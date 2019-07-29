FastMed Urgent Care Clinic- Sports Physicals
Many school sports leagues are already practicing for the upcoming school year. With class around the corner, fall and winter tryouts are on the minds of many young athletes, meaning updated sports physicals and a quick trip to the doctor.
Emphasis on quick. A major thorn in any parent or guardian's side can be the need to visit a doctor -- a disruption to the day, and a nightmare of a waiting room feature frequently in this endeavor. With convenience being key, there is an option. FastMed Urgent Care offers comprehensive sports physicals, including concussion baseline testing for those interested in contact sports, and they promise speed. If a patient isn't in and out within an hour during July, it's free.
● Back-to-school sports physicals are a great way physical can also be used to diagnose and treat certain kinds of injuries that are common for athletes.
● Many school sports require these physicals, but they're also a great way to establish your fitness level and potential problem areas.
● Physicals are quick and easy at FastMed -- through the month of July, if you're not in and out in an hour it's free.
● If your child receives a sports physical in the month of August, you'll be able to enter the 'Give Back to School' sweepstakes for a chance to win $5,000 for their school.
Why are sports physicals so important? What do they do?
○ They gauge the patient's:
■ Current fitness level
■ Any existing injuries
■ Any condition that might increase risk of injury
■ Physical maturity
■ Medical history
● What are some of the most common sports injuries you encounter?
○ Epicondylitis, or tennis elbow
○ Knee injury
○ Hamstring or groin pull
○ Shin splints
○ Sprained ankle
For more information and locations: https://www.fastmed.com/
Motivational Monday: Joel Aguilar- 15-year-old bodybuilder
Fitness in general is really for everyone. For Joel Aguilar loves fitness. Since he was 13 years old, he made a commitment to be the next major bodybuilder. He trained extremely hard the last past 2 years. He credits fitness to a great gym: metrofkex gym.
Joel is now coming out with information videos on his Instagram account for beginners, experts, and just anyone who wants to or is already involved in fitness.
He discusses about dieting to lose those extra pounds, eating to gain lean mass, types of exercises you should be doing, and lots more on his Instagram account
For more information on Joel's Instagram account visit: www.instagram.com/joelaguilar_official
For more information: https://www.metroflexgym.com/ or phone: (602) 353-9496
Metroflex Gym-1950 W Rose Garden Ln suite 130, Phoenix, AZ 85027
Dr. Sharon Thompson: Mental Health
Mental Health! It doesn't just include the rare disorders like schizophrenia or bipolar, common forms of mental health illness include depression and anxiety, and those are things people can feel every day, affecting 1 in 5 people, according to The National Alliance on Mental Illness. Dr. Sharon Thompson tells us with what we should know, and how to get help.
Your Mind Matters
- Mental health conditions do not discriminate based on race, color, gender or identity
- Racism and stereotypes have made some communities distrustful of seeking help
Statistics
- 20% of people will experience a mental health condition this year
- 46 million Americans are managing a mental health condition every day
- Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States
The problems
- People experiencing mental health conditions often face rejection, bullying and even discrimination
- Individuals with mental health conditions face an average 11-year delay between experiencing symptoms and starting treatment
- Barriers to treatment include the cost of mental health care and insurance, prejudice and discrimination, and structural barriers like transportation
- Less than half of the adults in the United States get the help they need.
Mental Health Conditions
- ADHD
- Anxiety Disorders
- Bipolar Disorder
- Borderline Personality Disorder
- Depression
- Dissociative Disorders
- Psychosis
- Eating Disorders
- Obsessive-compulsive Disorder
- Posttraumatic Stress Disorder
- Schizophrenia
- Substance Use Disorders
What you can do
- Acknowledge that mental health symptoms are real (in yourself and those around you)
- Recognize there is treatment for mental illnesses
- Seek help when you have symptoms
- Connect others to help for mental health problems
- Talk to your health care provider about providing mental health care
- Call your political representatives about making sure mental health is included in discussions of health care coverage
Recognize symptoms that should be treated right away
- Threats or comments about killing themselves (suicidal ideation)
- Increased alcohol and drug use
- Aggressive behavior
- Social withdrawal from friends, family and the community
- Dramatic mood swings
- Talking, writing or thinking about death
- Impulsive or reckless behavior
Crisis Resources
- If you, or someone you know, is in an emergency, call 911 immediately.
- If you are in crisis or are experiencing difficult or suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Hotline at
- 1-800-273 TALK (8255)
- If you're uncomfortable talking on the phone, you can also text NAMI to 741-741 to be connected to a free, trained crisis counselor on the Crisis Text Line.
For more information on Central Phoenix Obstetrics and Gynecology visit: http://centralphoenixobgyn.com/ or (602) 288-0777
Central Phoenix Obstetrics and Gynecology, 926 East McDowell Road, #134, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Felicia Romero: Gym Etiquette
You go the gym to get in a workout and you see the exercise bike has sweat all on it. The weights are not organized. There are certain etiquette rules you should follow.
Felicia Romero gives helpful hints on gym etiquette.
Source: https://www.goodmorningamerica.com/wellness/story/good-person-gym-simple-easy-tips-63718269
Use a towel
- Always use a towel to clean off machines after you use them. No one likes to sweat on a machine. Sweat carries bacteria from one person's skin to another surface and can cause viral infections, such as colds, the flu and even herpes. Be sure to sanitize your equipment after sweating on it to lower the chances of spreading illnesses.
Put your weights back
- Please re-rack your weights after you use them. One rule of thumb: if you move it, put it back. It shows respect for your fellow gym members and also consideration to the gym's management team. Plus, it's a safety issue. If weights are strewn all over the floor, someone could trip and fall. Also, it can become quite a disorganized mess if the dumbbells are not in order, from smaller weights to heavier, making it quite a pain to find the right set of weights when you need them.
Save the conversations for later
- It's nice to socialize, but chatting too much on the training floor can be very distracting. Be aware of those around you who are focusing on their workouts. Many veterans go to the gym to release stress from the day. They often get into a zen-like workout state where they are connecting their breath to their movements. Chatter and busy-body talk can be very distracting and also draining to someone who is trying to focus on their wellness program.
Don't interrupt anyone
- Don't talk to someone while they are mid-set. They are focusing on their workout, and if you ask them a question, or talk to them while they are working out, this could lead to injury. Remember, the further someone is in a set, the harder it gets, and it can take all of their focus to push through to give it their all.
Put away your phone
- No cellphones on the training floor. If so, only for your music to your headphones. Gym time is for training time. Outside the gym is where you can enjoy texting and chatting on the phone.
No selfies
- Or filming. There is a time and place for everything. Many who go to the gym on the regular don't want to be accidentally caught in your selfie and/or video. So please film outside the gym where there are no other people around you.
✅ In the age of social media and taking pics- be mindful of locker room pics and other people in the background.
The meaning behind headphones
- Here's a good rule of thumb that everyone should know. If someone has headphones on that means "leave me alone." If they have one headphone off the ear, it means, "yes, you can talk to me, but just not too much." Headphones off means it's OK to approach me, just not while I'm in a set. Remember, always err on the side of consideration for your fellow motivated gym-mates.
Other
- Steer clear from wearing a lot of perfume or high fragrance.
- If you are sick, stay home
For more information on Felica Romero visit: https://feliciaromero.com/
