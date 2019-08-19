Motivational Monday: Acro Yoga
The most creative buddy yoga you'll ever see! Acro yoga combines yoga and acrobatics.
For more information: https://www.theverticalfix.com/ or Phone: (623) 850-8155
Vertical Fix: 7425 S Harl Ave, Tempe, AZ 85283
Queen of Clean: Mold and mildew in the bathroom
Shower curtains, shower doors, tracks, grout. Easy ways to remove it
To learn more about hacks for mold and mildew visit: https://queenofclean.com/video-category/queens-bathroom-cleaning-hacks-for-mold-and-mildew/
For more information visit Linda's website: www.Queenofclean.com and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/realqueenofclean/
National Hot & Spicy Food Day
Vic Clinco is a Hot Sauce Collector and Spicy Food Connoisseur. He currently has the largest hose collection in the world, over 9,000 unique and sealed bottles from literally all over the planet. He has been collecting and building this collection for over 20 years and it is now looking at as a museum and/or shrine to the hot sauce industry as a whole.
For more information visit: https://www.instagram.com/pepperboy143/
Football Feasts, easy game day food
Fork 'em! The Sun Devils football team takes the field for its first home game Aug. 29. and what goes with football tailgate food!
- Fried pickles
- Loaded tots
- Double stacked nachos
- Wings
- Ribs
- Smokey sweet BBQ burger
- All the most delicious things!
Twin Peaks is football headquarters with the best food to go with watching your team. If you plan to host a tailgate or football watching party.
- Twin Peaks offers great options for game day food
- The Smokey Sweet BBQ burger is loaded with smoked gouda, pickles, caramelized onions, and Smokey sweet BBQ sauce
- Twin Peaks offers daily drink specials, ~100 large screen TVs and shows all the games
- There are three Twin Peaks locations in the Valley Scottsdale, 20th street & Camelback and across from the West Gate entertainment district
For more information: www.twinpeaksrestaurant.com
Twin Peaks is locations:
- 2135 E Camelback Rd. in Phoenix
- 8787 E. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd. in Scottsdale
- 6922 N. 95th Ave. in Glendale
Business Startups: What you need to know/consider/have before starting your own business
About 37% (4 in 10) of Americans have a "side hustle" according to a recent study. Even if people don't have a side job, many dream of being their own boss and starting a business so that they can live life on their own terms. But taking the big step of leaving a consistent paying job can be both scary and reckless if you don't have the right tools and resources.
- Have a solid business plan that has proven it will work. One sale or client doesn't necessarily indicate it will succeed, especially if it's from your mom.
- Setting up a healthy emergency fund for when business might be slow or inconsistent. Minimize stress relating to paying the bills or have a backup in case it doesn't pan out.
- Be prepared to put in a lot of hours that might not have a lot of return. In the beginning, time doesn't equal money.
- Humble yourself. Just because you own the business, you have at wear a lot of hats. You are the IT specialist, customer service rep, salesperson, HR, etc.
- Unless you are an expert in finances, taxes, bookkeeping, etc., hire an expert. Mistakes can be costly, and experts are worth so much more than you pay them.
For more information on RCG Valuation & Monetization visit: www.rcgvaluation.com or phone: (480) 404-7521
RCG Valuation & Monetization: 8765 E Bell Rd, Suite 112, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
