopping into Impact Gymnastics. Day-of drop-in registration is an extra $10. For more information visit www.impactgymaz.com or call (602) 870-7574
- Time: Full-day: 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.; Half-day: 9:00 a.m.-noon or noon-3:00 p.m.
- Date: Monday, March 18-Friday, March 22
- Location: Impact Gymnastics Academy (address below)
Impact Gymnastics Academy-7812 N. 12th St., Ste. B, Phoenix, AZ 85020
Motivational Monday: Muscular Moving Men
Muscular Moving Men puts a large emphasis on physical health for its employees, providing an in-warehouse gym and free gym memberships outside work.
- Muscular Moving Men is hiring! Apply at https://muscularmovingmen.com/careers/
Attorney General: March Madness Bracket Betting
General prohibition on gambling unless activity falls into one of the exceptions recognized by state law
What kind of March Madness Betting is legal?
- A legal March Madness pool will be one where all of the money wagered goes back to the participants in the gambling.
- Doesn't matter how many people are participating
An illegal pool would generally involve a 3rd party organizing the gambling then taking a cut of the proceeds
For more information: https://www.azag.gov/
Queen of Clean: easy stain removers for coffee spills and what you can toss in your dishwasher
Stain Remover
- 1/4 cup (3%) hydrogen peroxide
- 2 tablespoons dish soap or Castile soap
- 2 tablespoons glycerin
- 10 drops lemon essential oil
Combine all ingredients except the essential oil in a measuring cup and stir together.
Pour into a squirt bottle, a bottle with a cap or lid, or a spray bottle. Just make sure the container isn't clear hydrogen peroxide loses its potency when exposed to light, so it needs to be stored in a dark container. I reuse an empty hydrogen peroxide bottle
Add the essential oil. I add the essential oil directly into the bottle, so none is left in the measuring cup.
To Use:
Shake gently before each use to mix in the essential oil. Apply to fabric thoroughly saturating the stain. *Test in an inconspicuous spot before using on colored clothing. And if the stain is oil-based, be sure you work the solution into the stain and let it sit for 15-30 minutes to break down the oil.
If you have an old or tough stain you can use a toothbrush or other gentle/soft brush to work the solution into the stain, and then launder as usual.
Coffee Stains
As soon as you spill on yourself flush it immediately with cold running water, or dab at it with a wet cloth using a dry cloth underneath the material to absorb moisture. In an emergency use a paper towel from the restroom.
If you have some laundry detergent or spot remover handy, give it a dab with that and then rinse with water again. (Laundry products work better than hand or dish soap because they typically have enzymes that can break down organic stains like coffee.) Toss in the washing machine or take to the dry cleaner as soon as possible. On materials like leather or fur, blot up what you can and then leave the rest to the pros.
Heat will set any type of organic stain, including coffee, tea, and blood. Wash in cold water and be sure you have removed the stain prior to putting in the dryer.
Queen Tip for Your Teeth: Coffee and tea can badly stain teeth. Drink that hot and cold coffee or latte through a straw to avoid staining your teeth!
Dishwasher Cleaning
Kick up the power of dishwasher detergent with lemon. Place lemon peel or lemon halves or wedges in your silverware basket. I do this with ones I have squeezed for another use. Other citrus fruits will also work so feel free to use repurposed grapefruit, oranges or limes or a combination. Since lemon juice is natures bleach and disinfectant it is perfect for use in the dishwasher. You can use in plastic or stainless-steel dishwasher interiors.
Do not use this is you are washing real silver in the dishwasher.
Store Plastic Bags in a Wipes Container
After you've finished using a container of disinfecting wipes, put your plastic grocery bags in it and pull them out as needed. This is great to toss in your car, so you have a bag when you need it. Great if one of the kids has a tummy upset, use for trash or to gather fast food containers until you can toss them.
Wood Spoons
Don't immerse wood spoons in water for longer than a couple of minutes. To properly wash them, use hot soapy water, rinse thoroughly and dry with a towel right away. Allowing wood spoons to air dry leaves them in contact with water too long.
If your spoons are rough and fuzzy, refurbish them with a brand-new steel wool pad. Rub along the grain until the surface is completely smooth, rinse well with water and immediately towel dry.
Oil the wood. Oil moisturizes wood and provides a protective barrier. You will want to use a non-toxic oil. Many people use mineral oil, but almond, walnut, and coconut oil also work. The important thing is to saturate the wood thoroughly and let it sit overnight, then rub away the excess. Repeat this any time your spoons look dull, and you'll keep the wood from absorbing food stains and odors.
For more information visit Linda's website: www.Queenofclean.com and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/realqueenofclean/
My Nana's Best-Tasting Salsa Challenge
Now in its 35th year, My Nana's Best-Tasting Salsa Challenge is the largest annual fundraiser for the Arizona Hemophilia Association, which assists those with inherited blood disorders by advocating for a cure and providing services that enhance quality of life. And to celebrate the event's 35th anniversary, the prize winnings have been increased to total $3,500, with the grand prize winner walking away with $1,500! Scheduled for 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday, April 13 at Sloan Park (the Chicago Cubs spring training facility), this event features the signature salsa competition as well as a brand new non-profit category and a Jose Cuervo Margarita Mix-Up, so masters of both the kitchen and the bar are encouraged to take part.
Live entertainment, a KidZone and a 5K run are also part of the event's festivities, so come to compete, or just come for the snacks, but come to Sloan Park on April 13 and help support those in Arizona currently living with a bleeding disorder.
My Nana's Best-Tasting Salsa Challenge & Jose Cuervo Margarita Mix-Off
- 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019
- Sloan Park-2330 W Rio Salado Parkway, Mesa, AZ
Think you have what it takes to mix a masterful margarita, or make a $1,500 salsa? Sign up before Wednesday, March 20 at SalsaChallenge.com/Contestants. To view complete contest details or purchase tickets for this event, check out www.SalsaChallenge.com.
Paleta's Anti-Inflammatory
PALETA's 2-Phase ANTI-INFLAMMATORY FIX nutrition program helps reduce chronic inflammation in the body. Inflammation is often discussed in negative terms, but it is your trusty immune systems' way of attacking foreign bodies like bacteria, germs, and toxins in your system by increasing blood flow to the injured area to keep us safe from trauma. However, prolonged systematic inflammation can become your enemy by damaging your body's healthy cells and tissue, and weakening your immune system. Many major diseases that plague us including cancer, heart disease, diabetes, arthritis, depression, and Alzheimer's have been linked to chronic inflammation.
ANTI-INFLAMMATORY FIX is designed to wean you off harmful, inflammatory foods during the 3-DAY FIX. We then transition clients to daily delivery of menu offerings made with locally sourced, dairy-free, gluten-free, and sugar-free ingredients. We take the hassle out of managing your health by providing perfectly portioned ready-to-eat immunity boosting meals and snacks.
For more information: https://www.paleta.com/eat_anti_inflammatory_fix.php
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.