Emscult: 20,000 Sit-ups
It's not too late for you to get that six pack. EMSculpt is now available for men and women.
Emsculpt strengthens your muscle by 16 percent. Gets rid of 19 percent of fat. Here's the big thing: it does 20,000 contractions (sit-ups and equivalent of muscle training) in 30 minutes!!! Good for abs, legs, arms, any where were you can strengthen a muscle to build it up.
Dr. Lawrence Shaw has over 30 years’ experience performing cosmetic plastic surgery in the Phoenix/Scottsdale area. He has been voted "best of" in several publications.
For more information: https://www.theshawcenter.com/
The Shaw Center: 8913 Bell Rd # 201, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Find Toto: New Pet Owners
Find Toto: Preventing your newly adopted pet from running away from home! Why do some dogs bolt, and if you do lose your new friend, how to go about finding him? Arizona Small Dog Rescue sees many returned and lost dogs because many pet owners don't understand how to safeguard a new rescue. There are many safety precautions anyone who adopts a new dog should keep in mind for the first month or even longer. The rescue shelter says, many dogs who arrive in a new environment are lost within the first 24 to 48 hours. And with skittish dogs, this is even more prevalent.
(Source: FindToto.com)
There are many reasons why a pet would run from their home. They can run away if they are new to a home and are looking for familiar surroundings. They can run away out of curiosity if gates, windows or doors are left open. Sometimes it is due to sudden and unexpected events that frighten them, from acute loneliness or boredom, or to mate if they have not been neutered.
Most dogs will run however far their legs will carry them. Dogs that are big and strong, especially if they are young, can run 5 miles or more, while most smaller dogs might be able to go half a mile at best. Normally, no matter how fast or strong they are, most dogs will never run for an extended length in a straight line, and because of this are recovered well within a two-mile circle of their home.
Outgoing dogs often find other dogs to play with, or other humans who are friendly and likely to shelter, feed and comfort it. Public parks and neighbors' yards are spots it will like. It will hide if it doesn't trust strangers, or is an older or shy pet. so, check under cars and in bushes.
Most likely, your pet will have tried to return home, but it will have failed. In a certain minority of cases, the dog has been in harm's way. A car or a predator will have gotten to it. Odds are much greater that someone has seen your pet and taken it in.
July is also Pet Loss Prevention Month.
July is Pet Loss Prevention Month, a month dedicated to raising awareness for one of the biggest problems that pet owners and families can have. According to the ASPCA, every year, around 8 million dogs and cats end up in shelters around the U.S., and a majority of those pets belong to families.
Tips for How to Keep Your New Family Member Safe!
- Many rescue dogs have triggers we need to be aware of based on past experiences
- Dogs are often able to bolt immediately after leaving a shelter because new owners are not securing the dog properly
- Newly adopted dogs need to be given time to decompress. They should not be expected to be your best friend and cuddle buddy right away. They are confused and need to have quiet time to explore new surroundings. Let them be the one to come to you.
- Walking is another area we will want to talk about we actually do not recommend walking a newly adopted dog for at least several days, and when you do, only with a securely attached harness and a leash held properly. Harnesses are key to securing these dogs, and we send all of our dogs out the door wearing them.
For more information: www.azsmalldog.org or phone: (602) 944-2440
Arizona Small Dog Rescue 1102 W. Hatcher Road, Phoenix, AZ 85021
Dogs & Heat
The temps lately have been brutal, but they probably feel worse for man's best friend! And, actually, there are certain breeds who don't do well in the heat at all. If your dog starts to overheat, would you recognize the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, and would you know how to help? The Arizona Small Dog Rescue offers advice on all the risks this excessive heat can cause Fido, and what you can do to help keep your pets feeling cool.
Heat Stroke: The Symptoms and The Dogs Who Are at Risk
Dogs don't have the ability to sweat, and panting can't always fully cool a dog down when they are overheated. A dog's normal body temperature is 100 to 102.5 degrees. A body temperature over 106 degrees is deadly and calls for immediate veterinary assistance. As warmer summertime temperatures approach, it's important to remember that dogs are vulnerable to injuries and illnesses related to hot weather:
Hot Weather Risks for Dogs:
- Heat stroke
- Dehydration
- Sunburn
- Paw pad burns
The most dangerous condition is heat stroke, which can cause organ failure, seizures, brain damage, hemorrhages, blindness, convulsions, and even death. Heat stroke and heat exhaustion are dangerous situations for any dog. Heat exhaustion is generally the early stages when a dog begins overheating. You can often remedy the effects by taking immediate action to reduce the animals' body temperature and prevent the deadlier heat stroke.
Heat Exhaustion Symptoms:
- Diarrhea
- Nausea and vomiting
- Rapid panting
- Reddening skin inside the ears
Signs of Doggie Heat Stroke:
- Rapid panting
- Bright red tongue
- Pale gums & sticky saliva
- Depression
- Weakness and dizziness
- Vomiting & Diarrhea
- Shock & Coma
Any pet that cannot cool off is at risk for heat stroke, but some breeds and dogs with certain conditions are more susceptible. Heart disease, obesity, older age, or breathing problems put the dog at higher risk, and for these animals even normal activities in intense heat can be harmful.
Dogs with shorter snouts, like Pugs or Bulldogs, have a harder time panting out their body heat, and certain breeds don't tolerate the heat as well as others. This group includes English and French Bulldogs, Boxers, Saint Bernards, Pugs, and Shih Tzus.
Here are six ways you can help your pet maintain their body temperature and avoid heat stroke in summer:
- When the temperature is high, don't let your dog linger on hot surfaces like asphalt and cement. Being so close to the ground can heat their body quickly and is also an invitation for burns on sensitive paw pads. Keep walks to a minimum.
- Giving your dog a lightweight summer haircut can help prevent overheating, but never shave to the skin. Dogs need one inch of protection to prevent sunburns.
- Provide access to fresh water at all times. Make certain an outside dog has access to shade and plenty of cool water.
- Restrict exercise when temperatures soar, and do not muzzle your dog because it inhibits their ability to pant.
- Many dogs enjoy a swim, splashing in a wading pool, or a run through a sprinkler in warmer weather. This can help bring body temperatures down.
- Never leave your pet in a parked car, not even if you park in the shade or plan to be gone for only a few minutes. The temperature inside of a car can reach oven-like temperatures in just minutes, often in excess of 140 degrees. That quick errand can turn into a disaster and could be fatal for your pet.
For more information: www.azsmalldog.org or phone: (602) 944-2440
Arizona Small Dog Rescue 1102 W. Hatcher Road, Phoenix, AZ 85021
Motivational Monday: Sweatshop on Central
Sweatshop on Central is a locally owned studio & shop founded by mother & daughter team, Ashley Zettler & Mary Williams. Come experience variety, convenience & a welcoming atmosphere all wrapped into one super fun space you'll want to burn, bike & breathe in!
In a nutshell, the Sweatshop on Central is:
- A triple threat; 3 fitness studios in one. We call it #triplesweat
- The latest workout gear & accessories for your active lifestyle including manduka, spiritual gangster, teeki, k-deer & onzie just to name a few
- A modern & clean space to sweat & shop in
- Conveniently located in the heart of Phoenix near your home & work
- YOUR home away from home... made for real life by real people
They offer classes all day every day of the week! You can sign up for our new student special 2 weeks for $25 today by visiting our website: www.sweatshopcentral.com or by downloading our Sweatshop on Central app to your phone.
Sweatshop on Central: 100 E. Camelback Rd # 156 Phoenix, AZ 85012
Queen of Clean: Laundry Hacks
To read about Laundry Hacks visit: https://queenofclean.com/video-category/cleanup-for-the-entire-family/
For more information visit Linda's website: www.Queenofclean.com and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/realqueenofclean/
Maple and Ash Food Truck
Having received much acclaim for its vibrant atmosphere and unique twist on a traditional steakhouse menu in the Windy City, Maple & Ash making its much anticipated first step out of Chicago with the new opening at the Scottsdale waterfront in August 2019. Maple & Ash is doing a number of pre-opening initiatives around town, leading up to its opening. You may notice a Maple & Ash Food Truck driving around, where members of the culinary team will be cooking and giving out free, exclusive first tastes of some of their mouthwatering dishes.
o The Scottsdale location will be the second opening for Maple & Ash.
- Maple & Ash 7135 E Camelback Road Scottsdale, AZ 85251
For more information: www.mapleandash.com
