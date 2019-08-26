Cardiac Rehab: Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital
In March, The Rolling Stones were forced to postpone their North American concert tour because front man Mick Jagger needed heart surgery. Fast-forward to today, and the 75-year-old rock star will be dancing and singing up a storm, thanks to a game-changing heart valve procedure and cardiac rehabilitation.
Thanks to a game-changing procedure called Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, or TAVR, a minimally invasive alternative to open-heart surgery for those with aortic stenosis, a narrowing of the aortic valve that enables blood to flow to the heart and throughout the body.
About TAVR
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, or TAVR, is a minimally invasive alternative to open-heart surgery for the estimated 1.5 million Americans with aortic stenosis a narrowing of the aortic valve that obstructs blood flow to the heart and the rest of the body.
For select patients who are good candidates for TAVR, a physician can implant a replacement valve through a small incision near the femoral artery in the groin. This is significantly less invasive than the traditional aortic valve surgery.
The TAVR procedure is comparable to a balloon treatment or an angiogram in terms of downtime and recovery and could require a shorter hospital stay compared with traditional open-heart surgery, according to the American Heart Association.
Cardiac rehabilitation
Cardiac rehabilitation is a medically supervised program to get those recovering from a heart attack, a heart or cardiovascular surgery or heart failure on the road to good health.
Cardiac rehab programs are tailored to patients based on their condition and include supervised walking, biking and other activities. Generally, patients work out for about 45 minutes two or three times per week. During rehab, patients wear a monitor to track their heart rate, heart rhythm and more.
Heart disease
An estimated 1.5 million people in the United States suffer from aortic stenosis, a progressive disease that affects the aortic valve of their hearts.
Within this group of patients, the U.S. Census Bureau and other sources indicate that approximately 300,000 suffer from severe aortic stenosis, often developing debilitating symptoms that can restrict normal day-to-day activities, such as walking short distances or climbing stairs.
The American Heart Association reports that a staggering one in four Americans has heart disease, and sadly, more than 600,000 of these individuals die from the disease each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This devastating disease does not discriminate, affecting both men and women.
Part of the problem is due to genetics heart disease can be passed down from one generation to the next. But another part is lifestyle what we eat, the amount of exercise we get (or not), how we manage stress and whether or not we smoke just to name a few factors.
Tennis for the U.S Open
The 2019 US Open Tennis Tournament begins today! August 26th through Sept 8th at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Flushing, New York. Millions of people will be tuning into the 2019 US Open (August 26 September 8) and some will even be curious how to get started playing tennis. We check out how tennis is a great workout for people of all ages and why it's outperforming most other sports.
According to the Mayo Clinic, those who play team sports like tennis may be living longer compared to those who exercise alone. This is due to the social nature of the sport and community connections.
- Tennis outperforms golf, inline skating and most other sports in developing positive personality characteristics.
- Tennis is a great workout for all ages: You can burn between 580 to 870 calories playing an hour of singles tennis, it's also great for your arms, abs and legs.
- It helps improve agility, flexibility and balance making it an ideal lifetime sport.
- Tennis Lessons are a great opportunity to start playing tennis or improve tennis skills
- All players are separated into groups based upon ability as well as age
Motivational Monday: Cortho-X
Dan and tom began there Cortho-X journey, about twenty years ago. They've always been athletically inclined, had an innate passion for health and fitness, and desire to make a difference helping people. These qualities provided the impetus, to learn everything they could about functional anatomy and biomechanics. Their studies also included carefully assimilating the output of many of the world’s most renown experts on functional training. Their empirical evidence resulting from the clinical application of everything that they had learned, produced an unexpected result. That was, that "exercise" as its currently being practiced, needed revisioning. They were convinced that there had to be a better way… Today's Biggest Physical Challenges
National Dog Day: Petiquette
It's National Dog Day! A day to celebrate your pet and bring attention to the plight of animals and encourage adoption! And, if it's not too hot, everyone loves to take Fido out and about, especially to any and all of the Valley's best dog-friendly patio spots. And, one of the best is at Luci's at the Orchard on 12th Street & Glendale. But, you should follow proper pet etiquette, for your own sake, your dog's and the folks around you.
Proper "Petiquette" for Dog-Friendly Patios:
- Keep your dog on their leash. Dogs should sit quietly and relaxed next to your side while you enjoy your favorite food and drinks.
- No barking is a must. Sure, it may happen, and your dog might bark a little, but ensure your dog doesn't bark at other dogs or guests who are also dining on the patio.
- Bring water! This is especially important here in Arizona. Many restaurants will have one or two water bowls for guests to borrow. But if more than one dog is on the patio and needs water those bowls will be taken quickly. Think ahead and bring your own!
Queen of Clean: Wood Furniture Hacks
Wood Furniture Hacks, Tricks to keep it looking good, polishing, waxing, removing tough stains.
Dessert Hummus: Heather Walker / AZ Family Foodie
The new Trader Joe's Chocolate hummus is a big hit on social media now - and people are loving it! It's super easy to make at home. Heather Walker will show us how to make it plus another dessert hummus (apple pie).
Leeann Dearing & Michelle Fortin
IRS Scams
The Internal Revenue Service and its Security Summit partners today warned taxpayers and tax professionals about a new IRS impersonation scam campaign spreading nationally on email. Remember: the IRS does not send unsolicited emails and never emails taxpayers about the status of refunds.
Protect yourself from IRS Scams
- The IRS does not send unsolicited emails and never emails taxpayers about the status of refunds.
- The IRS doesn't initiate contact with taxpayers by email, text messages or social media channels.
- Don't be afraid to delete emails and contact the IRS directly by phone or in person
*Email Examples:
- Automatic Income Tax Reminder
- Electronic Tax Return Reminder
- Include IRS.gov-like website
The IRS this week detected this new scam as taxpayers began notifying phishing@irs.gov about unsolicited emails from IRS imposters. The email subject line may vary, but recent examples use the phrase "Automatic Income Tax Reminder" or "Electronic Tax Return Reminder."
The emails have links that show an IRS.gov-like website with details pretending to be about the taxpayer's refund, electronic return or tax account. The emails contain a "temporary password" or "one-time password" to "access" the files to submit the refund. But when taxpayers try to access these, it turns out to be a malicious file.
The IRS doesn't initiate contact with taxpayers by email, text messages or social media channels to request personal or financial information. This includes requests for PIN numbers, passwords or similar access information for credit cards, banks or other financial accounts.
The IRS also doesn't call to demand immediate payment using a specific payment method such as a prepaid debit card, gift card or wire transfer. Generally, the IRS will first mail a bill to any taxpayer who owes taxes.
Recovering Body and Mind After Baby (Postpartum Depression)
Pregnancy changes every cell in the body. Most changes are not seen but some can create or worsen health problems.
Examples of problems that can arise or worsen in pregnancy:
- Heart problems including heart failure
- Elevated blood pressure can become preeclampsia or eclampsia
- Seizures
- Kidney problems
- Anemia
- Hemorrhage (severe blood loss)
- Weight gain
- Nutrient deficiencies
- Mood problems/depression
Delivery is only the beginning
Some risks remain elevated for several weeks after delivery:
- Preeclampsia-eclampsia
- Blood clots
- Mood Changes
Routine postpartum changes involve (time to recovery)
- All the obvious changes from birth and…
- Fluid shifts (4-6 weeks)
- Uterine contractions to shrink uterus back to size of a fist (4-8 weeks)
- Replacement of blood loss (10-14 weeks)
- Replacement of nutrients used to create baby (1-2 years)
- Changes to heart, lung, kidney and liver function
- Physical changes to ligaments and joints (2-12+ weeks)
- Food production (1-4 years)
- Sleep changes (forever)
- Regain physical conditioning (8-12+ weeks)
- Women with chronic medical conditions such as hypertensive disorders, obesity, diabetes, thyroid disorders, renal disease, and mood disorders will need close follow-up in the first few weeks to months
Postpartum recovery (4th trimester)
Moms need:
- To be put first
- Social support
- Time free from work and responsibilities to focus on her own recovery and baby's needs
- Iron and nutrient-rich foods
- Time and peace to feed baby
- Attention pay attention and report symptoms that don't feel normal
- Respect for diversity of experience so women are not ashamed to admit symptoms
Support for postpartum families will require policy changes:
- Workplace changes to support moms and babies
- Paid maternity leave
- Paid/paternity family leave
Resume Help
How to make sure your resume gets seen if it has to go through automated/3rd party system.
Know the different types of job postings and how they can operate differently (aggregate tools (Indeed) paid job postings (LinkedIn/Zip Recruiter etc.) and corporate postings.
- Fill out forms and questions completely to avoid "deal breakers"
- Use consistent formatting and pay attention to grammar and spelling
- Use commonly known titles as opposed to industry or company specific ones
- Use the "summary" section of your resume as a mini cover letter
Deal Breakers: These are questions that will auto-hide/filter your application if they aren't answered correctly or do not meet the criteria set by the employer. There is no way to know which questions are considered "deal breakers" or what the exact criteria is for the questions, which is why I recommend to completely answer all questions and prompts to the best of your ability (and truthfully) to ensure you have the highest chance of not getting immediately filtered out.
