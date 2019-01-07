Free Spay and Neuter Event
A lot of people may have welcomed new pets that were not from a shelter and are in need of spay/neuter services. Today, Monday, January 7, 2019, Maricopa County Animal Care and Control will host a FREE spay/neuter event at the West shelter. (2500 S 27th Ave)
Surgeries will begin at 7am and it will be first come/first serve for the community. This service is for dogs/cats only. Puppies must be at least 2 months old and kittens must weigh at least 2lbs. Animals should have no food in their system past 10pm on Sunday. (1/6)
For more information: https://www.maricopa.gov/283/Spay-Neuter
Maricopa County Animal Care and Control/ 2500 South 27th Avenue Phoenix AZ 85009
Motivational Monday: Movement Project
Movement project is group-based fitness that incorporates functional components including mobility, strength, balance, agility, and aerobic/anaerobic capacities. The objective is to help individuals feel their best physically and mentally while creating a community.
For more information: https://premierfitnesssystems.com/ or Phone: (480) 245-7082
PFS Fitness /7267 E. Adobe Drive Suite 101, Scottsdale 85255
Family friendly inauguration events happening Today
- 2019 Inaugural Ceremony
- January 7, 2019 at 10:00am
Capitol Lawn:
- The Taste of Arizona Success 2019 event highlighting 10 unique restaurants in our state all who will be serving up free morsels showcasing their own culinary flair.
- Wesley Bolin Plaza:
- Guests can "EXPLORE ARIZONA", a free and family-friendly area, by hanging out with all of our local professional sports teams and their mascots, discovering cultural attractions and learning more about all of the exciting activities of our state agencies. The Explore Arizona fair will also include the Governor's Showcase - over 300 educators and students from career and technical education schools across the state proudly promoting what they are learning in their classrooms. Stop by to get a taste of the delicious recipes our culinary students are cooking up just for the Inauguration.
- There will be two drop off/pick up points for rideshare or taxi.
- All persons entering the Arizona State Capitol Mall to attend the 2019 Inauguration are subject to a security screening.
- No signs, banners or weapons will be permitted into the event.
Gun Free Zone: The Arizona State Capitol Mall is designated a gun free zone pursuant to A.R.S. 13-1302 during the 2019 Inauguration. Pursuant to A.R.S. 13-3202.01, gun lockers will be available at two locations adjacent to entrance points free of charge.
For more information: https://2019azinauguration.az.gov/
Arizona State Capitol Mall / 1700 W Washington St, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (Washington St parking lot on Wesley Bolin)
New Year $$Bucket List
Instead of making the usual New Year's Resolutions, make 2019 the year you start on your financial bucket list. Certified financial planner Graham Williams from Williams Palmer gives you tips to get started.
What is a Financial bucket list?
- A financial bucket list is all of the things we want to accomplish before we "kick the bucket." Just like skydiving and traveling the world, a financial bucket list should contain lofty, yet attainable goals.
- Setting these goals and taking control may help you feel more confident and secure in your financial future.
What should be on your financial bucket list?
1. Create a 6 Month Emergency Fund
- An emergency fund is money you can access at any time to cover unexpected expenses, like a car repair or home repair.
- The problem is, about 55 million Americans have no emergency savings.
- Worse yet, nearly a third of baby boomers claim they have NO money saved - that's a dangerous position to be in so close to retirement.
- I recommend my clients have 6 months of expenses saved in their emergency fund. That might sound like a lot, but these bucket list goals should be ambitious!
2. Have a Perfect Credit Score
- A perfect credit score is not an easy accomplishment! Less than 1% of the population has a perfect 850 credit score.
- One of the benefits of a high credit score is qualifying for lower interest rates on loans, which will save you money.
- If a perfect score seems unattainable, set a goal to get your credit score in the "excellent" range, which is 750 - 850.
- To improve your score, be sure you're paying your bills on time. Keep your credit card balances low and work to pay off your high interest debt.
3. Own Your Home
- Your mortgage is likely your largest debt. The average mortgage debt per household is just over $184,000.
- A good way to work toward the goal of owning your home is to set a date that you want to have your mortgage paid off and make additional payments toward your principal.
- I have a mortgage calculator on my website, williamspalmer.com, that will show you how putting extra money toward your principal each month will help you meet your goal.
4. Create a Financial Plan
- One of the biggest fears I hear from people is that they are worried about running out of money in retirement. It's important to find a financial advisor who takes the time to get to know your unique situation.
- Play an active role in your finances and work with your advisor to create a comprehensive financial plan that is appropriate for your age and risk tolerance. It should cover everything from retirement income to long term care and estate planning.
How do you get started?
1. Start small by saving $10-$20 a week and work your way toward saving 15% of every paycheck. Set up an automatic withdrawal from your paycheck into a separate savings account or into your 401(k).
2. Cut unnecessary expenses, like a rarely used gym membership or daily stops at the coffee shop, to keep more of your hard-earned money in your savings.
3. Launch a snowball by organizing your credit card debt to determine which card has the lowest balance. Make the minimum payment on your other cards and work to pay off your smallest debt, then your next smallest debt until your credit cards are paid in full.
What does mindfulness mean?
- Mindfulness is paying attention to our thoughts and actions.
- Resolving to be mindful of our money in 2019 is resolving to keep our finances top of mind.
Four ways to practice mindfulness with your money.
1.Save With Purpose
- A recent survey shows one in five Americans does not save any of their annual income.
- Not only do we need to get in the mindset of saving, but we need to save with a purpose.
- Everyone knows they want to retire, but how many people actually have pictured what it looks like? Knowing how you want to spend your days will inspire you to work harder to achieve it.
- Once you've pictured your dream retirement, a good rule of thumb is to contribute about 10-15% of your income to your employer-sponsored 401(k) or your other retirement accounts.
- A calculator is a good place to start. I have a retirement calculator on my website, williamspalmer.com
2. Ban the Word Budget
- The word budget can have a negative connotation.
- Instead of using the word budget, try calling it a spending plan. Just a shift in word choice can motivate us.
- Start your spending plan by writing down all your fixed expenses like your mortgage and car payment, and also make 'savings' a line item in your spending plan.
- Then write down your variable expenses like groceries, gasoline and utilities.
- Finally, total your expenses and compare them to your income.
- If you are spending more than you are making, look for ways to cut back on your variable expenses.
- You'll want to evaluate your spending plan regularly. Make updates if there are any major income changes like a raise or loss of income.
3. Know Your Financial Options
- When planning for the future, you need to know all your options.
- For example, there are several different types of college savings plans to choose from, there are over 500 ways to claim Social Security benefits and there are many Medicare options.
- Research your options to find the best fit for you and your financial goals.
- If you have questions, you may want to consider working with a financial professional.
- They will be able to look at every aspect of your finances and create a plan that narrows down your options based on what you want to accomplish.
4. Practice Emotional Awareness
- There are a lot of things that can cause financial stress like major purchases, stock market volatility or even wondering if you have enough saved for retirement.
- It's important to recognize when you are stressed about finances and cope with those emotions.
- Don't make a big purchase if you are stressed or have high anxiety about it. Instead, comparison shop, sleep on it and discuss it with your significant other.
- If there is turbulence on Wall Street, call your financial professional before making any changes to your investments.
- Finally, if you want to ensure your retirement savings will last, meet with a financial professional to make sure you are on track.
For more information on Williams Palmer visit: http://www.williamspalmer.com/ or phone: 480-447-3574
Scottsdale Office/ 9845 E. Bell Rd. Suite 120 Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The Mediterranean Diet
The Mediterranean Diet has officially been named the best diet for 2019 and Pita Jungle has paved the way for this balanced lifestyle diet for 25 years.
Pita Jungle is all about the balance! The Mediterranean Diet is more than just a diet, it's a way of living by eating wholesome, good-for-you ingredients. Mediterranean Diet consists of:
- Fruits
- Vegetables
- Whole Grains
- Nuts
- Lean meats
- Free of refined foods and added sugars
The diet focused on fruits and vegetables, healthy fats, and lean meats is the best of 2019, according to rankings released last week from "U.S. News and World Report."
For more information on Pita Jungle and locations visit: www.pitajungle.com
Queen of Clean: Tools to help you clean smarter not harder and they won't cost you a fortune
OXO Good Grips Extendable Tub & Tire Scrubber
It is a scrubbing pad for bathroom cleaning that allows you to clean the shower, including shower doors and the tub while standing up. Can be used on floors also. You can use it with your favorite cleaner, natural products like my Extreme Bathroom Cleaner or Sink Tub & Toilet Cleaner the choice is yours. Apply the cleaner, telescope the handle to the length you need (26" to 42"), and get scrubbing. The shape of the pad allows you to get into corners easily.
Amazon.com $14.99 Pole and Pad - Pad Refill $4.99
Evriholder Fur-Remover Broom with Squeegee Telescoping Handle
Natural rubber bristles attract pet hair, lint and fuzz on multiple surfaces like carpet, tile, hardwood, linoleum, and even furniture. It won't scratch floors. Telescopic pole that extends from 36 to 60 inches. Easily cleaned and washed.
Amazon.com $14.34
Collapsible Plastic Bucket- 2 1/2 gallon with handle by Saibor
Multi-purpose bucket. Excellent for home cleaning, laundry, storage, camping, picnics, cooler, tool room, kid’s toys, play room, gardening, and car care, etc.
Space can be limited. I love using it in the laundry room. Stores flat and easily, pops open when I need it. Great for soaking clothes, washing delicates, etc.
Amazon.com $16.69
Jetz-Scrubz Sponge Scrubber
Scratch free, dishwasher safe, wear and tear resistant, out lasts normal sponges. I love it for my glass cooktop, (I use Queen of Clean Cookware Powder Cleaner™ with it) to remove stubborn spots and stains easily. Use with your favorite cleaner. I use Queen of Clean Cookware Powder Cleaner™ with it. Great for dishes, pots, pans, sinks, bathrooms. Easily sanitized, doesn't smell, easy to use. It works!
Amazon.com $14.99/3 pack round
Smart Sheep Wool Dryer Balls 6-Pack Premium Reusable Natural Fabric Softener
Set of 6 Original Smart Sheep 100% Premium New Zealand Wool Dryer Balls, containing no fillers. Softens Laundry Naturally--- No Chemicals (great for those with sensitive skin & babies). Shortens Drying Time (use 3 balls for small/med load, 5-6 for large). Handmade, Eco-friendly, Saves Energy. Lasts for a Thousand-Plus Loads, Replaces Dryer Sheets & Liquid Fabric Softeners, Saves Money. A healthy, petroleum-free alternative to plastic dryer steamer balls.
Amazon.com $16.99/6
Vacc-U-Flex Vacuum Attachment
Use it to clean out sink traps, unclog sink drains (wet/dry). Reach into small openings such as window sills/tracks, chandeliers, dryer vents, around car seats. Use it to inflate/deflate air mattresses, pool rafts, balloons etc. Works on regular vacuum or wet dry vac. Cut and shape the tubing to fit angled surfaces such as return-air vents. Great for cleaning lint out of dryer vents avoiding dryer fires.
Amazon.com $23.95
For more information visit Linda's website: www.Queenofclean.com and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/realqueenofclean/
