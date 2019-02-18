Motivational Monday: Pure Barre Chandler
It's Motivational Monday, time to get inspired to get off the couch and go do something active. It's also American Heart Month, a reminder to make small changes and motivate each other. And, doing something good for your heart doesn't have to be high impact, it can be low-impact and good for your muscles too.
At Pure Barre in Chandler you can get a full body workout using low impact and isometric movements.
Pure Barre: Pure Barre is a collection of 45-50-minute total body workouts. At the core of our technique we use a thoughtful series of low impact, isometric movements that are designed to produce results. You'll use the ballet Barre and other light equipment as you move through class, focusing on different areas of your body. Your muscles will shake. You'll get stronger with each class. And ultimately, you'll rise above who you were yesterday. Precise. Proud. Balanced. Passionate. Rooted in our classic technique, Pure Barre is the fastest, most effective full-body workout. You'll be guided through a series low-impact, high intensity movements that are designed to strengthen and tone your body in ways that no other technique can. Give us 50 minutes and we'll give you the best of barre - long and lean muscle tone without the bulk.
Pure Empowerment: More cardio. More ways to crush your goals. Pure Empower is a fusion of barre and interval training designed to elevate your heart rate, build strength and rev up your metabolism. For 45 minutes, you'll use multi-directional, dynamic movements with ankle weights and a plyometric platform to target different muscle groups simultaneously - all at an invigorating pace.
Pure Reform: Inspired by resistance training. Perfected by Pure Barre. Pure Reform is a total body workout that targets, shapes, and defines all major muscle groups through resistance-based strength training. The 50-minute class merges the elements you love from our Pure Barre technique with moves that challenge your strength, coordination and balance by using resistance bands, sliders, and the barre.
Pure Foundations: If you're new to Pure Barre, or even barre, this is a great place to start. Our small group class setting will introduce you to the basic movements of Pure Barre and build confidence as you discover how our technique works and all the benefits it has to offer.
For more information: http://purebarre.com/az-chandler/ or phone: (480) 855-0525
Pure Barre Chandler -2055 W. Frye Rd. Suite 35, Chandler, AZ 85224
For more information on American Heart Month visit: https://healthfinder.gov/nho/februarytoolkit.aspx
Cactus Yards
Cactus Yards is a premier sports complex in Gilbert, AZ. Come play softball, baseball, kickball or indoor soccer or join us at Slider's for a meal!
The facility is currently undergoing renovations which will include a fresh look and new partnerships.
For more information: http://www.gilbertaz.gov/cactusyards or phone: (480) 503-6231
Cactus Yards-4536 E. Elliot Road, Gilbert, AZ 85234
4th Annual Hooked On Healing Veterans Ride
The 4th annual "Hooked on Healing Veterans" ride. will take place on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Desert Winds
Harley- Davidson (922 S Country Club Dr, Mesa, AZ 85210) for a pleasant 55-minute ride.
The day will start at registration with a complimentary breakfast of pancakes, sausages and coffee. If your boots are a little dusty, visit our free boot shine station, courtesy of Brian of Black Sheep boot shine.
Join your host Brad Perry for raffles and a live band throughout the day. That's not all! There will also be complimentary lunch at Desert Wind H-D courtesy of the excellent Desert Wind staff. Lastly, guests will qualify to win a new 2018 Harley-Davidson Road King by entering our Poker Run (which is included in your Registration fee).
The 'Hooked on Healing Veterans' Motorcycle Ride is a special fundraising Motorcycle Ride specifically to benefit those American service veterans who have returned from deployment and find themselves either homeless or injured and in need of physical, mental, or spiritual rehabilitation.
For more information on the 4th Annual Hooked On Healing Veterans Ride band to register visit: www.HealingVets.org. Tickets are $25 (rider) & $10 (passenger).
To make a donation at either www.HealingVets.org or www.Facebook.com/HealingVets.
Queen of Clean: Jeans
Jeans Too Big
- Wash them in HOT water
- Dry them in a HOT Dryer
- Put a small piece of elastic in the back waist so they conform to your shape
Jeans Too Tight
- Spray them with WARM water and stand on the legs stretching them in all directions. Pay special attention to tight areas. Be sure you are pulling hard. Hang them to dry
- This one is a bit strange, but don't knock it until you try it!
- Fill a bath tub with warm water. Put on your jeans pulling them up the best you can. Fasten if you can. Now, sit for 15 minutes or so as the fibers relax. As you are sitting keeping pulling together at the waist and zipper area.
- Now, let the water out of the tub and carefully remove the jeans. Hang them to dry. The goal here is to relax the fibers and have them conform to your shape.
- Never use fabric softener on jeans. It will relax the fibers and can have that "stretched out" look and baggy knees.
Baggy Jeans
- Buy jeans containing Lycra. They maintain their shape better. Wash only in cold water.
To Wash or Not To Wash
- Yes, you need to wash them. Bacteria and grime will deteriorate the fibers. For regular wear, wash them every 3-5 wearing's. Of course, if you are wearing them to do a dirtier job, wash as needed.
- Dry cleaning jeans with Lycra will deteriorate the Lycra over time and they will lose their shape.
Best Way To Wash Your Quality Jeans
- Wash in cold water. Best way: Allow to soak in the washer in cold water, agitate for a few minutes and then go right to the rinse. If you have an adjustment on your washer, use a medium spin not high.
- Hang by legs on clip hanger to dry. Do not put in the dryer. Remember Heat causes shrinkage even in the length.
- Jeans worn for work doing dirtier jobs need to be washed in warm water.
For more information visit Linda's website: www.Queenofclean.com and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/realqueenofclean/
