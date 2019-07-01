Motivational Monday: Flex It
FlexIt Overview
- FlexIt is the pay as you go fitness app that enables users to work out where and when they want and only pay for the time they use. FlexIt is offered at affordable by the minute rates.
- FlexIt's technology is seamless and requires no tour, paperwork, or long-term commitment -- it empowers users to work out on their own terms. Think Uber for gyms! Simply scan in, work out, and scan out on a sleek mount at each facility's front desk
- For its 500 (and growing by the day) gym partners, FlexIt increases profitability for gyms, helping to drive new leads through sophisticated targeting efforts, and as well as incremental revenue.
- Pay-as-you-go is perfect for gym goers changing zip codes, in search of certain amenities, or looking for a way to mix things up. Variety and optionality are key to the FlexIt experience.
- It's also great for outdoor enthusiasts, such as runners and bikers, who want access to recovery, strength training, and cardio equipment, especially if the weather acts up
- Additionally, FlexIt users can enjoy gym amenities, such as pools, saunas, golf simulators, and recovery rooms
Availability
- FlexIt allows users to check in and check out at 500 gyms in 8 markets, including national gym chains such as Youfit Health Clubs and Retro Fitness locations, regional chains like Mountainside Fitness and Charter Fitness, single unit club, and more.
How to Use FlexIt
- Download the app in the App Store or Google Play
- Create an account and confirm email
- Click on the menu in the upper left-hand corner
- Click 'Explore Gyms' to find a location in your area
- Click 'Check In' and hover phone over the QR mount at the front desk.
- Click 'Check Out' and hover phone over the QR code to end session
- Leave a review and log notes
- Your total time and money spent will be displayed and a receipt will be sent to your email
For more information on FlexIt: https://flexit.fit/
Mountainside Fitness: Chase Field Address: 401 E Jefferson St, Phoenix, AZ 85004
- Website: https://mountainsidefitness.com/
- Phone: 602 343 6310
Try It With Tess: Microblading
Everything you need to know about Microblading your Eyebrows with Beautif-EYE Studios
Whether you used the tweezers a bit too much in '90s or like Tess you just don't have the time to fill in your eyebrows every morning, microblading can be an easy fix for full, perfectly groomed, natural brows.
For more information: www.Beautif-eyestudios.com or phone: (480) 585-9250
Beautif-EYE Studios: 7000 E Mayo Blvd #1011, Phoenix, AZ 85054
GetMyBoat - airbnb for boats, just in time for 4th of July
GetMyBoat is the world's largest boat rental & water experience marketplace. They have over 130,000 listings in 184 countries covering 9,300 destinations.
Launched in San Francisco January 2013, GetMyBoat empowers owners of every type of boat, from kayaks to sailboats to motorboats, to post their watercraft for rent or charter for free. Anywhere in the world, from California to Croatia, our users search, find, and book every water experience.
GetMyBoat have awesome boats available to rent in Arizona, in all the top hotspots like Lake Mead, Lake Havasu, and Lake Pleasant. Boating enthusiasts without experience need not fear - they have captained charters for everyone's safety and enjoyment for the 4th of July holiday!
For more information: https://www.getmyboat.com/ and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/getmyboat/
Thai Chili 2 Go
Thai Chili 2 Go, with locations in the East Valley, Scottsdale and North Phoenix, is proud to announce two more restaurant openings this summer. The first is set to open in Central Phoenix on June 24 at 1949 East Camelback Road, Suite 161; the second is slated to open in July at 2010 East Elliot Road, Suite 104 in Tempe.
The new Phoenix location will offer free entrees for the first 100 guests on July 1 starting at 11 a.m. In addition, TC2Go has pledged $5000 to Phoenix Children's Hospital.
Thai Chili 2 Go currently has seven valley locations one in Chandler, Queen Creek, East Mesa, Gilbert, Gilbert San Tan, North Phoenix, and Scottsdale. Thai Chili 2 Go is open daily from 11:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m., offering guests an authentic taste of Thai cuisine via order-at-the-counter service or to go formats.
For more information visit www.tc2go.com
Well RX
Consumers can now scan the bar code of nearly any food item at the grocery store and see a "food index" score based on calories and ingredients. The technology - from WellRX - also makes personalized grocery recommendations based on a person's health, allergies or diet. It's the first mobile app to implement this technology on the phone.
For more information: https://www.wellrx.com/
ScriptSave WellRx; 4911 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85711;
Tara at the Movies: Spiderman far from home
Tom Holland returns as our friendly neighborhood Super hero in "Spider-Man: Far from Home".
For more information on the movie: https://www.spidermanfarfromhome.movie/
For more information on Tara reviews and interviews visit: https://www.harkins.com/behind-screens
Queen of Clean: Top 5 Summer Stains and How to Clean Them - Sweat, Popsicle's, Berries etc.
To read the top 5 summer stains and how to clean them visit: https://queenofclean.com/main-tips/top-5-summer-stains-and-how-to-clean-them/
For more information visit Linda's website: www.Queenofclean.com and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/realqueenofclean/
