La Gattara Cat Lounge
June is Adopt-A-Shelter-Cat month! Even though Lost Our Home Pet Rescue is being renovated this summer, they still have available cats and dogs. All of their available cats are currently being housed at the La Gattara Cat Lounge in Tempe, with foster families and at the PetSmart at Priest and Elliot. If you haven't been there before, it's a cool cat lounge and boutique where you can relax, hang out, play cards, listen to music, use free Wi-Fi, read a book, play a board game, do yoga and of course play with cats!
Tips for picking the right cat for your family:
- Get down on the floor and see how the kitten or cat reacts to you
- Check the skin and coat a healthy kitten should have soft fur and no bald spots.
- Longhaired cats are gorgeous, but they do require some grooming
Other things to consider:
- Do you want a male or female?
- Do you have children in the house?
- Do you have other pets in the house?
Cat health tips:
- Make sure you have enough litter boxes. A general rule of thumb for litter boxes is one for each cat plus one more.
- Notice if your cat starts urinating outside its litter box. Sometimes a cat will urinate outside the box if the box is dirty. A change in litter box habits sometimes means a cat has a urinary tract infection, so always schedule a vet visit if you notice anything out of the ordinary.
- Brush their teeth. Like humans, cats can get tartar on their teeth, which can lead to gum disease and tooth decay. Most cats won't allow their owners to brush their teeth, so make sure to schedule a cleaning with your vet at least once a year.
- Always spay or neuter
- Keep your kitty active cats love to play, keep them moving with toys or consider a feline companion.
For more information: https://www.lagattaracatcafe.com/ or Phone: (480) 265-8863
La Gattara Cat Lounge--1301 E University Dr. #136, Tempe, AZ 85281
Lost Our Home Pet Rescue-2323 S Hardy Dr, Tempe, AZ 85282
For more information: https://www.lostourhome.org/ or phone: (602) 445-7387
Pioneer Park
There are numerous parks in and around the Phoenix metropolitan area that are totally free, and a great place to beat the heat. And, often times at a park you can also fish for free.
Splash Pad
- The Pioneer Park splash pad is open seasonally from April 15 through October 15. Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Urban Fishing Program
- A class U Urban Fishing License is required to fish in the pond. Fishing pond is open during park hours only. 6 a.m. - 10 p.m. Licenses can be purchased from the Arizona Game and Fish Department online or at more than 300 license dealers statewide.
There is a max number of fish you can catch per day:
- Trout: 4 (1 for unlicensed child)
- Channel Catfish 4
- Large Bass 2 (must be 13-inch min in length)
- Sunfish 10
- White Amur 1 (must be 30-inch min in length)
Park Location and Hours
- 8755 N. 83rd Ave., Peoria, AZ 85345
- Daily, 6 a.m. - 10:30 p.m.
For more information: https://bit.ly/2QDf2vq
Motivational Monday: Extreme Speed Training-Kids Summer Training
Even though kids just got out of school, Phoenix trainer Reggie McGill says it's NOT time to veg out and play video games all day.
He has a training program from kids ages 10-18 who want to get ready for the upcoming football season or stay in shape for whatever sport they play.
Reggie has a program for both boys and girls.
The sessions run an hour at a time Monday, Wednesday and Friday:
- 6am-7am
- 7am-8am
- 6pm-7pm
- $20 per session
- $60 per week
- $200 per month
For more information contact Reggie McGill from Extreme Speed Training: 480-225-3641 or extremespdinfor@gmail.com
Website https://www.extremespeedtraining.com/
Extreme Speed Training: 16647 N. 41st Place, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Dr. Sharon Thompson: Burn-Out Legit
Burn-Out is now a legitimate syndrome, according to The WHO. The World Health Organization is now calling "Burn-out" a legitimate syndrome.
Workplace 'burn-out' has become such a serious health issue in the modern age, it's now been reclassified by the World Health Organization.
Within the agency's widely-used manual, known as the International Classification of Diseases (ICD), burn-out will be officially listed: not as a medical condition (as some initial reports have wrongfully stated), but instead as an 'occupational syndrome'.
The changes from the last edition are relatively small, but experts are hopeful that the updates will add legitimacy to an emerging and misunderstood problem.
Included for the first time in the ICD's tenth edition, burn-out was initially explained as a "state of vital exhaustion". The international agency's new definition is a little more fleshed-out.
Drawing on a growing body of research, the eleventh edition now claims that this syndrome is due solely to "chronic workplace stress" and "should not be applied to describe experiences in other areas of life."
The modern ailment is chaptered-up with several other "problems associated with employment" that are not technically considered illnesses, but can nevertheless have serious medical repercussions.
Here's how the WHO characterizes burnout: "feelings of energy depletion or exhaustion; increased mental distance from one's job, or feelings of negativism or cynicism related to one's job; and reduced professional efficacy."
The parameters of burn-out are in desperate need of clarity, and these new international standards could greatly improve diagnosis and treatment. Currently, there is no neat or universal way to tease out symptoms of burn-out from symptoms of other mental health conditions, such as depression.
On a global scale, this makes it extremely difficult for doctors to recognize the syndrome, let alone treat it, and in some professions, it's causing an epidemic.
A UK survey, for instance, found that nearly 30 percent of human resource directors thought burnout was widespread in their organization; while a recent report from Harvard declared physician burnout in the US a public health crisis, potentially costing the economy US$4.6 billion a year.
Within certain people-oriented professions, the norm is to be selfless and work for others, but it isn't long before the demands of altruism take their toll. Far from being an excuse for laziness, WHO's own research suggests that burn-out occurs when the demands of a job far outweigh the rewards, recognition, and times of relaxation.
As a result, workers who are burned out often feel like their ambitions, idealism, and sense of worth are slowly being strangled. The losses from this syndrome are not simply financial, and they could have a large impact on public health.
Some research has shown that the profound emotional exhaustion and negativity brought on by burn-out can actually change a worker's brain, making it harder for them to deal with stress in the future. Neuroimaging studies have even found similarities between the brains of those who suffer from early-life trauma and those who deal with clinical burn-out in adulthood.
Central Phoenix Obstetrics and Gynecology
- 926 East McDowell Road, #134, Phoenix, AZ 85006
- Website: http://centralphoenixobgyn.com/
- Phone:(602) 288-0777
Queen of Clean
Cleaning Beauty Blenders, Makeup Brushes and Hair brushes and combs. Surprising storage hacks.
For more information visit Linda's website: www.Queenofclean.com and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/realqueenofclean/
Drew Cooper
Started in Tucson, AZ and have working from the bottom up, releasing music and touring. He will be in at the Circus Mexicus in Puerto Peñasco, Mexico.
● Circus Mexicus - Our 2nd year on the bill
- June 6-9, 2019 Puerto Peñasco, Mexico
- Website: http://circusmexicus.net/
For more information, visit: www.drewcoopermusic.com
Drew Cooper on Spotify and iTunes and all other digital platforms
40-year-old Movie Store: Superstar Video
Glendale Video Rental Store Still in Business for Nearly 40 years. Superstar Video is older than the guy who runs it. 36-year old Matt Mason's family opened it up in 1979.
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/SuperstarVideoAZ or Phone: (623) 842-3993
