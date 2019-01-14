Motivational Monday: LIIT Workout
It's Motivation Monday! You've heard of HIIT, High Intensity Interval Training, but have you heard of LIIT? It's Low Intensity Interval Training. And, it's the latest trend in fitness. If high intensity is too intense, if you have joint injuries or pain or if you're new to exercise, this type of training can be just for you, and can serve you well long-term.
GTX Burn is a foundational class that will work you through cardio, strength training circuits, and nutrition guidance from your coach to best understand how to burn calories and keep a manageable fitness routine.
GTX BURN is essentially a LIIT workout- This is for the population that needs to get started moving
Fit for a Life Time - Aging Population (all low intensity and mobility)
Our philosophy on LIIT is the same as HIIT that you should work on a plan that has more variety and movement.
Life Time Locations:
Life Time - Tempe
1616 W Ruby Dr, Tempe, AZ 85284
Phone:(480) 705-8855
Life Time - Gilbert
381 E Warner Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Phone:(480) 892-5020
Life Time Athletic North Scottsdale
6850 E Chauncey Ln, Phoenix, AZ 85054
Phone:(480) 538-9009
Life Time Palm Valley
14540 W McDowell Rd, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Phone:(623) 536-9595
Life Time Scottsdale at Shea and the 101
8642 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Phone:(480) 607-0900
For more information: https://www.lifetime.life/
Tempe Empty Bowls
Tempe Empty Bowls is an annual event to raise money to help the hungry in Tempe. The organization has raised more than $220,000 for United Food Bank and Tempe Community Action Agency in the past 18 years.
As You Wish is patterning with Tempe Empty Bowls, so everyone can help make a difference. Come in to any Valley As You Wish Jan. 19-21 (MLK Weekend), pay $10 to pain a bowl and they'll donate it to Tempe Empty Bowls for their event Feb. 22 and 23.
For more information on Tempe Empty Bowls visit: www.tempeemptybowls.org
For more information on As You Wish Pottery visit: https://www.asyouwishpottery.com/tempe-empty-bowls/
As You Wish Pottery, Tempe Marketplace, 2000 E. Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe, AZ 85281
Dr. Sharon Thompson: Health Highlights from CES 2019
Everything is getting smart (i.e. has an algorithm). Your toothbrush can track how much and how well you brush; your mirror can analyze your skin; your bed can track your heartbeat. Some of these smarts are helpful. Some are let's say just for fun.
Potentially Helpful Health Finds
- Nuheara, www.nuheara.com: Bluetooth ear buds that will conduct a self-assessment (that is hearing test) on first use. Sound is then calibrated to user's hearing. No link to professionals but continued difficulty hearing should prompt evaluation. Sensors that monitor aging relatives like electronic caregiver and Pria
- Proov It: Saliva test for progesterone that can spare women having to have a lab draw to find out if ovulation occurred
- Clear Up: small micro-current device used to relieve sinus pain
- Sterilization Products: uses UV light to sterilize objects in less than five minutes (think hotel remote control)
- Phone Soap, https://www.phonesoap.com/
- 59S, https://www.facebook.com/59Sofficial/, has a wallet coming to market with a battery charged LED that can reduce bacteria on cell phone by 99% in 59 seconds
- Smart Beds, that can track information like position, heart rate and snoring, have air cells which can adjust firmness to your comfort or to quiet snoring. Some versions are adjustable via app or automatically; some include heat and massage. The ergo motion can be programmed to sit you up when it's time to get up! They promise future features to recognize abnormal heart rates and even call 911. Not sure if all will live up to the promise or the high price tags but boy did I want to lay there longer than the three-minute demo!
- Snore Circle, https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/the-world-s-smartest-anti-snoring-device#/, anti-snoring device fits on the ear or eye mask to give auditory or vibratory signal to prompt user to switch position to decrease snoring
- Electronic Caregiver, https://electroniccaregiver.com/, desktop box that links to peripherals that can measure and track vital signs like weight, blood pressure, temp, blood sugar, etc. or a smart watch. The app can be accessed by caregivers or family members. It can be linked to a monitoring service and/or alert 911 if needed; Other add-on services include link to MD and coming soon a virtual AI interface
- Leeoping, software linked to a sensor (could be a smart watch) which can detect motion and create trend patterns. Users can get an alert if pattern is deviated. The app allows users to 'peak' in to someone's home while maintaining privacy.
- Pria Home Health Device, https://www.homeworldbusiness.com/stanley-black-decker-to-debut-pria-health-care-device-at-ces/ Provides alerts and reminders and can be loaded to dispense medications
- Portable bladder scanner
- Kegel Exerciser, Elvie, pelvic trainer, small and easy to use, it is paired with an app to help you strengthen the pelvic floor.
- Also, in-bra breast pumps, handsfree and discrete breast pumping Elvie, elvie.com
- Quell, https://www.quellrelief.com/how-it-works/, pain relief without medication. Delivers nerve stimulation that can induce the body to produce natural pain fighting chemicals
Just for Fun
Mui, https://mui.jp/#en, a user interface made of wood that can display web information and give you control of other devices
LikU, pet robot that can learn your voice and face expressions. Will retail for $2,500
Himirror and P&G Smart Mirror, will use algorithm to perform a skin analysis once you face the mirror. Has a home and professional version
Airia, using ink-jet printer technology, Airia releases tiny, gravity-defying, scent droplets into the air that move with the natural airflow of your home.
Not ready for prime time (have potential)
Human Capable Smart glasses, www.humancapable.com, glasses that can project a screen and have embedded camera, microphone and speakers to allow the user to read instructions to perform a process while filming and live streaming video. Coming in 2019
Looncup, soft plastic device that attaches to the cervix and sends info on body temperature (fertility awareness) or menstrual flow to an app
Smartdish, www.illumidine.com, merger of a food scale and portion controller. There are versions for children and adults. The idea is to send a cue that there is too much of something or not enough. Right now, the user has to tell the device what is on the plate either manually or by scanning a label. In the future, the software may get smart enough to recognize foods without being told. And then one day, it will take the donut out of your hand (LOL).
Oshihealth app, disease management and education app to help track symptoms and get answers to questions. Only available for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) now. Other conditions will come online in the next year.
For more information: www.centralphoenixobgyn.com or Phone 602-288-0777
Central Phoenix Obstetrics and Gynecology, 926 East McDowell Road, #134, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Queen of Clean: Easy laundry spotters that do it all for pennies
Miracle Spotter
2 Part Dawn Original or Dawn Ultra (Yes, it must be this one)
1 Part Hydrogen Peroxide
Apply to stain on whites or colorfast clothes. Work in, let sit as you load the washer and launder as usual.
Beverage, Fruit and Grass Remover
This spotter works particularly well on things like fruit, grass and all types of beverages. Here's what to do.
Combine equal portions of:
- White vinegar
- Liquid dish soap
- Water
Put the solution in a labeled spray bottle. Remember to check the $$$ Store for inexpensive bottles. Shake the solution well prior to use and work the solution into the spot. Let stand a few minutes and then launder as usual.
Oily Stain Remover
Oily stains are tough to remove. I am always spilling salad dressing on myself and this spotter has removed it each time. This is my formula for a great oil and grease remover.
Combine the following in a squirt bottle:
- 1 tablespoon glycerin
- 1 tablespoon liquid dish washing soap
- 8 tablespoons of water
Work the solution into grease and oil stains. Let sit a few minutes, flush with water and launder as usual. Before drying in the dryer be sure the spot is out. Repeat if needed.
All spotters are for washable fabrics only. If in doubt, test first!
Non-Oily Stain Remover
Combine equal portions of the following ingredients:
- Ammonia
- Liquid dish washing soap
- Water
Put the solution into a labeled spray bottle.
Shake well and work the solution into the spot. Let stand a few minutes and flush with water.
Be sure the stain is gone prior to drying in the dryer. Heat from the dryer can set the stain in.
This spotter works well on stains such as milk, blood, perspiration and urine. Not for washable silk, wool, spandex, acetate
Queens Power Taste:
This is one of my favorite laundry spotters and combines two old fashion cleaners into one powerful spotter. Use this on tough laundry stains, underarm stains and even on patio furniture. Wet a bar of Fels Naptha Laundry Bar Soap (in the laundry additive/spotter aisle) and work it into spots using enough warm water to create a little brown suds. Then add Borax, working it into the Fels Naptha well with your hands or a soft brush. Let sit for a few minutes and then launder as usual.
Grab and Go Spotters
- Fels Naptha Laundry Bar Soap: Work into spots and stains
- Zote Soap: Loaded with natural cleaning oils. Removes oil and grease
- White Brite: Whitens and brightens white clothes. Removes fugitive color from whites and colors.
For more information visit Linda's website and Facebook page.
https://www.facebook.com/realqueenofclean/
World of Maps
Valley Locations:
Central Phoenix 2133 East Indian School Road Phoenix, AZ 85016
Telephone: (602) 279-2323 x1
North Phoenix Mini-Store 17232 North Cave Creek Road Phoenix, AZ 85032
Telephone: (602) 279-2323 x3
Tempe Mini-Store 2155 East University Drive Suite 107 Tempe, AZ 85281
Telephone: (602) 279-2323 x4
For more information visit: https://www.maps4u.com/
Pomo Pizzeria: National Pizza Week
Phoenix prides itself on some great pizza and Buzzfeed recently came out with their ranking of where to eat the best pizza in America. Pomo Pizzeria in Phoenix was the only one from AZ on the list of 25.
Rimini Pizza
o This is a type of pizza that is common in Northern Italy. It is an Italian take on a thin pizza, with extra crispy crust. This type of pizza redirects the focus from the crust to the toppings.
Napoletana Pizza
o This type of pizza is light and spongy with a raised dough to keep the sauce and toppings into the middle.
For more information and locations visit: https://pomorestaurantgroup.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.