International Dance Day: NRG Ballroom
April 29th is International Dance Day, found by the Dance Committee of ITI in 1982 in honor of the birthday of Jean-Georges Noverre (1727-1810), creator of modern ballet. The International dance day celebrates dance that bring people together. One way to celebrate International Dance Day is taking dance class with NRG ballroom.
From the beginner, to the avid social dancer, to the seasoned competitor, NRG Ballroom will provide a challenging, yet supportive environment in which to improve your dance skills and expand your knowledge. Always focusing on a strong technical foundation on which to build, the champion level independent instructors at NRG Ballroom will ensure that your dance journey is positive and personalized to meet your dance goals.
Located in the space previously known as Paragon Dance Center, the studio is taking on a new look and energy under the NRG's ownership as renovations are being made to update, upscale and uplift the space to promote a comfortable, creative and fun environment for the Phoenix dance community. Our 9,000 square foot facility, hosting one of the largest floating floors in Arizona, provides plenty of space in which to find what moves you or stirs your dance passion.
For more information: https://nrgballroom.com/ or phone: (480) 777-8877
NRG Ballroom-931 E Elliot Rd, Tempe, AZ 85284
Big showcase coming up May 18th: "Land of Confusion"
Performed twice a year in the spring (May/June) and around the Christmas holiday, NRG's events have become one of the premiere dance showcases in the valley for quality, creativity and variety of dance performances presented. Each fun-filled and family-friendly showcase has a unique theme, with the dances being performed to music or storylines that fit into each year's motif.
Professional performances, Pro/Am and Amateur couples, along with group performances in all dance styles keep the audience on the edge of their seats to see what comes next.
For more information on this event visit: https://nrgballroom.com/event/nrgs-annual-summer-showcase-land-of-confusion/
For more information on International Dance Day: https://www.international-dance-day.org/internationaldanceday.html
Motivational Monday: Fitness in the District
Fitness in the District encourages people of all ages to live an active and healthy lifestyle. The weekly fitness series is designed to be fun, inspiring and a welcoming environment for all. The goal is to motivate attendees to push themselves physically and mentally while enjoying a lively environment with great music and fun weekly themes.
Fitness in the district is held on select Tuesdays through May from 6:30-7:45 p.m. and will return for 9 weeks in the Fall
Certified instructors teach a 60-minute workout while fitness motivators work the group and assist attendees with moves and modifications as needed
- Fitness in the District welcomes all ages
- Attendees should bring their own mats
- Each week offers a new theme:
- April 30 -Free Dress & Canned Food Drive
- May 14 -Match with Mom
- May 21 -Sport Your Stuff
Westgate Entertainment District actual area at Westgate where Fitness in the District takes place
WaterDance Plaza at Westgate Entertainment District
- 6751 N. Sunset Blvd
- Glendale, AZ 85305
For information on the event visit: Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/528440481010420
For more information visit: www.westgateaz.com/fitness
Queen of Clean: Clean with Hairspray
Hairspray is a pretty amazing product and can be used for many things besides hair. When buying hairspray, for cleaning and other purposes, go to the $$$ Store.
Generally, the cheaper the quality of the spray the better it will work. Remember, when treating stains, sooner is better and always be sure the stain is out before anything goes in the dryer. Heat sets stains.
Removing Grease from Clothes
Spray the grease spot heavily with hairspray. Shake on baby powder or talc and rub in slightly. Add a little more powder to the surface. Let sit about 15 minutes and launder as usual. Do not put in dryer until you are sure the stain is gone.
Removing Lipstick from Fabric
Apply hair spray to the lipstick stain and let it sit for a few minutes. Wipe off the hair spray and the stain should come off with it. You can also spray heavily and work in with a soft brush, like a toothbrush. Then wash your item as usual.
Removing Hair Color from Fabrics and Surfaces
Drench the area with hairspray. Let it sit about 10 minutes and then launder. This works best on new stains. The sooner you treat it, the better luck you will have.
Preserve the Shine on You Shoes
After you've lovingly polished your shoes to give them the just-from-the-store look, lightly spray them with hair spray. The shoe polish won't rub off so easily with this coat of protection.
Keep Recipe Cards Splatter-Free
Don't let the spaghetti sauce splatter on your favorite recipe card. A good coating of hair spray will prevent the card from being ruined by spatters. With the protection, they wipe off easily. Do several light coats to build the finish, which will be similar to shellac.
Remove Ink Marks on Fabric
Squirt the stain heavily with hair spray and the pen marks should come right off.
Keep the Zipper Up on Your Pants or Jeans
Spray a little hairspray on the zipper and components and that zipper won't fall until you wash them.
Lint Removal
Spray hairspray on an old piece of cloth or paper towel, or shop towel and rub it along your coat or sweater. The mild stickiness of the spray will attract the lint. This also works well on pet hair.
Threading A Needle
You know that sometimes the thread is nearly impossible to get through the needle. Try spraying it with a little hairspray so it'll stiffen enough to get through easily.
Label Removal
Saturate the label with hairspray. Let sit and then scrape off with a dull straight edge. A plastic putty knife works well and won't scratch.
Preserve Kid's Artwork
Preserve those works of art with a light mist of hairspray. It will make it last longer and eliminate smudges
Thanks for Talking Dirty with the Queen of Clean!
For more information visit Linda's website: www.Queenofclean.com and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/realqueenofclean/
Olivia Book Club: Chelsea Young-The Color of Mother
Emotional and heartwarming since the book is a tribute to moms based on a poem the author wrote for her own mother when she was a child and helps children express themselves through the language of color. It's also a success story as the author's lifelong dream has been to publish a book and she has been working on publishing The Color of Mother for four years.
- The Color of Mother is a children's book and a gift book for mothers. It is a heartfelt tribute to moms told through the beauty and playfulness of color. It is the first book in the Color Everything series, which Chelsea created.
- It is for newborns to age 10 and moms and mother figures of any age.
- The central message of the book is to remind kids they are loved and acknowledges mothers and mother figures for who they are.
- The Color of Mother was inspired by a poem the author wrote for her own mother at age 11 for Mother's Day 1998.
- Book orders placed directly through Color Everything's website (www.coloreverything.love) by tomorrow April 30 will be signed with a custom message by Chelsea, delivered by Mother's Day, and a portion of proceeds will be donated to the local nonprofit Sojourner Center. You can purchase the book directly from - Color Everything anytime to have your copy signed and personalized.
- You can also purchase the book on Amazon and locally at two stores Cricket + Ruby in Old Town Scottsdale and Unicorn Cupcake Boutique at Shea Boulvard/Scottsdale Road.
- Chelsea will be selling books at the Moms & Mimosas event May 11 in Downtown Chandler.
- The Color of Mother, the first book in the Color Everything children's book series
For more information visit: www.coloreverything.love (note: NO .com is part of web address)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.