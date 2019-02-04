Phoenix Zoo: New Elephant Exhibit
Ele-fantastic! Have you seen the progress being made on the $1.9 million elephant habitat expansion? This ambitious plan will double the available space for our elephants, providing ample room to roam as well as husbandry care and behavioral enrichment. More importantly, this additional space will allow the Zoo to continue its ground-breaking work in the advancement of care of these magnificent pachyderms. Construction is in progress with plans to have the expansion completed this summer. #MoreThanAZoo
Phoenix Zoo-455 N. Galvin Parkway | Phoenix, AZ 85008
Motivational Monday: Burn It! Build It!
Burn It Build It provides the perfect balance of weights and cardio.
One stop shop for all fitness needs, nutrition, prehab and recovery, monthly fitness assessments.
Locally owned and operated. (not a franchise)
Queen of Clean: MVP's For Super Bowl Stains. Guacamole, salsa, chicken wings and more.
BBQ Sauce or Salsa
Place a layer of paper towels over the stain. While working from the inside of the fabric, flush the stain with cold water to transfer some of the barbecue sauce or salsa to the towel. Pre-treat with a spotting solution of water and Dr. Bonner's Sal Suds. To make this solution combine 2 cups of water and 2 teaspoons of Sal Suds in a labeled spray bottle. Use for all laundry spotting. 100% safe, natural and powerful!
Saturate the stain and let sit for several minutes, then rinse well. Pre-treat a second time and launder as usual. Sal Suds is harder to find, but is really worth the effort and you only use a little for cleaning anything you can put water on including home surfaces and laundry.
Cream Dip
If dip ended up on the carpet, first scrape off the excess with the back of a spoon or the dull side of a knife. Then sprinkle baking soda onto the stain and let it sit until it dries up, and then vacuum. Spot the area with a quality carpet spotter. I use Spot Shot Instant Carpet Stain Remover following the directions.
Guacamole
It's green and it's oily, how bad can it be, right?
Gently scrape off excess with back of dull knife. Do not press into fabric. Pre-treat with a quality stain remover, wait 15 minutes, Check and repeat if needed, then wash normally.
My favorite laundry stain remover is Zout. Look for it in the red spray bottle.
Mustard Stains
Scrape off excess mustard.
Flush under cold running water to dilute the stain.
Pre-treat the stain with the Sal Suds Spotter. Work in with you thumbs. Let sit for 30 minutes, flush and retreat if needed.
Launder, using the hottest water and the type of bleach listed on the care label that is safe for the fabric.
Buffalo Wing Sauce
Simply mix a little hand dish washing soap with cool water and sponge the solution onto the stain with a white cloth.
Sponge with cold water and let dry. Now treat it with your favorite laundry stain remover product.
Beer
Did you spill beer on your jersey after your team scored a touchdown? Grab an ice cube from the freezer and wrap it in a paper towel. Then press the ice onto the stain. Later, apply laundry stain remover to the area and wash as normal.
Nacho Cheese Sauce
Wipe up the cheese with a napkin or if it is dry, scrape off what you can. Soak the stain using a laundry product containing enzymes for at least 30 minutes. Then wash as usual.
For all your laundry stains, remember to have my MIRACLE LAUNDRY SPOTTER on hand. In a spray bottle, combine 2 parts hydrogen peroxide and one-part Dawn Dish washing Liquid. Keep it in your laundry room to treat stains. Saturate stains, let sit a few minutes and launder as usual.
World Cancer Day: 5 Cancer Prevention Tips
February 4 marks World Cancer Day, a tribute to those affected by cancer and a prominent reminder of the impactful role primary care plays in cancer control. According to the World Health Organization, between 3050% of cancers can be averted if detection and diagnosis occur early on, and many cancers have a high chance of receding completely if they are treated prematurely and appropriately.
Implementing preventative strategies offer the most cost-effective and favorable outcomes. Teens and adults can reduce their risk by remaining proactive and receiving regular medical care. Other protective behaviors include maintaining a healthy weight, moderating amounts of alcohol consumption and avoiding risky behavior, such as unprotected sex, which could lead to disease that increases the risk of cancer.
5 Cancer Prevention Tips:
(Source: MayoClinic.org)
- Don't use tobacco
- Eat a Healthy Diet
- Be Physically Active
- Protect Yourself form the Sun
- Get Vaccinated
