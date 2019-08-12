Stardust Pinbar
Ziggy Stardust artwork and posters decorate one wall while another is covered by an array of playfields from vintage pinball games that are illuminated by a constantly changing stream of rainbow-colored lights.
Artwork immortalizing David Bowie inside Stardust Pinbar.
There are more than dozen machines set up for play inside the lounge, including titles like Cirqus Voltaire, Arabian Nights, Monster Bash, The Beatles, Addams Family, Junkyard, Centaur, and The Simpsons.
Games will cost anywhere from $.50 to $1 to play. Bracamonte says they're also going to have custom-made Stardust Pinbar tokens available to use (although the machines will also accept regular quarters).
A large bar at one end of the lounge features more than 8,500 pinballs encased in the glass bar top. And the seats of each of the bar stools are covered with the sort of glittery silver vinyl that would make Ziggy Stardust proud.
- The bar at Stardust Pinbar, which contains more than 8,500 pinballs. EXPAND
- The cocktail menu will include drinks inspired by both rock 'n' roll and Bowie, including one called The Diamond Dog. There will also be the usual mix of beer, booze, and luxe libations.
For more information: https://stardustpinbar.com/ or phone:602-354-2931
Stardust Pinbar. -401 West Van Buren St., Suite C, Phoenix, AZ 85003
- Hours: 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., daily (starting August 10)
Great Wolf Lodge Hiring
Great Wolf Lodge Arizona plans to hire more than 600 employees for its new 350-room, family-friendly waterpark resort scheduled to open on Sept. 27. The week-long hiring event will take place August 12 - 17 at The Pavilions at Talking Stick Shopping Center.
- Hiring Events (Walk-in interviews available for all departments)
- Monday, Aug. 12-Saturday, Aug. 17
- 11:00AM-7:00PM
The Pavilions at Talking Stick Shopping Center
9180 Indian Bend Rd., Suite 7 Scottsdale, AZ 85250 (next to H&R Block)
*Note: Location is not on at the resort as it is still an active construction site
Interested candidates can begin the application process now at jobs.greatwolf.com.
All candidates must be at least 16 years of age and have the availability to work weekends. Seasonal, part-time and full-time positions are available. Candidates should bring two forms of ID to the hiring event.
For more information on Great Wolf Lodge visit: www.greatwolf.com/arizona
Motivational Monday: HIGH Fitness
Aerobics are back, and they are bigger and better than ever... and it is NOT your mama's workout!
New Style of aerobics gives you a full body workout in 55 mins with NEVER picking up a single piece of equipment.
This new style of group fitness is not only an incredible workout, but a place to have fun, get fit and make new friends.
Their specially designed choreography is created to guarantee you get a full head to toe workout. You will have so much fun that you forget you are even working out.
This program was designed by 2 busy moms who knew something was missing in the fitness space for busy people like themselves who want full body workouts without spending hours at the gym. They also wanted it to be a workout they look forward to instead of dreading and came up with HIGH Fitness.
For more information visit: www.highfitness.com
Dr. Sharon Thompson / OBGYN
Ten Things Doctors Want Patients to Know
1. Everyone needs to eat well and exercise
a. A good diet and exercise is not just for 'fat' people. Getting adequate amounts of vegetables and other nutrients and moving your body most days of the week are minimal requirements of good health regardless of your body size.
2. Come prepared to give a detailed history
a. For any complaint, your doctor will want to know details like when it started, how often it occurs, how severe it is, what makes it better or worse, what you've tried to make it better, etc. Focus on these details instead of trying to tell the doctor what you have. This can lead to confusion.
b. Know your medical history and the names and doses of medications you are taking every day or have taken recently.
c. Don't worry about Googling, so you can tell your doctor your exact diagnosis. Focus on being able to accurately report what you've been feeling. Your doctor will do the rest.
3. Antibiotics (and other medicines) are not cure-alls
a. Many infections (colds and flu) are caused by viruses which cannot be treated by antibiotics
b. Antibiotics are not generic. They have to be matched to the infection. Sometimes your doctor will have to wait for results to know which antibiotic is the right one.
4. You are in control
a. Your actions are the most important part of safeguarding your health.
b. Your doctor can make the right diagnosis and prescribe the right medicines, but it is the day-to-day decisions that keep you healthy or keep you feeling poorly
- Eat vegetables at every meal
- Exercise most days of the week
- Don't smoke
- Keep alcohol intake to a minimum
- Take your medicines as directed
c. Keep your doctor in the loop if
- You stop taking a medication (or want to stop)
- You are having a reaction to a treatment or develop new symptoms
- You are confused about any instructions
- You don't remember what was said
- You want to change therapy
5. Medical knowledge is incomplete
a. Sometimes the best we can do is make a situation better not perfect.
b. There is still a lot we don't know about disease and wellness so sometimes we simply have no answers
6. Mental health is important and affects physical health
a. Your mental state underlies everything you do (sleep, appetite, job performance, relationships, etc.)
b. Mood disorders are associated with physical pain migraine, chronic stomach pain etc.
c. Just like with physical complaints, there are professionals to help with mental/psychological/mood disorders
7. Your body is already designed to get rid of "toxins" (all the things you do in the toilet). You don't need to buy a cleanse or detox, and these can often cause you to lose water and minerals your body needs.
8. Please ask questions
a. Although time is often limited, your doctor wants you to understand what's happening in your visit. Make sure to ask questions as they come up or feel free to write down your questions before your visit.
b. You may need a second visit, but it can be worth the time to make sure you're clear especially if you need a surgery or have a major diagnosis.
9. Stop going to Dr. Google!!!!!!!
a. The Internet has lots of information, but it can be hard to tell what is reliable in a random search (remember the Google algorithm does not take medical accuracy into account)
b. Use trusted sources only
10. Wash your hands!!!!!
For more information: Website: http://centralphoenixobgyn.com/ or phone:(602) 288-0777
Central Phoenix Obstetrics and Gynecology, 926 East McDowell Road, #134, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Giordano's
When most people think of Arizona this time of year, the blazing heat comes to mind. But this month Giordano's is lighting a fire of its own and giving pizza lovers in Phoenix a new reason to take note. On Tuesday, Aug. 13, Giordano's will debut a brand-new menu at its two restaurants in the Valley, with several new, lighter choices.
Meet the Menu
A standout feature of the all-new menu is a Parmesan-Crusted Pan Pizza. Using the same deep-dish pans that make its legendary stuffed pizza, Giordano's created this all-new recipe a perfect blend of buttery crunch on the outside, with its popular pizza dough, topped with fresh mozzarella cheese and signature pizza sauce. The new Parmesan-Crusted Pan Pizza is available in three styles (Margherita, Double Pepperoni, and Spinach Mushroom Alfredo), with an additional option to create your own.
Additional highlights of the new menu include a variety of sensible options for those in search of lighter fare. This includes:
* Cauliflower-Crust Pizza: A gluten-free, cauliflower-crust pizza that can be customized with favorite pizza ingredients.
* Impossible™Sausage Pizza: Through a partnership with Impossible™, Giordano's is now offering Impossible™ Sausage, a plant-based ingredient for meat lovers, with zero cholesterol and the full flavor and protein of beef.
* Endless Soup & Salad Lunch Combo: All-you-can-eat soup and choice of salad (House, Caesar, Greek, Italiano or Chopped Chicken) served with a Parmesan Breadstick available for dine-in only, Monday through Friday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
From appetizers and flatbreads to pasta, sandwiches and everything in between, the new menu also offers a little something for everyone. Look for additional newcomers like:
* Chicken & Artichoke Pesto Sandwich: Seasoned chicken breast, artichoke pesto, asiago cheese, arugula and fennel, served on toasted garlic ciabatta bread.
* Chicken Pomodoro Pasta: Seasoned, grilled chicken breast, baby heirloom tomatoes and fresh spinach, tossed with spaghetti in garlic and olive oil, and topped with Parmesan.
* Spinach & Artichoke Dip with Toasted Ravioli: A creamy blend of spinach and artichoke served with toasted spinach ravioli.
* Parmesan Breadsticks: Made with Giordano's famous pizza dough and served with garlic ranch dipping sauce.
* Chicken Arrabiata Flatbread: Arrabiata sauce, grilled chicken breast, shaved asiago and Giordano's famous mozzarella cheese, along with arugula and baby heirloom tomatoes tossed in a house-made lemon vinaigrette.
* Spinach & Artichoke Flatbread: A creamy blend of spinach and artichoke topped with mozzarella and Parmesan cheese.
For more information: www.giordanos.com
Two Valley Locations:
Arrowhead
- 16222 N 83rd Ave. Peoria, AZ 85382
- Phone:623-208-4330
Paradise Valley
- 12811 N. Tatum Blvd. Phoenix, AZ 85032
- Phone: 480-666-8160
