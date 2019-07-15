Spookys Swirls
A new bakery in Chandler offers more than just sweet treats. It also holds a museum dedicated to memorabilia from horror and science fiction movies.
Some options on its fully gluten-free menu include Scream Cheese Cakes, a Raisin Hell rum-raisin roll and "Sharknado"-themed cupcakes.
The bakery opened July 3 and will celebrate its grand opening Aug. 10 with a visit from Paul T. Taylor (Pinhead from "Hellraiser: Judgment"), who will sign autographs.
Spooky's Swirls was created in partnership with The Horror & Sci-Fi Prop Preservation Association, which supplies the more than 160 screen-used movie props and costumes throughout the bakery.
For more information: http://spookysswirls.com/
Spookys Swirls: 3029 N Alma School Rd #117, Chandler, AZ 85224
Motivational Monday: Pound
It's one of the newest workouts to hit the scene, where you get to let out all your energy by banging on drums! Of course, drumming is a great workout! In a band, the drummer seems to be the guy who sweats the most and is getting a full-body workout in....so why not incorporate drumming in the gym? Sounds logical!
For this Motivational Monday, we check out one of the newest classes offered at EOS Fitness called POUND. It takes a lot of cardio, energy and looks like it's great for building and toning muscle.
POUND Fitness This Summer:
It's a full-body cardio jam session, combining light resistance with constant simulated drumming. The workout fuses cardio, Pilates, isometric movements, plyometrics and isometric poses; replacing the quintessential arm pumping of Pilates with the rapid arm movements of drumming. Turning workouts into fitness concerts and music into movement, POUND uses drumsticks to transform drumming into a sweat dripping, full body workout. Designed for all fitness levels, it provides the perfect atmosphere for letting loose, getting energized, toning up and rockin' out!
The Workout:
POUND® is the world's first cardio jam session inspired by the energizing, sweat-dripping fun of playing the drums! The workout combines cardio, Pilates, isometric movements and plyometrics with constant simulated drumming - all too loud, kick-ass music. Using Ripstix lightly weighted drumsticks engineered specifically for exercising, POUND turns workouts into jam sessions and gives people an outlet to channel their inner rockstar.
Why it Works:
- Each 2-4 minute song is carefully calibrated with interval peaks and extended fat burning sequences, providing the best workout in the shortest span of time.
- Numerous studies have proven the powerful brain-boosting, stress-relieving effects of drumming. The rhythm of drumming permeates the entire brain to improve focus, increase higher-level thinking and decision-making skills, boost the immune system, lower blood pressure, decrease chronic pain, anxiety and fatigue.
- You'll burn up to 900+ calories per hour, strengthen and sculpt infrequently used muscles, and drum your way to a leaner, stronger physique -- all while rocking out to your favorite music.
- Instead of counting reps or keeping track of the clock, POUND strategically distracts you from the high-intensity and duration of your workout, and shifts your focus to rhythm and volume.
POUND is an awesome workout to try this summer in Phoenix at locations like EOS Fitness and The Salvation Army KROC Center http://www.krocphoenix.org/.
For more information and locations: https://eosfitness.com/
The Wildlife World Zoo: first female sea lion pup at the Shipwreck Cove Exhibit!
Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park is excited to announce the birth of the first female sea lion pup at Shipwreck Cove! The newborn's animal care team named the baby Makara, which means "little sea creature" in Hindi. With her mom by her side, Makara is quite the adventurer and is exploring everything in her new world. "She has already earned a special place in all of our hearts and we are beyond thrilled for the public to get to know this amazing pup," says Kate Conely, Sea Lion Manager at Wildlife World. Makara is the 3rd pup to be born as a result of Wildlife World's successful sea lion breading program!
Find out more about what you can do to help support sea lion conservation efforts:
- Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks & Aquariums: http://www.ammpa.org/
- International Marine Animal Trainers' Association: https://www.imata.org/
- National Marine Mammal Foundation: http://www.nmmf.org/
Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park is located at 16501 W. Northern Ave., Litchfield Park, AZ (SE Corner of State Route 303 and Northern Ave.) Open seven days a week, 365 days a year, including all holidays. Zoo exhibits are open from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (last zoo admission is at 5:00 p.m.) Aquarium exhibits are open from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Admission includes access to the Zoo, Aquarium and Safari Park.
For more information on all the zoo's exciting attractions and events, call 623-935-WILD or check out their website: www.wildlifeworld.com.
Monsoon Bugs
We haven't seen any rains yet this monsoon season, so you still have time to get ahead of the bugs that these storms bring. The creepy crawlers are just waiting to come out! How do you prevent the bugs and pests during the monsoon, and we'll show you the nooks and cranny's around your home where they like to hide.
- ants---can build colonies in your yard and they can move into your kitchen
- termites --love the long, warm, humid days and can wreak havoc on your house
- mosquito’s--love standing water that monsoon leaves behind. Eggs can survive in dry mud for a year or two.
- Crickets--they're loud and obnoxious and can get in your home. Where there are crickets there are cockroaches
- Scorpions-they're scary and people get worried about them around their kids and pets
- Maintain a clean, yard, that'll solve half your issues
AB Pest Control will offer up advice at The Maricopa County Home & Landscape Show July 19-21 at State Farm Stadium
The Maricopa County Home & Landscape Show also offers FREE DIY classes, expert advice and thousands of ways to improve your home.
Maricopa County Home & Garden Show
- Friday, July 19 - Sunday, July 21
- Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- State Farm Stadium, 1 Cardinals Dr., Glendale, AZ 85305
- General Admission: $8 daily for adults, kids ages 3-12 are $2 Children 2 and younger are free.
- Senior Morning: Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., admission for guests 60 and older is $4.
- Customer Appreciation: $4 admission Friday 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Military Appreciation: $4 admission with valid military identification all three days.
- July Birthdays: Visit the info booth for a special gift with valid ID.
- FREE ADMISSION: Donate a new backpack for a student in need, and receive two FREE tickets or any five school supplies from the list on the Home Show website for one FREE ticket at Gate 2, benefitting the Maricopa County Education Service Agency.
- FREE Parking onsite: A food court, scooter and wheelchair rentals, and ATMs are onsite for your convenience.
For more information about the Maricopa County Home & Garden Show, visit: https://maricopacountyhomeshows.com/ or phone: 602.485.1691
Equine and Bovine Camp
The Equine and Bovine Center also offers a Large Animal Ambulatory service by appointment only to perform on-site treatment for horses, cattle, goats and other farm animal species. And, if you have a high schooler interested in learning about different careers, they also host a Dental and Physical Therapy camp as well.
- 70,000 square foot Equine and Bovine Center at Midwestern University, where many animals are on site like horses and cows, for students to practice veterinary care.
- This in-depth look at health care careers allows high school juniors and seniors to explore a variety of medical fields, including veterinary medicine.
- Several hundred students applied and these 48 were chosen to participate for free
- This helps them to decide which medical field to pursue, which college to attend and what major to choose.
- The simulated birthing cow, Betsy, allows students to practice what would happen in a real birthing situation.
- Students are also learning how to interact with horses and cows to learn about the basics of handling as well as the equipment veterinarians employ to make a diagnosis.
- Get an up-close view of how veterinarians study animals, how they function and the diseases that cause them harm.
- Examples of services that are provided here include: lameness exams, digital radiography, ultrasound, endoscopy, animal reproduction services, and general medical care including vaccinations, deworming and wellness exams for large animals.
- The Equine and Bovine Center also offers a Large Animal Ambulatory service by appointment to perform on-site treatment for horses, cattle, goats and other farm animal species.
- This area also houses the mobile vet unit, which is taken to areas across the state to provide spay and neuter services and other veterinary services, especially in more rural and underserved areas.
- Participants attend eight days of programming. Space is limited. Applicants must be a current junior or senior in high school and must apply and be accepted into the program.
For more information: www.midwestern.edu
Midwestern University: 19555 North 59th Avenue Glendale, AZ 85308
Dr. Sharon Thompson: Summertime UTI
Summer brings warm temperatures and an increase in certain common health problems
Urinary Tract Infections (UTI)
- UTI hospitalizations peak in summer, and dip in winter, among both women and men
- Seasonality was the highest in young women, between 18 and 40, for older women, UTI hospitalizations were about the same year-round
- Several theories:
- a. Dehydration is more common in the summer
- b. Younger people might also be more likely to be are outside more
- c. Sexual activity may also increase in the summer among people in younger age groups
Lower your chances of getting a UTI:
- Hydrate
- Change out of wet bathing suits and sweaty clothes quickly. Germs tend to grow best in warm, moist places
- Wipe from front to back to keep bacteria around the anus from getting into the vagina or urethra
Identify symptoms and get treated
- Pain or burning when you urinate
- Frequent urination
- Pain in your back or side near the ribs
- Pressure in your lower belly
- Urine that is cloudy, bloody or has a strong odor
- Fever or chills
Kidney Stones
Kidney stones affect approximately 3.8 million people in the U.S. each year up to 13% of men, and 6 to 7% of women, could get a kidney stone sometime in their life
- Kidney stones are small, hard deposits of mineral and acid salts that can form in the kidney
- Genetic and dietary factors can lead to kidney stones forming but many can cause no problems at all
- Some foods and drinks can promote the formation of calcium oxalate or the mineral salts that form kidney stones
- When small stones leave the kidney, they can cause pain as they travel to the bladder
- Some people can experience other symptoms including nausea, vomiting, blood in their urine or fever
- Heat, humidity and lack of proper hydration all lead to a higher prevalence of kidney stones in the summer
Treatment and prevention
- Once you've had a stone, you have a 50% chance of developing another one within the next five years
- Someone who is at risk for kidney stones should drink lots of water especially during the summer
- Drinking plenty of water will help to dilute your body liquids decreasing formation of stones and helping them pass more easily
- Darkly colored urine is a sign of dehydration
Otitis Externa
Acute otitis externa (also known as "swimmer's ear") is a self-limited condition
- Commonly seen in swimmers, but summer humidity and increased sweating can increase risk in non-swimmers in the summer
- Caused by common bacteria
- Has a relatively abrupt onset of symptoms (within 48 hours)
- Typical symptoms are pain with pulling on the earlobe, swelling of, and drainage from, the ear canal. Many have a feeling of fullness in the ear
- Can affect persons of all ages even young children
Treatment
Local treatment with antibiotic eardrops is the initial treatment of choice
Prevention Dos and Don'ts
- Don't use cotton swabs or tissues to clean or dry your ears. They can scratch the skin in your ear canal and make conditions worse.
- Do use a hair dryer. You can use a hair dryer to gently and indirectly dry out your ear canal if it gets wet.
- Do wear earplugs or bathing caps when swimming. These can help keep water out of your ears. However, they can also trap water in your ears, so be sure to dry your ears well after swimming even when you wear them.
Food Borne Illness
Foodborne illnesses increase during the summer. The warmer temperatures and higher humidity are ideal for bacterial growth bacteria multiply faster in warmer temperatures.
We eat outside more often; therefore, preparing food outdoors makes safe food handling more difficult.
Reduce your risk
CLEAN, SEPARATE, COOK and CHILL.
- Clean Unwashed or improperly washed hands and surfaces can quickly spread germs
- Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds with warm, soapy water before and after handling food and after using the bathroom, changing diapers, and handling pets.
- When eating away from home, find out if there's a source of potable (safe drinking) water. If not, bring water for preparation and cleaning or pack clean, wet, disposable washcloths, moist towelettes and paper towels for cleaning hands and surfaces.
Separate Don’t cross contaminate
- Germs can transfer from raw to cooked food so keep these two groups separated. Also, separate prep surfaces for raw and cooked food.
- When packing the cooler for an outing, wrap raw meats, poultry and fish securely and separately to keep their juices away from other food.
- Never place cooked food on the same plate that previously held raw food unless the plate has first been washed in hot, soapy water.
Cook Proper temperatures prevent foodborne illness
- Food is safely cooked when it is heated for a long enough time and at a high enough temperature to kill harmful bacteria that cause foodborne illness.
- Using a food thermometer is the only way to ensure the safety of meat, poultry, seafood and egg products.
- Take your thermometer along. Meat and poultry cooked on a grill often browns very fast on the outside, so be sure they are cooked thoroughly. Check them with a food thermometer.
- Cook meat and poultry completely. Partial cooking of food ahead of time allows bacteria to survive and multiply to the point that subsequent cooking cannot destroy them.
- Recommended safe internal temperatures:
- Poultry (whole, pieces & ground): 165°F /74°C
- Ground meats: 160°F /71°C
- Beef, pork, lamb and veal (steaks, roasts & chops): 145°F /63°C
Chill Refrigerate promptly and keep cold food cold
- Keeping food at an unsafe temperature can cause bacteria to grow to dangerous levels that can cause illness.
- Cold, refrigerated perishable foods like luncheon meats, cooked meats, chicken, and potato or pasta salads should be kept in an insulated cooler packed with several inches of ice or ice packs.
- While driving, keep the cooler in the coolest part of the car. Once outside, place it in the shade or out of the sun, whenever possible.
- Preserve the cold temperature of the cooler by replenishing the ice as soon as it starts to melt.
- If a cooler is not an option, consider taking foods that do not require refrigeration such as whole fruits, whole vegetables, hard cheeses, canned or dried meats.
- Take-out food: If you don't plan to eat take-out food within two hours of purchase, plan ahead and chill the food in your refrigerator before packing for your outing.
- For picnics and outdoor eating, consider packing canned beverages in one cooler and perishable food in another cooler because the beverage cooler may be opened frequently causing the temperature inside of the cooler to fluctuate and become unsafe.
Leftovers
- Food left out of refrigeration for more than two hours may not be safe to eat.
- When the temperature is above 90°F (32°C), food should not be left out for more than one hour.
- If you have any doubts, throw it out!
For more information on Central Phoenix Obstetrics and Gynecology visit:http://centralphoenixobgyn.com/ or phone: (602) 288-0777
Central Phoenix Obstetrics and Gynecology, 926 East McDowell Road, #134, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Queen of Clean: Making Laundry Scent Crystals, Scented Dryer Sheets, Linen Mist for sheets etc.
To read about Ingenious Laundry Hacks visit: https://queenofclean.com/video-category/ingenious-laundry-hacks/
For more information visit Linda's website: www.Queenofclean.com and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/realqueenofclean
Pistoleros
27 years together, from bar band to major label artists to being inducted into the Arizona Music and entertainment Hall of Fame.
For more information on The Pistoleros: https://www.facebook.com/pistolerosaz/
