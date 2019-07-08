Motivational Monday: Burn it Build It Fitness
Over 25yrs in the fitness business, small company, locally owned, not a franchise.
- Burn It Build It Fitness provides the perfect combination of weights and cardio
- Workouts are written from a strength and conditioning mindset rather that a group aerobic
For more information and to register for 2 Free Classes: www.bbfitaz.com
Burn It Build It Fitness: Midtown
- 6239 N 7th St Ste 102 Phoenix, AZ 85014
- 602-300-7664
Burn It Build It Fitness: Avondale
- 13048 W Rancho Santa Fe Blvd STE 101 Avondale, AZ 85392
- 623-444-4800
Well RX
Consumers can now scan the bar code of nearly any food item at the grocery store and see a "food index" score based on calories and ingredients. The technology - from WellRX - also makes personalized grocery recommendations based on a person's health, allergies or diet. It's the first mobile app to implement this technology on the phone.
For more information: https://www.wellrx.com/
ScriptSave WellRx; 4911 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85711;
TIWT: Microblading
Whether you used the tweezers a bit too much in '90s or like Tess you just don't have the time to fill in your eyebrows every morning, microblading can be an easy fix for full, perfectly groomed, natural brows.
For more information: www.Beautif-eyestudios.com or phone: (480) 585-9250
Beautif-EYE Studios: 7000 E Mayo Blvd #1011, Phoenix, AZ 85054
Great Hearts Arete Prep's Archery Team
Arete Preparatory in Gilbert is headed to the World Competition for Archery in Nashville July 25-27. They just came back from Nationals earlier this year and are now qualified to move on. Students from the Great Hearts school will be competing against more than 10,000 kids from several different countries. It is one of the largest tournaments in the world for kids from 4-12 grade to compete in!
As you can imagine, the trip is costly, so the coach has set up a GoFundMe to help with some of the cost that the public can donate to. The link is:
Arete Preparatory Academy is located at 4525 E. Baseline Rd. in Gilbert and is a Great Hearts school. Great Hearts is a nonprofit network of tuition-free public charter schools dedicated to improving education nationwide through classical preparatory K-12 academies.
For more information: https://www.gofundme.com/8qmpu-help-arete-prep-archery-team-get-to-worlds
Arete Preparatory Academy-4525 E Baseline Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85234
Queen of Clean: Essential oils
To read about Essential Oils visit: https://queenofclean.com/video-category/essential-oil-cleaners-and-more/
For more information visit Linda's website: www.Queenofclean.com and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/realqueenofclean/
Video Game Auction
Still have your old video games and consoles? What about Disney VHS tapes? A local auctioneer, Rowlan Hill from Blue Leaf Estate Auctions, tells us the important things to look for on these listings to see if it is real and worth the price.
Vintage Disney VHS tapes are being listed for thousands of dollars on eBay. The Disney "Black Diamond" collection, tapes from the 80's and 90's, brings a sense of nostalgia for people taking them back to simpler times and priceless memories.
The resurgence of the classics from 1984 to 1994 include Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid and The Lion King, are being listed for upwards of $2,000. However, these tapes might not actually be worth that much and there are several important factors for buyers to look out for before purchasing these high priced nostalgic movies.
For more information on Blue Leaf Estate Auctions visit: http://602blue.com/ or phone: (602) 758-0865
AZ Food Crafters: Argentinian Corn and Cheese Empanada
They are the tastiest little lunch pies, and they fit right in the palm of your hand! And, for the kids, they couldn't be more convenient! And now through the end of the month, AZ Food Crafters is offering a new flavor with an Argentinian twist Argentinian Corn and Cheese Empanadas. Freshly handmade, these hand pies feature a buttery flaky crust filled with fresh corn, onion, garlic, cream, and mozzarella, jack and Pecorino Romano cheeses.
Can be frozen for up to three months, individually wrapped in plastic and placed in resealable plastic bags. There's no need to thaw before baking, they can go right from the freezer to the oven.
For a limited time only through Wednesday, July 31, the new Argentinian Corn and Cheese Empanadas are available for pre-order and pick up at the AZ Food Crafters kitchen in Chandler or one of their farmers' market locations including the following:
Saturday
- Roadrunner Park Farmers' Market
- 3502 E. Cactus Rd., Phoenix
- Summer hours - 7:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m.
- Gilbert Farmers' Market
- 222 N. Ash St., Gilbert
- 8:00 a.m.-noon
Sunday
- Ahwatukee Farmers' Market
- 4700 E. Warner Rd., Phoenix
- Summer hours - 8:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m.
- Date: Now available for pre-order and pick-up through July 31
- Time: Store hours: Tuesday-Friday 8:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. and Saturday 8:00 a.m.-3:00p.m.; farmers market availability as noted above
- Location: AZ Food Crafters (address below)
AZ Food Crafters 961 W. Ray Rd., #1, Chandler 85225
For more information: www.azfoodcrafters.com or phone: 480-264-2532
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.