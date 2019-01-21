Motivational Monday: Tytin Fitness and Arizona Aesthetics and Wellness
Arizona Aesthetics and Wellness is a one-stop shop for all of your health, wellness, and performance needs. They have created a lifestyle and environment conducive to the fundamental elements of health via convenience. These de-stresses the decision-making process when it comes to figuring out what your body needs and also where to go for these therapies/treatments. They care about creating real positive change that makes a difference in every aspect of your life.
Services, therapies, and treatments include:
- Personal Training
- Bootcamps
- Nutrition Counseling
- Meal Prep Services
- Chiropractic Services
- Acupuncture
- Muscle Activation Therapy
- NeuFit
- Bloodwork
- Cupping
- Scraping
- PRP
- Hormone Therapy
- IV Bags
- Micronutrient Testing
- Food Sensitivity/Allergy Testing
- Herbal Consultation
- Tui Na (Chinese Massage)
- Cell Regeneration Injections
- Strength Shots
- B12 Shots
Two Valley Locations:
Tytin Fitness: 7620 E McKellips Rd Suite 12, Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Website: https://www.tytinfitness.com/ or Phone: (602) 526-8395
Arizona Aesthetics and Wellness: 2465 W 12th St #1, Tempe, AZ 85281
Website: https://www.arizonaaw.com/ or Phone: (602) 526-8395
National Hugging Day
Today is National Hugging Day and Visiting Angels (in-home senior care company) is sending designated huggers to homes of seniors to surprise them with a warm embrace.
Studies show a warm embrace can lower blood pressure and help seniors feel less lonely.
MOOD ENHANCER-Researchers with Carnegie Mellon University recently did a study that found hugs can lighten your mood, even on really bad days. Most of the study's participants said their moods would improve after getting a hug following some sort of stressful interaction.
IMMUNE SYSTEM BOOSTER-A study put together by researchers at the University of Pittsburgh and the University of Virginia shows getting a hug a day could keep the doctor away! Scientists looked at hugging and the probability of getting sick with a cold and they found participants who had been hugged did not suffer the same kind of symptoms as those who had not been hugged.
GOOD FOR THE HEART-Scientists with the University of Vienna found hugging a loved one can reduce high blood pressure, a major risk factor of potentially fatal heart disease.
National Hugging Day has been around for more than 20 years. The holiday is observed on January 21st in the United States, as well as many other countries and there is no age limit!
To learn more about National Hugging Day visit: https://nationaldaycalendar.com/national-hugging-day-january-21/
Visiting Angels of Glendale-18001 N. 79th Ave, Suite B48 Glendale AZ 85308
Website: www.visitingangels.com/glendaleaz or phone: 623-476-7882
Queen of Clean: New Year New Storage
So many people make resolutions for the New Year to get organized. The problem is, it's hard to know where to start. I am always looking for storage ideas for the kitchen and other difficult, space-consuming things.
Check these out! All of these came from Amazon, but you can Google the product brand and see where else you can buy them.
Silverware Drawer Holder
- It only takes up 15x4x2 of space and the silverware slides neatly and easily in and out of it. I love it.
- Joseph Joseph 85119 Drawer Kitchen Drawer Organizer Tray for Cutlery Silverware
- Price: $9.99
Expandable Storage for Kitchen Drawer
- This is also a great storage container for silverware or larger kitchen tools. The beauty of this one is that it is expandable to fit your drawer. No more awkward space left over for the container to slide around.
- Joseph Joseph 85042 Expandable Cutlery Tray
- Price: $17.76
Chopping Boards with Stand-Foldable
- These are cutting boards that fold in half and store on a weighted stand. They are labeled for meat, chicken, fish and vegetables. Since they fold in half they are easy to bend you can dump chopped items into a pan or bowl neatly. Easily sanitized. Large boards that take up little counter or cabinet space.
- Cutting Board Set - Chopping Boards w Non-Slip Base - Set of 4 BPA-Free Color Coded Chopping Blocks for Meat, Chicken, Fish & Vegetables (Rectangular)
- Sold by: River Colony Trading
- Price: $19.95
Wall Outlet Power Shelf
- Are you looking for a place to charge your phone or store small electronics that doesn't take up counter space? This is it!
- It attaches to the wall outlet with the plate cover (included for a custom fit). Cord is easily stored. I have my phone charger on it and put my phone on it each night before bed. Comes in white and black
- Wall Outlet Shelf Power Perch Charging Station
- Sold by: HIIMIEIUS
- Price: $13.99
Hat Organizer that fits in your closet without taking up shelf space
- My husband has a lot of baseball-type hats that take up a lot of real estate on the closet shelves. This solves that problem. Using your own hanger (velvet-type preferred) attach these clips and then attach the button on the top of the hat with the special clip. You won't believe how much space it saves, and it also protects precious hats.
- Caiman Hat Clips: The Hat Organizer that Fits in Your Closet and Protects Your Hats Better than a Hat Rack Using Clips with a Safe, Unique Grip
- Sold by: EP Innovations
- Price: $14.99
*These items can be purchased on Amazon. The Queen of Clean has affiliations with these products or companies.
For more information visit Linda's website and Facebook page.
https://www.facebook.com/realqueenofclean/
AZ Real Country Ranch & Home Show
The AZ Real Country Ranch & Home Show rolls into Wickenburg from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Jan. 25 and 26 at the Wickenburg Community Center, with the Town of Wickenburg and Real Country Legends 96.3 sponsored event offering attendees two full days of down-home draws. Think home décor shopping opportunities, home improvement demonstrations, live entertainment, tack sales and resources, and plenty of opportunity to sip and sample some of the region's best food and beer.
Guests looking to add a country touch to their existing homes can peruse exhibitor booths from home builders, suppliers or service providers, while those interested in outfitting their abodes will find everything from handcrafted wood furniture to wall art, jewelry and other crafts at January's ranch and home-shopping showcase. It's all up for grabs for just two days this winter, and it's only at the Arizona Real Country Ranch & Home Show.
For more about this event, visit www.RealCountryLegends963.com.
Matt Farris / Country Music Singer
We sure do love it when Country Singer Matt Farris visits us. He's a Havasu artist, Matt Farris has new moonshine called "Keepin it Real." He also has new tour dates, will soon be in Flagstaff and Cave Creek performing Lots of new things lined up for him this year, with new
Upcoming Arizona Dates:
January 31 Acoustic
BlueWater Casino
Parker, AZ
Feb 8 and Feb 9
Twin Arrows
Flagstaff, AZ
Feb 15 and 16
Harold’s
Cave Creek, AZ
For more information: http://www.mattfarriscountry.com/
Adam Glick
Adam Glick is one of the stars of "Below Deck: Mediterranean" on the Bravo Chanel. He is now taking his love of cooking on the road for best recipes that best represents each of the 50 states.
- A 50-state cookbook
- Visiting every state doing cookbook
- 50 recipes 50 states
- He's already been to 25 states and this is why he's in Arizona
- He asked his Instagram followers over the weekend which dish represents AZ and he will make whatever they say. For more information: https://www.instagram.com/chefadamglick/?hl=en
- First of its kind folding chef knives
- Messermister Knives: For more information: https://www.messermeister.com/
The Coast-to-Coast Phoenix Career Fair
The Coast-to-Coast Phoenix Career Fair runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, January 21st at the Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites Phoenix Airport, 3220 S 48th St, Phoenix, AZ. Attendance is free to all job seekers!
More than 15 of the area's top employers will be at the event. 100's jobs will be available.
Job-seekers are urged to get to the event early and to bring at least 40 copies of their resume.
For more information: http://www.coasttocoastcareerfairs.com/job_fairs_by/city/AZ/Phoenix/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.