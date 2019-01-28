Motivational Monday; Spring Break/Summer Body
Booty workout
Exercise 1: Jumping side squats using Bosu ball.
o Explain exercise/ proper form. Targets the glutes, hamstrings, and quadricep muscles. Compound exercise with a cardio aspect/ HIIT.
o Benefits include- fat burning, increase cardio vascular health, build muscle.
o Can do it at home with no weight, or modified by including weight, or a band around the knees.
Exercise 2: Jack Jumps with band and kettle bell.
o Targets all 3 glute muscles, as well as the rest of the leg muscles
o Compound exercise with both cardio and muscle building benefits
o Ways it can be modified are doing it without weight, or without resistance band
Exercise 3: 1 leg hip thrust on medicine ball.
o Explain exercise/proper form.
o Primary muscles targeted are the hamstrings/ back of the leg, and butt.
o Different variations include: Hip thrusts using bands, both feet, hip thrust-weighted machine at EĹŤS, jumping at top of motion, using kettle bell or barbell on hips.
Exercise 4: clamshells using band.
o Primary muscle targeted- Side of the butt, hips/ glute medius.
o Can do this at home or in the office.
o Bands are cheap with varying resistances, can be purchased at most sporting goods stores.
If someone is afraid to go to the gym, or has never worked out before, what kind of advice would you offer them, and where should they start?
o Go in and start with the easy movements/ cardio
o Observe other lifters/ ask staff to show you/ watch YouTube videos etc.
o Focus on how good it feels to move, rather than being nervous about the gym
How long should it take to see results?
o One month for muscles to start changing. With diet you can start losing weight immediately. Health guidelines state adults should get 150 hours of moderate intensity exercise a week or 3 days-20/60 min of high intensity exercise. If not possible.
o Any exercise is always better than nothing!
EoS Memberships
o We have 14 locations and growing throughout the Valley
o Memberships start at just $9.99 per month
Arms/Shoulder Workouts
Exercise 1: High plank to low plank
o Proper form/ Muscles targeted/ ways to modify.
o Why compound exercises are better.
Exercise 2: Plank with tricep kick back/
o Discuss muscles targeted.
o Different modifications that can be done to increase or decrease difficulty- using band, dumbbells, feet on Bosu ball
Exercise 3: Step up with Arnold press-
o Muscles targeted/ Compound exercise/ can modify difficulty by including bands/ can do it with more HIIT style such as Jumping lunge with Arnold press-to increase difficulty and calories burned.
Exercise 4: Three different Deltoid raises- Front, Middle, Rear (XLTs):
o Muscles targeted for each/ cueing points such as keeping core tight, palms facing your midline at start.
o Rear deltoid raise plays a role in posture-pulls shoulders back.
What does it mean to lift heavier, what are the benefits to lifting light vs heavy: don't forget to talk about Drop Sets!
o 1-5 Reps till exhaustion= building strength,
o 6-12 Reps per set= muscle building/hypertrophy,
o Over 12 reps per set= used for building more endurance.
For more information visit EoS Fitness website: www.eosfitness.com or phone: 877-JOIN-EOS
Scottsdale Western Week
During Western Week, Old Town Scottsdale transforms into an authentic old west experience, and a fun ride for the entire family. Connect with Old Town's western history, up-close and in person, through western and Native American festivals, art walks, the Hashknife Pony Express, Parada del Sol, and our newest event, Arizona Indian Festival. Come say howdy!
- City of Scottsdale - Office of Tourism and Events Department
- Scottsdale Western Week
- Saturday, February 2nd to Sunday, February 10th
Some of the events include:
Feb. 2, 2019- 11:00 am to 12: 00 pm
The American West in Film & Television: Top Ten Westerns
Western Spirit: Scottsdale's Museum of the West, 3830 N. Marshall Way
Free for museum members, included with general admission price
Feb. 6, 2019- 1:00pm to 2:00 pm
Chris Wimmer's Legend of the Old West Podcast
Western Spirit: Scottsdale's Museum of the West, 3830 N. Marshall Way
Free for museum members, included with general admission price
Feb. 7,2019-6:30pm to 9:00pm
Western Week Gold Palette Artwalk
Art Galleries along Main Street & Marshall Way
FREE
Feb.8,2019-10:00 am to 1:00pm
Hashknife Pony Express & Food Truck Round Up
Scottsdale's Museum of the West, 3830 N. Marshall Way
FREE (Food and beverage available for purchase)
For more information visit: http://scottsdalewesternweek.com/ or phone: 480-312-7177
Queen of Clean: Don't Throw That Away!
There are so many things we toss out without even thinking about it. Things like Chap Stick Containers, pop tops, tissue boxes, and pump soap containers. But stop, don't toss until you read this.
Chapstick-Type Containers:
These empty tubes are a great place to store a little emergency money. Great to put in kids lunch containers, backpacks, lockers, in purses, pockets, anywhere.
Nobody is going to look in a chap stick container for money or steal it!
Once the Chap Stick is use up, turn it up all the way to the top and remove what is left of the product. Do not remove the plastic round disk that the product sat in. Wipe out residue with a piece of paper towel. Twist the stick all the way down and roll the bill to fit, Slide in and put the lid on.
To remove it, turn the bottom of the stick just like you were using the product. Up comes the $$$!
Can Pop Tops:
This is a great way to put together clothes that you always wear together. Slide the pop top over the hangar with your outfit on it. Slide another hanger through the other opening, attaching your cami, tank top, scarf, etc. The clothes are always together and ready to wear and they take up minimal space in the closet.
Plastic Bread Bag Tabs:
One of my pet peeves is trying to find the starting point on a roll of tape when it sticks down to the roll after use.
Take a plastic bag closer tab and stick the tape to it each time you use it. You' never have trouble again!
Tisue Boxes:
Empty tissue boxes make great trash containers for the car. They don't allow trash to spill out like plastic bags do, even if they tip over. They can be emptied easily or replaced anytime you want. I like the square boxes, but use whatever size works for you.
Tissue boxes are also great for storing used fabric softener sheets which can be used for so many things.
Tea leaves:
If you have a fireplace, then you have a place to use your used wet tea leaves. Sprinkle them over the ashes in the fireplace before you clean it out. The damp leaves will keep the ashes from creating dust that goes all over. You can also use the grounds from your morning coffee the same way.
Pump Soap Dispensers:
Never toss these. You can buy large economy soap refill containers and put the soap into the dispenser.
Put your liquid dish soap in one and use at the kitchen sink.
When the kids are going to paint instead of an open container of paint put the paint in a soap or hand sanitizer container. Then simply squirt a small amount into a small container. No more large quantities of paint spilled all over. The colors show through the bottle, you can tell when you are running out and storage is a breeze.
Tennis Shoes:
Instead of throwing the shoes out, toss them in the washer and wash them so they are nice and clean and let them dry. Then toss them in the dryer with things like down bedding, towels, blankets, pillows etc., anything that you want to puff up and remove static electricity from as it dries. You can toss them in the dryer with your down vests and coats and set on "air dry" to puff the down up again.
For more information visit Linda's website and Facebook page.
https://www.facebook.com/realqueenofclean/
Dr. Sharon Thompson: Is Your Workplace Impacting Your Healthy Impact Goals
For America to address its obesity epidemic, food provided or purchased at work needs to improve to better align with dietary guidance, researchers urged. More than 23% workers who participated in a recent survey, either bought or had free food at work, and it typically scored high in empty calories, sodium and refined grain, the study determined.
The problem
Rates of obesity have been on the rise for decades.
In 1999-2000, 30% American adults were classified as obese; between 2015-16, it increased to 40%
The annual medical cost of obesity is estimated at around $149 billion.
Health problems associated with obesity are also on the rise:
o Hypertension
o Diabetes
o Increased rates of some cancers
o Joint pain
o Cardiovascular disease
The Causes
Obesity is a complex problem with multiple causes
Work places can be big culprits in sabotaging healthy eating goals
o Many Americans spend most of their waking time at work
Convenience foods are fattening/unhealthy food: pizza, donuts, cake, cookies, muffins, bagels
Food readily available in the break room, which means that we eat more overall
Food on the go tends to be high in sugar, fat or both
Vending machines are everywhere!
What to do?
Simple answer
Eat less and move more (which is really hard for everyone)
Complex answer
1. Avoid the fallacy of "choice” where you think it's a personal problem that you just make bad choices. Lots of factors go into the individual choices we make.
2. Beware the myth of "will power." What seems to be will power is people doing what is easy for them based on personal preference or environmental pressure
3. Public health solutions Laws and policies including tax policies that make healthful foods cheaper and widely available
4. Workplace wellness programs that look at changing the environment rather than individual behaviors
5. Choose to change your environments to make healthful behaviors more likely and unhealthy behaviors less likely
a. Bring in a vegetable tray rather than cookies
b. Let people know you want to make different health choices
c. Bring your own food and drink or scout out restaurants and stores in advance that have foods that are better for you
d. Reduce portion size (1/2 cookie, ¼ muffin)
e. Go for a walk at lunch or break time.
For more information on Central Phoenix Obstetrics and Gynecology: http://centralphoenixobgyn.com/
Central Phoenix Obstetrics and Gynecology, 926 East McDowell Road, #134, Phoenix, AZ 85006
