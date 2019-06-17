Motivational Monday: Sparks Systems
Sparks Systems is a company that provides a unique and customized program to optimize an individual’s health by utilizing baseline metabolic testing to create personalized interventions through daily nutrition, movement and breathing. Sparks Systems science based approach removes all of the guesswork to achieving optimal health and performance.
For more information: www.sparkssystems.net and Facebook: www.facebook.com/SparksSystems/
Sparks Systems -- 1425 S. Greenfield Rd., #103, Mesa, AZ 85206
- Upcoming Event: Sparks Systems is hosting a free seminar at Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine on June 25 from 6-8PM. Learn about what they do and be entered to win a Basic Metabolic Efficiency Test! RSVP to info@sparkssystems.net
Flock This Way at the Phoenix Zoo
"Flock This Way" officially kicks off Monday, June 17 at the Phoenix Zoo. 11 greater flamingo eggs were recently transported from San Diego Zoo Safari Park to the Phoenix Zoo. After arriving to the Phoenix Zoo, the first chick hatched, and the last chick hatched on Thursday, May 23rd.
Guests can see these walks up close! Current walk times (starting Monday, June 17) are 8:30 a.m., 10:15 a.m. and 1:45 p.m. daily* on the Children's Zoo Trail. These walks are weather and temperature-dependent; they cannot walk when it is over 100°. If the temperature is too warm in the afternoon, guests may be able to see the flamingo chicks swim! Check with staff at the front gate or on the Phoenix Zoo Twitter page: https://twitter.com/phoenixzoo for updated times and routes.
For more information: https://www.phoenixzoo.org/flock-this-way/
Phoenix Zoo 455 N. Galvin Parkway | Phoenix, AZ 85008
Dr. Sharon Thompson: Four Tests to Ask For
Dr. Sharon Thompson of Central Phoenix Obstetrics and Gynecology, suggest four tests ask your OBGYN and Five thing to discuss with your OBYN.
Four Test to ask OBGYN for:
- Hormonal Profile
- Ultrasound
- Pap smear
- STD test
Top Five Things to Discuss with Your OBGYN
1. Heart disease
a. Number one killer of women (people)
b. Review family history and personal history to identify risk factors
c. Can be affected by pregnancy or affect pregnancy
i. Preeclampsia increases risk of heart disease later in life
ii. African-American women have higher risk of heart failure in pregnancy
d. Some risk factors can be affected by diet and exercise changes
2. If under 25, replace this with discussion of STDs (and birth control)
a. Undiagnosed STDS can lead to infertility
b. There is currently a syphilis outbreak in Arizona
3. Cancer screening
a. Cervix
i. Pap and HPV tests detect changes long before cancer occurs
ii. Find out your screening interval
iii. HPV vaccine can prevent precancerous cells and cancer
b. Breast cancer
i. Age appropriate mammogram screening
ii. Breast awareness
c. Colon cancer
i. Discuss options for screening
4. Stroke
a. Third leading cause of death for women
b. Discuss family history and risk factors
c. If age appropriate discuss signs and symptoms
5. Mental Health
a. 43 million Americans have mental health diagnosis
b. 2/3 of the issues will arise before age 24
c. Affects all aspects of physical health and wellbeing
d. Can affect and be affected by pregnancy
6. Exercise
a. How much, how often is best for you?
b. Discuss modifications for your state of health
For more information visit: http://centralphoenixobgyn.com/ or phone: (602) 288-0777
Central Phoenix Obstetrics and Gynecology, 926 East McDowell Road, #134, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Delectable veggies from Flower Child on Eat Your Veggies Day
In honor of National Eat Your Veggies Day, Flower Child's Chef Max Rock will demonstrate the Green Curry Coconut bowl, a summer dish rolling out on the restaurant's summer menu on July 11. Vegetables are an essential component to every lifestyle, and Chef will show viewers how to make vegetables the center of their plate, without sacrificing flavor.
Made with roasted eggplant, zucchini, green bell pepper, and pineapple, the Green Curry Coconut Bowl is a veggie-forward, lightened-up version of traditional curry.
Flower Child has a variety of unique vegetable sides and dishes on the menu. Flower Child makes every last bite from scratch, using fresh ingredients that are locally sourced when possible, and serving healthy food that tastes good.
For more information and locations: www.eatflowerchild.com
Eat Your Veggies
Cauliflower Mac & Cheese Recipe (makes one serving- easy to multiple for more people)
- 3/4 cup cooked whole grain pasta (or brown rice/quinoa pasta)
- 1 1/2 cup raw cauliflower florets
- 2T shredded pepper jack cheese
- 2T sharp cheddar cheese
- 2T sour cream
- 2T peas (optional)
Topping (optional):
- 2T panko bread crumbs
- 1/2t butter
- pinch of garlic powder
- pinch of onion powder
Directions:
- Boil cauliflower in pot of water. Remove cooked cauliflower from water with a slotted spoon & cut into smaller pieces.
- Add pasta to the still-boiling water & cook according to the package.
- (OPTIONAL) While pasta is cooking, melt butter in a small pan, then add panko bread crumbs, garlic powder & onion powder. Sauté until golden brown.
- Drain pasta & put 3/4 cup pasta back in the pot.
- Add cheeses & stir until melted.
- Add cauliflower & sour cream and stir until well mixed.
- Serve immediately, topped with panko bread crumb mixture.
Weird Facials
Sandra Bullock's hemorrhoid cream eye treatment
- Sandra's little beauty secret involves hemorrhoid cream. That's right, she dabs Preparation H under her eyes to reduce the appearance of lines and puffiness. We'd rather not put this stuff on our bottoms, let alone under our eyes! Do not try this at home folks.
Halle Berry's coffee grind body scrub
- Halle Berry has a killer bod and maybe that's because she does something the rest of us don't (other than exercise and eat well of course!). Halle adds coffee grounds to her body wash to exfoliate her skin. The caffeine in the grounds apparently helps to tighten the skin and increase circulation. At least the coffee grounds are natural and won't cause harm to our environment the way plastic microbeads in bottled exfoliants do.
Teri Hatcher's red wine soak
- Some people just love red wine Teri Hatcher takes this love to a new level by adding a few cups to her bath. She insists the fiery fluid is moisturizing and increases skin cell renewal. We'd rather drink wine than bathe in it!
Miracle Whip facial
- Here's a beauty treatment you can DI-Why. A 20-minute Miracle Whip mask works like a mild chemical peel, sloughing off dry skin. Your face will be baby soft and smell like coleslaw.
Other Bizarre Facial Treatments
Fire facial
- Unusual beauty treatments are big in Japan. The latest to spread like wildfire: Huǒ liáo fire treatments. Towels are soaked in alcohol and an invigorating beauty elixir, draped over parts of the body, and then set on fire. Don't expect to see this offered on Groupon anytime soon.
Snail facial
- If you prefer gentler, less life-threatening beauty treatments, consider the Celebrity Escargot Course at Tokyo's Clinical Salon. After an initial cleansing by an aesthetician, live snails apply moisturizing hyaluronic acid, antioxidants, and proteins ... by crawling all over your face. But don't worry: The snails come from an organic farm.
Vampire facial
- The vampire facial is one way to keep up with the Kardashians. Instead of drinking the blood of others, it requires having your own drawn and then separated in a centrifuge. Platelet-rich plasma is then applied and injected back into your face with micro-needles to heal wounds, stimulate collagen, and make you look really scary.
Gold facial
- A 24-karat gold facial will cost a pretty penny. The anti-aging treatment generates new cells, firms skin, and prevents the depletion of collagen and elastin, because the skin rejects gold. That's what the beauty experts say, anyway. One thing we know for sure: You'll look like Tutankhamen.
Caviar facial
- Eating fish is one way to give your skin a dose of anti-inflammatory EPA and omega-3 fatty acids. Or you can just smear caviar all over your face. The fishy delicacy is hydrating, firming, and tastes delicious on blinis with crème frâiche.
Bird poop facial
- It really is lucky when an Asian nightingale defecates on your head. Otherwise, the so-called Geisha Facial will cost you about $200. The excrement is combined with rice bran to gently exfoliate skin.
Bee venom facial
- This might sting a little. Honey bee venom is the latest all-natural ingredient in expensive face masks and creams. Peptides like melittin and apamin increase blood circulation and stimulate collagen and elastin. But bee venom may have a more important use nanoparticle carrying melittin have killed HIV-infected cells in mice, while leaving normal cells unscathed.
Urine facial
- Throughout history, human urine has been used for various cosmetic and medicinal purposes. Like tooth whitening in ancient Rome"Et ewww, Brute!" Some people still use urine to treat acne. It can be consumed orally, applied topically to blemishes, or massaged into your entire face.
Wine facial
- You might need a drink after pondering all of these weird beauty treatments. Consider an antioxidant-rich wine facial instead. Alpha hydroxy acids in sweet white wines replenish dry skin. Oily skin pairs best with red. Cheers!
