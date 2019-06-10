Motivational Monday: Coyotes
Paw Patrol
The Arizona Coyotes announced today that the team's popular promotional team will now be known as the Coyotes Crew.
The Coyotes Crew, formerly known as the Paw Patrol, will act as fan ambassadors for the Coyotes organization and are focused on in-arena and on-ice activities and entertainment.
Members of the Crew will meet and interact with people of the community across the state and create memorable experiences for the best fans in the NHL.
Auditions for the Coyotes Crew will take place on June 15 and those interested can register at www.arizonacoyotes.com/coyotescrew.
The Arizona Coyotes PE Curriculum Program
The Arizona Coyotes announced today that in partnership with the NHL, the NHLPA and the League's Industry Growth Fund, the club has created a street hockey PE curriculum that will be introduced to over 300 schools in Maricopa and Pima counties this year. In addition, the Coyotes street hockey PE curriculum will be added to 200 new schools in 2019-20 and 200 more schools in 2020-21. In total, the Coyotes will reach approximately 700 schools and over 500,000 students in Arizona with this program.
As part of the program each school will receive $1,500 worth of Coyotes branded street hockey equipment consisting of 50 sticks, 50 balls, 50 pinnies, two hockey nets, a stick bag, a curriculum booklet, a student MVP Access Pass, a teacher's gift backpack and a Coyotes "Raise the Pack" banner.
For more information on the The Arizona Coyotes visit: www.arizonacoyotes.com
Gila River Arena- 9400 W. Maryland Ave., Glendale
Rescued Sea Turtle at OdySea Aquarium
OdySea Aquarium is throwing a "Shellabration" the entire month of June to honor the beloved and endangered sea turtle. For a limited time, OdySea will offer specialty tours for guests to get an up-close look at the Aquarium's seven rescued sea turtles (four green sea turtles and three loggerheads). The tours include a Behind-the-Scenes Tour and a Sea Turtle Training Session. The tours are only $9.95 a person and a great value to get a behind-the-scenes look!
For more information: https://odyseainthedesert.com/
OdySea in the Desert -9500 East Vía de Ventura, Scottsdale, AZ 85256
Cereal Drive
The Phoenix Children's Hospital Staff has donated more than 1-million servings of cereal to St. Mary's Food Bank for summer meals.
In Fiscal Year 2017-18, the Food Bank distributed more than 88 million pounds of food to Arizona families and children and garnered more than 213,000 volunteer service hours. For more information: www.StMarysFoodBank.org or phone: 602-242-FOOD.
For more information about Phoenix Children's hospital, visit http://www.phoenixchildrens.org.
Ultra Processed Foods
We are what we eat, and it turns out that many of us may be eating a dangerous amount of chemicals every day through ultra-processed foods. New research reveals that nearly 58% of the calories we eat each day come from ultra-processed foods, and that's bad news for our heart, overall health and lifespan.
People who get many of their meals from packages may have heightened risks of heart disease, stroke and premature death.
New research reveals the dangers of convenience foods, particularly ultra-processed foods.
They include not only "junk food” like chips, sweets and fast food but also the breads, processed meats, jarred sauces and frozen meals that many people consider staples.
Those who ate the most processed foods were 23% more likely to suffer cardiovascular trouble compared to those with the lowest intakes.
What is coronary heart disease?
- Coronary heart disease is characterized by a narrowing of the arteries (atherosclerosis). Fatty deposits, or plaques, cling to the artery walls and can clog the arteries, making it more likely that a blood clot will form. This can lead to a heart attack or stroke.
What happens to our body when we eat processed foods?
- Essentially, we are eating empty calories and risk getting too much sodium, added sugars and unhealthy fats.
- Eating processed foods leads to adverse health outcomes, such as obesity, hypertension, metabolic issues and other illnesses.
Is it true that we can get addicted to junk food?
- Yes, studies show that our brain biochemistry can be hijacked by the intense dopamine release that occurs in the brain when we eat these foods
- One of the main problems is that refined, "simple" carbohydrates are quickly broken down in the digestive tract, leading to rapid spikes in blood sugar and insulin levels.
- This can lead to carb cravings a few hours later when blood sugar levels go down again.
- We call this a "blood sugar roller coaster."
For a heart-healthy diet, what foods should we choose?
- The most heart-healthy diet is one rich in whole foods particularly plant-based foods like fruits and vegetables, legumes, whole grains and nuts.
What does it mean when food is processed?
- These are foods that have been chemically processed and made solely from refined ingredients and artificial substances
What is the difference between processed food and ultra-processed food?
- It refers to the different levels of processing…ultra-processed foods typically have more chemicals and additives to make fake food taste real. They also have a longer shelf life.
Are all packaged, canned and jarred foods bad?
- No, a canned soup made of water, vegetables, vegetable oil, herbs and spices would not fall into the "ultra-processed" category. A dried soup loaded with preservatives would.
What should we be looking for when we're shopping for foods and ingredients?
- Read labels and avoid foods with high-fructose corn syrup, high sodium, and a long list of additives.
For more information on Abrazo Community Health Network: www.AbrazoHealth.com and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AbrazoHealthCare/
Queen of Clean: Suntan, sunblock and self-tanner stains on fabrics and skin
Did you have an OOPS with Self-Tanner? Here's what to do.
Removing from Hands
- Exfoliate with A Body Scrub. A product called ModelCo's Tan-Removing Soap works really well. Find it at www.Amazon.com.
Lemon Juice
- If you need to tone down your fake tan, dampen a towel with fresh lemon juice, pop it in the microwave for a few seconds, and gently rub it over your fake tan to lighten the shade.
Toothpaste
- Whitening toothpaste or regular plain white toothpaste is a great option if you need to remove small fake tan stains, such as in between your toes or fingers. Use it on an old toothbrush to rub off the stains.
Baking Soda
- This is a brilliant DIY scrub when you want to remove tan off larger areas, such as your legs or arms. Simply mix a bit of water with some baking soda to create a paste, rub it all over your skin, wait a minute or two, and then wash it off.
For more information visit Linda's website: www.Queenofclean.com and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/realqueenofclean/
Marriage Pre-Counseling
This is wedding season! We're going to provide essential information on the 3 P's of Pre-Marital Counseling. This segment will address the benefits of investing in the most important decision you'll ever make when you decide to marry; the foundation. Most couples focus on the event, i.e., the dress, the cake, the flowers, the DJ, the caterer, etc., but what happens after a couple say's "I Do?" Our pre-marital counseling program teaches couples how to avoid the pitfalls that can easily derail their marriage and eliminate divorce as an option.
The 3 P's of Pre-Marital Counseling and why they are critical to the success of your marriage:
- Preparation
- Purpose
- Prevention
5th Annual Unbreakable Marriage Retreat
- June 27-29
- JW Marriott Starr Pass Resort and Spa in Tucson
- $495 per couple
- includes 2 nights stay and breakfast
For more information: www.onemarriageretreat.com or phone: 480-325-0794
For more information on Unbreakable Marriage Ministries visit: www.unbreakablemarriageministries.org
Unbreakable Marriage Ministries, 449 E. 4th Pl. Mesa, AZ 85203
Pomo: Rainbow Neapolitan Style Pizza
For Pride Month, Pomo has released a limited-time Rainbow Neapolitan Style Pizza. You can also purchase a Cauliflower crust version of the Rainbow Pizza for $20. The Cauliflower Rainbow Pizza is also gluten-free, vegetarian, keto and vegan. $3 of every Rainbow Pizza sold will be donated to One N Ten, a nonprofit organization in Arizona dedicated to assisting LGBTQ youth.
Guests can also purchase their rainbow pizza with a glass of Rainbow Cava or Aperol Spritz. The Cava company donates a portion of every bottle sold to the GLAAD organization.
For more information and locations visit: https://pomogroup.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.