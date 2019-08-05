At What Age do you leave your child home?
According to legalmatch.com here are guideline in leaving your child alone
Legal age to leave Kids Home Alone
Currently, there are only three states that have a minimum age requirement, ranging from age 8 to 14, for leaving a child home alone. The majority of states do not have a specific age of when it is legal to leave a child home alone.
When Can You Leave a Child at Home Alone?
Currently, there are only three states that have a minimum age requirement, ranging from age 8 to 14, for leaving a child home alone.
The majority of states do not have a specific age of when it is legal to leave a child home alone. Rather, the child's age and maturity level, the safety of the surrounding area/circumstances, and the steps taken to ensure the child's safety are all taken into consideration.
Are there General Guidelines for When You Can Leave Your Child Alone?
The following are general guidelines that child protective agencies may consider in determining when it is legal, or illegal, to leave a child home alone. Before making the decision to leave your child alone, be sure to check your own state's laws first.
Age range guidelines:
Age 7 and Under: Children ages seven and under should never be left alone for any length of time. This includes leaving them unattended in the backyard, in cars, on playgrounds,
Age 8 to 10: Do not leave children in this age range alone for more than 11/2 hours, and when they are alone, it should only be during daylight and early evening hours.
Age 11 to 12: Children between ages 11 and 12 may be left alone for up to 3 hours. They should not be given responsibilities that are more appropriately suited for an adult, and they should not be left alone late at night.
Age 13 to 15: Teenagers between the ages of 13 and 15 may be left alone, but they should not home alone overnight.
Age 16 to 17: Teens ages 16 to 17 may be left unsupervised, and in some instances, for up to two days.
Every situation is different, and parents must carefully weigh the age and maturity of their child, how long the child will be left alone, the safety of the child's surroundings, and other factors that may contribute to the decision on whether a child should be left alone.
What Does State Law Say About Leaving a Child Home Alone?
Most states do not have set laws on when it is legal to leave a child home alone. Be sure to refer to your state's laws before making the decision to leave your child unsupervised.
If your state is part of the majority that do not outline the legalities of leaving children alone, you should be aware that courts weigh the following:
- The child's maturity level;
- The safety of the child and his or her surroundings;
- How long the child was left alone; and
- The parents' concern for the child's overall welfare, and the steps taken to ensure their safety and well-being
What are the Consequences for Leaving Your Child Home Alone?
If a parent has been reported for leaving their child unattended, it is highly likely that an agency such as Child Protective Services (CPS) will investigate the incident through interviews with the parent, child, neighbors, and other witnesses.
If CPS finds that the parent was endangering the child by leaving him or her alone, the child will likely be removed from the home and placed with relatives or in foster care. Criminal charges for the parent, such as child neglect, may follow.
Do I Need a Lawyer?
An experienced criminal attorney can answer any questions regarding your child and when it is legal to leave him or her alone. You can also contact Child Protective Services in your state. If you are facing an investigation by CPS, a lawyer can advise you of your rights, and represent your best interests in court.
To learn more, visit: https://www.legalmatch.com/law-library/article/when-is-leaving-a-child-at-home-alone-illegal.html
National Oyster Day/ Angry Crab Shack
Monday, August 5th is National Oyster Day and it's time to raise a shell and slurp, shoot, chew or douse in cocktail sauce to celebrate these briny suckers!
Angry Crab Shack is the ultimate seafood restaurant to celebrate with a special of $1 raw oysters by the half or full dozen. Available at all 8 locations in Metro-Phoenix while supplies last. Along with the oysters, you can customize a seafood boil with fresh lobster, crab, and peel-and-eat shrimp to enjoy with your friends and family!
Random fun facts about:
- We consume almost 2 billion pounds of oysters each year around the world
- East coast oysters are smaller, milder and brinier. West coast oysters have a creamier texture and a sweet flavor
- They are rich in amino acids which makes them an aphrodisiac
- 1 out of 1,000 oysters produces a pearl
- They are very healthy and filled with vitamins & nutrients like iron, B12, Vitamin A & C, calcium, magnesium and protein
For more information: www.angrycrabshack.com
Motivational Monday: Club Sar Boxing & Fitness Center
Club Sar, it is a boxing/fitness center run by the City of Scottsdale Parks & Recreation Division. This is a wonderful facility that offers many workout options and excellent rates. You do not have to be a City of Scottsdale resident or employee to purchase a membership, they are open to the public.
For more information: https://www.scottsdaleaz.gov/sports/club-sar-fitness-center or phone: 480-312-2669
Club Sar Boxing & Fitness Center 8055 E Camelback Rd Scottsdale, AZ 85251
How to Choose the Best Produce
Watermelon
When picking up a watermelon, you should look for a flat brown spot that has brown veins called "stretch marks." The brown spot means it had adequate time sitting in the sun. The veins indicate that water and minerals from the soil have been absorbed, and the result is a flavor that is sweet and delicious.
Citrus
All of your citrus should be sweetly fragrant. They should also feel firm to the touch and not have any soft, mushy spots. The heavier the fruit, the more juice it contains. Also, choose the citrus that has a smoother peel over the heavily dimpled fruit.
Strawberries
Once a strawberry is picked, it doesn't continue to ripen. When choosing your berries, pick the reddest and the plumpest. The overall size doesn't matter as long as the berries do no look dry and shriveled. Fresh, green leaves are another indication of a fresh strawberry.
Tomatoes
Local, in-season tomatoes are an entire class above what you'll find in the grocery store any other time of the year. While fresh tomatoes have a shorter shelf life, the flavor is well worth it. A tomato should be free of bruising, deep cracks, or wrinkled skin. It should also be heavier than it appears, with a sweet, earthy scent right around its stem
Bell Peppers
These sweet, colorful veggies should be firm with taut and glossy skin. Watch out for soft spots or blemishes. The juiciest peppers will be heavy for their size with thick walls.
Onions
Onions should feel firm and be free of any soft, wet spots. Black spots on the onion or green sprouts coming out of the top indicate an onion you don't want to take home with you. They should have thin skins with tight, dry necks. Like several other produce options, onions should feel heavier than they appear for maximum juiciness.
Leafy Greens
Leafy greens are a broad term for a large variety of produce. But the general rule is to look for greens that are the color they should be, whether that's bright green like arugula or dark green like kale. Any wilting or browned edges means they have lived past their prime.
For more information and store locations: https://www.bashas.com/
Basic Situational Awareness
The environment of threat is not going anywhere.
Avoid an environment of fear. You can accept the reality of situations without living in constant fear of those situations.
Don't get caught up in the politicizing of why, what, how. Choose to simply focus your efforts on ensuring your safety.
Stay diligent to remember the threat nexus is extremely adaptable. (Shooting, bombing, vehicle-based ramming, etc.).
Steps to take:
Pre-Action
- Develop Self-Reliance
- You CANNOT count on someone coming to help you OR TELL YOU WHAT TO DO!
- Establish Warrior Mindset
- You MUST commit to WIN any situation you are in by any means necessary.
- Failure CANNOT be an option.
- Accept NOTHING but success.
- Practice and Implement Situational awareness
- Recognize surroundings.
- Recognize potential threats Be Creative!
- Recognize "Outs" (Exits, Cover/Concealment, Make-shift Weapons).
- Exits (Primary, Secondary, Tertiary).
Potential Cover
- Cover hides you AND protects you from bullets.
Potential Concealment as a secondary option
- Concealment simply hides you (no ballistic protection). -Practice "Dirt Dive's"
- Perform mental what if scenarios as you move through your day/event.
- If something happened right now, right here, what would I do? What if that didn't work? Etc. etc.
Action
- React IMMEDIATELY!!
- Do not delay.
- Assume the worst.
- You can always feel silly later, but you'll be alive to feel it.
- Establish distance between self and threat
- If you can't, get to cover.
- Take advantage of doing unexpected actions
- For example, people will typically exit the way they entered. (It is a mental familiarity issue unless otherwise consciously addressed). Where do you think a shooter will wait for the crowd??
Re-Action
- Reevaluate your actions
- Is it making your situation better?
- Yes, keep doing it
- No Change tactics
- Continue to provide separation from threat
For more information: www.EmergencyConcierge.net
Queen of Clean: Back to Schools hacks
To learn more about back to school hacks visit: https://queenofclean.com/video-category/back-to-school-hacks/
For more information visit Linda's website: www.Queenofclean.com and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/realqueenofclean/
School Readiness
School Readiness Kit- Valley of the Sun United Way's School Readiness Kits prepare children for upcoming school year. Program includes tips and tricks for providing three-to five-year old children with learning opportunities during everyday activities.
The kit focuses on finding ways to make every day activities, like eating dinner or taking a walk, learning lessons that aid in a child's development. It includes a parent guide, journal, three bilingual books and a variety of learning tools such as safety scissors and a bilingual music digital download. It also provides more than 80 reading and math activities in both English and Spanish.
School Readiness Kits are distributed to families throughout Maricopa County and can be purchased online.
Valley of the Sun United Way's educational experts are also available to the media as a resource to provide tips for parents on how to best prepare children for school with the School Readiness Kit. To schedule interviews, please contact Tom Evans at the number above.
Purchase a kit here: https://shop.scholastic.com/teachers-ecommerce/teacher/books/scholastic-school-readiness-kit-9781338269185.html
Learn more at this link: www.vsuw.org/community-objectives/ensure-kids-succeed/ready-for-kindergarten
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.