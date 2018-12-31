Motivational Monday: Stretching for the New Year
It's Motivation Monday, your chance to get the new year off on the right foot. And one of the most important parts of exercise, but you never hear too much about, is stretching! It does a body good, and some say you should be doing it every day. We check out a new concept in fitness dedicated to stretching called Sumits Stretch, which is inside Sumits Yoga. Owner Sumit Banerjee, has long seen gaps in the fitness industry, and plans to redefine the classic stretch. This is a one-on-one experience, not a class, so you will have all the focus dedicated just to you, and your specific needs. Think massage, but it's literally stretching! What a dream!
Sumits Stretch is redefining the classic stretch. Combining traditional techniques with thorough body assessment, clients will experience a stretch like no other. People are able to choose from a menu of options depending on their individual needs including Cyclist Stretch, Yogi Stretch and Senior Stretch. Sessions will last either 25 or 50 minutes. Each day the client lays on the table, they will feel a little different and no two stretch sessions are the same. An expert therapist will evaluate the client, and customize a routine to meet that person's individual needs.
Stretch isn't just for athletes. Anyone looking to improve posture, decrease joint pain, stress, improve sleep and flexibility, can benefit from professional stretching. Studies show that stretching offers a large variety of benefits much greater than flexibility. Proper stretching also aids in injury prevention, stress relief, increased energy, and even helps increase nutrient supply in the muscles by increasing blood supply.
Stretch Therapists will combine Western myofascial therapy, Proprioceptive neuromuscular facilitation (PNF), and acupressure, with the Eastern approach of Thai Stretch.
For more information on Sumits Stretch visit: www.sumitsstretch.com.
Sumits Stretch/ 10050 N. Scottsdale Road Scottsdale, AZ 85253
Zipsit: Baby Sitting Bidding
Concept of Parent's setting their own rates for Babysitters, giving power to parents on big days like NYE when parents want to go out
ZipSit Usage:
- High retention rate 83% of people use ZipSit after they use it once. Industry average is a 24% retention rate after 90 days.
- ZipSit Average sit time: 5.3 Hours
- ZipSit Average family sits per month: 1.5 Sits
- ZipSit Average sitting rate set by parent: $13.75/hour
- Majority of sits accepted within minutes (when submitting to 5 or more ZipSitters)
- Thousands of users in the Valley (roughly 50% sitters/parents)
For more information: https://zipsit.com/
Ring in the New Year at Noon Year's Eve at the Phoenix Zoo
Get ready to ring in the New Year at the stroke of NOON! This bash is frosty fun for the whole family.
- The festivities run from 9 a.m. noon, with 30 tons of snow, lots of activities, a DJ Dance Party and of course the "juice or cider toast" at noon to ring in the Noon Year!
- Toss snowballs at snowball targets
- Play in 30 tons of snow
- Make your New Year's Re-"Zoo"-lution
- Play fun and exciting games and activities
- Bounce houses
- DJ Dance Party
- The event comes to a close at noon with a special juice or cider toast for the kids to ring in the New Year!
- All activities are included with Zoo admission unless otherwise noted.
Noon Year's Eve festivities are included with general admission into the Zoo. Admission is $24.95 for adults and $16.95 for children ages 3-13. Children two and under are free. Members of the Zoo are free!
For more information: www.phoenixzoo.org
Phoenix Zoo/455 N. Galvin Parkway Phoenix, AZ 85008
Yoga for Addiction Recovery
For more information on Jacob Daffner's yoga classes and the benefits of yoga as a tool for sobriety, visit his website: https://spirituallyfitrecovery.com
Or donate to help him continue to make the classes available for free: https://www.gofundme.com/spirituallyfit
For more on the programs at Scottsdale Recovery Center: https://scottsdalerecoverycenter.com/ or call: 866-893-6816
Sweatshop On Central / 100 E. Camelback Rd #156 Phoenix, AZ 85012
