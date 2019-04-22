City of Glendale: Earth Day
Earth Day is the world's largest environmental movement aimed at broadening, educating and encouraging people to end plastic pollution and protect endangered species. The City of Glendale has one of the most sustainable landfills. They're working to compact the trash in a way that extends the lifespan of their landfill. On this Earth Day.
The landfill is a responsible, progressive and environmentally sound long-term solution to solid waste management essential to the future health, welfare and prosperity of Glendale residents.
- Glendale's Municipal LF takes in 350,000 tons/year of solid waste
- A "gas to energy" plant converts the methane gas captured at the LF to energy
- Capturing the methane gas generated by the LF also controls potential odors
- The "working face" of the LF is covered daily with soil or tarps to control vectors and litter
- The LF's state of the art compaction equipment (using GPS technology) ensures a 5:1 (trash to soil ratio) increases LF capacity
- Water trucks control potential PM-10 emissions
- The Materials Recovery Facility processes 15,000 tons of potentially recyclable materials each year (plastics, aluminum, cardboard, paper, tin, etc.)
- There are recycling drop off bins at the LF for glass, electronics, plastics and other recyclables
- The City's Recycling Division interacts with HOA's, schools, residents re: "recycling awareness/education"
For more information: https://www.glendaleaz.com/PublicWorks/landfill/ or phone: (623) 930-2190
Glendale Landfill-11488 W. Glendale Ave. Glendale, AZ 85307
Queen of Clean: Got Vinegar? You won't believe the things you can do with it.
Dishwasher Rinse Aid
Instead of chemical-laden, store-bought rinse aids, fill your dishwasher's rinse reservoir with white vinegar instead. Your dishes will sparkle for less money and fewer chemicals. It will also leave your dishwasher smelling fresh.
Remove Sticky Labels
Use a rag or paper towels to soak the sticker in white or apple cider vinegar, then use an old gift card, plastic putty knife or plate scraper to scrape the sticker away. If there's any gunk left when you've got the sticker off, soak it with more vinegar for a few minutes and rub it away with a cloth or paper towels.
Revive Old Paintbrushes
Soak gunked-up nylon paint brushes in hot vinegar for up to 30 minutes to remove paint and soften the bristles. Afterwards wash them in hot soapy water brushing off paint as need, then rinse and let dry.
Clean a Dirty Thermos or Travel Mug
To get a thermos bottle clean, fill it with warm water and ¼ of white vinegar. If you see any residue add some uncooked rice, which will act as an abrasive to scrape it off. Close the container and shake well. Then rinse and let air dry. Fill travel mugs with ¼ cup white vinegar and add hot water to the top. Soak overnight and then rinse well.
Deodorize Lunch Boxes and Coolers
Does your child's lunch container have the fragrance of week-old tuna? Try this deodorizing treatment. Wash the container well and then put a slice of white bread in a dish and soak with white vinegar. Leave it in the lunch box /cooler overnight and the smell will be gone.
Disinfect and Clean Cutting Boards
To disinfect and clean your wood cutting boards, or butcher-block countertops, wipe them with full strength white vinegar after each use. The acetic acid in the vinegar is a good disinfectant and effective against such harmful bugs as e Coli, Salmonella and Staphylococcus. If the board needs deodorizing too, sprinkle some baking soda over it and then spray on undiluted white vinegar. Let it foam a bubble for 5 to 10 minutes and then rinse.
Make an All-Purpose Scrub for Pots and Pans
For an effective scouring mix that costs pennies, and can be used on all of your metal cookware, try this scrub. Simply combine equal parts salt and flour and add just enough vinegar to make a paste. Work the paste around the cooking surface and outside of the pan, the rinse off with warm water and dry
For more information visit Linda's website: www.Queenofclean.com and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/realqueenofclean/
Dr. Sharon Thompson: Acts of Kindness Health Benefits
How Acts of Kindness Can Impact Your Health
Definition:
Kindness--the quality of being friendly, generous, and considerate.
Kindness and mental health/happiness
- Current research supports this idea. Science has now shown that devoting resources to others, rather than having more and more for yourself, brings about lasting well-being
- Kindness has been found by researchers to be the most important predictor of satisfaction and stability in a marriage.
- In one study, many people also reported feeling calmer and less depressed, with increased feelings of self-worth after helping others
- In a study of people randomly assigned to perform either acts of kindness, acts of novelty, or no acts on a daily basis for 10 days, performing acts of kindness or acts of novelty resulted in an increase in life satisfaction.
- A review of the literature found that performing acts of kindness have a moderate effect on the well-being of the actor
- A 2010 Harvard Business School survey of happiness in 136 countries found that people who are altruistic in this case, people who were generous financially, such as with charitable donations were happiest overall.
Kindness and physical health
- About half of participants in one study reported that they feel stronger and more energetic after helping others
- People who volunteer tend to experience fewer aches and pains.
- Some studies have found that giving help to others protects overall health twice as much as aspirin protects against heart disease.
Kindness and longevity
People 55 and older, who volunteer for two or more organizations, have an impressive 44% lower likelihood of dying early, and that's after sifting out every other contributing factor, including physical health, exercise, gender, habits like smoking, marital status and many more.
This is a stronger effect than exercising four times a week or going to church.
How does it work?
One theory is these effects are mediated by the hormone oxytocin
Oxytocin is:
- A hormone released at birth, breastfeeding, orgasm, and acts of caring and kindness
- Helps with bonding and sense of "in group"
- Occasionally referred to as the "love hormone"
Oxytocin also:
- Lowers blood pressure
- Improves overall heart-health
- Increases our self-esteem and optimism
If you are interested in learning more this topic, check out the Random Acts of Kindness Foundation at https://www.randomactsofkindness.org/
For more information: http://centralphoenixobgyn.com/ or phone:(602) 288-0777
Central Phoenix Obstetrics and Gynecology, 926 East McDowell Road, #134, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Motivation Monday: Altitude Trampoline Park
It's Motivational Monday, and there's no better way to move your body and get in shape than to have fun while you're doing it. The new Altitude Trampoline Park just opened here in Gilbert, otherwise known for this week only as "Kindness USA.
Altitude Trampoline Park, the fastest growing trampoline park company in the world, is expanding its popular franchise with its first location in Gilbert, just outside of Phoenix. To celebrate, the new Altitude Gilbert location will host a grand opening event on Saturday, April 13th at 701 N. Gilbert Rd. The park will admit the first 100 people in line for free and continue to pump up the crowd all day long. Included with the purchase of jump time, visitors will receive a raffle ticket to enter to win prizes announced throughout the day including a family four pack, free 10-person birthday party, four free Friday Night Friendzy tickets, free 20-person birthday party and a free jump pass for a year.
The new Gilbert location is a family-oriented, adventure-filled Altitude Trampoline Park, with over 35,000 square feet of indoor trampolines and attractions including a Rock Wall, Battle Beam and Trapeze Swing.
Specializing in birthday parties, toddler time and group events, Altitude Gilbert has an option for guests of all ages and can accommodate groups of almost any size. Single jumper rates range from $9.99 to $19.99, and all jumpers must have a waiver signed before entering the park. To purchase tickets, sign a waiver, or book a birthday party at the Gilbert location, please visit https://altitudegilbert.com/. or phone: 480-534-8684
Altitude Trampoline Park 701 N Gilbert Rd. Gilbert, AZ 85234
Field Trip Friday- Gilbert, AZ: " Kindness USA"
City of Gilbert
Town Council last week passed a resolution adopting the nickname and setting April 22-28 as Gilbert Kindness Week. For the entire week Gilbert will now be known as Kindness USA, it even says so on their iconic water tower which is wrapped with a new banner that says: Hashtag Gilbert Kindness and Stand for Kindness.
For more information: https://www.gilbertaz.gov/departments/digital-government/communications-guide/campaigns/gilbert-kindness
Discovery Park
Discovery park is a 48-acre park that opened in 2006. The park features 5 multi use fields, basketball courts, sand volleyball pits, 2 ponds which are stocked as part of the community fishing program, a small playground with a fun climbing rock, a network of multi-use trails, and 8 picnic ramadas (with power and BBQ grills). Ramadas can be reserved for events.
Discovery Park was named after the discovery of fossils of a Columbian Mammoth near the site during construction. After a naming contest, the mammoth came to be known as Tuskers. Exact replicas of the fossils found can be seen at Southeast Regional Library in Gilbert.
Park Amenities:
- 2 Lakes stocked for fishing; Uses Reclaimed Water
- 3 Lighted Multi-use Fields
- 2 Multi-Use Fields
- 2 Lighted Sand Volleyball Courts
- 2 Lighted Basketball Courts
- 4 swings and a climbing rock Play Area
- 8 Reservable Ramadas with BBQ Grills
- 1 Restroom Facility
- Butterfly garden
- Learning path (self-directed play activities on paths)
- Various Benches, Bike Racks & Multi-Use/Equestrian Trails
- Trash Receptacles
- 48 Acre Park
For more information: https://www.gilbertaz.gov/departments/parks-and-recreation/parks-facility-and-sport-field-rentals/parks-infomation/parks/discovery-district-park
Discovery Park- 2214 E. Pecos Rd, Gilbert AZ 85297
Water Tower Plaza
Water Tower Park Gilbert's Water Tower Plaza is a 0.7-acre park area that opened in 2008. The park forms a plaza surrounding the historic Gilbert Water Tower and Historic Adobe Pump House in the heart of Downtown Gilbert. Water Tower Plaza features water walls, a splash pad, a large floating granite ball, steel runnel structure, and seating areas.
The water tower was originally built in 1927 and instantly became a town icon and source of great pride for all the members of the Gilbert community where it served to store water for firefighting and later stored drinking water until 1985. When the water tower went out of service, the fate of the water tower was in question, however the Gilbert Town Council took the necessary steps and the water tower was preserved and the plaza was created.
Park Amenities:
- 0.7 Acre Park
- Gilbert Water Tower
- Historical Adobe Pump House
- Splash Pad
- Spinning Granite Ball Water Feature
- Water Wall Feature
- Parking Lot
- Informal Stage
- Grassy Turf Amphitheater
- Benches
- 7 Café Tables & 27 chairs
- Bike racks
- Restrooms available
For more information: https://www.gilbertaz.gov/departments/parks-and-recreation/parks-facility-and-sport-field-rentals/parks-infomation/parks/water-tower-park or phone:(480) 503-6200
Water Tower Plaza-45 W Page Ave, Gilbert, AZ 85233
Bergie's Coffee Roast House
Bergie's is one of the hottest spots in "Kindness USA" and at this downtown Heritage Marketplace. It's definitely a place you want to hang out at with friends, outside, underneath these big trees, especially with this weather. And, in keeping with the whole kindness theme, the owners here, Brian and Linda Bergesen, are two who make giving back and kindness a part of their business. Tomorrow, they'll be hosting a Ben's Bells Kindness Project, which you can come out and participate in. The mission of Ben's Bells is to teach people and communities about the positive impacts of intentional kindness and to inspire people to practice kindness as a way of life. It's a non-profit that began in Tucson over a decade ago, with a new studio on Roosevelt Row opening about 3 years ago. Ben's Bells Project was founded in 2003 after the sudden death of Jeannette Maré's two-year old son, Ben. The simple, everyday acts of kindness following his death helped Maré survive and begin to heal. Today, they create bells, that you might see all over your community, as simple reminders to be kind and spread kindness where ever you can.
Bens Bells Kindness Project
- Bergie's Coffee Roast House
- 309 N. Gilbert Rd, Gilbert 85234
- Tuesday, April 23, 2019
- 11:30 AM-1:30 PM
- Website: www.bensbells.org
For more information: https://www.bergiescoffee.com/ or phone: 480-497-3913
Gilbert Heritage Marketplace-309 N. Gilbert Rd, Gilbert 85234
Topos
A unique new food concept is certainly catching the eye of folks in Gilbert. Located in the heart of Gilbert's Heritage District, the brand-new Topo food stall is topped with a giant gopher head! It's located right next to the well-known Joe's Real BBQ, and for good reason. This new food stall is the brainchild of Joe Johnston, the man behind east Valley favorites Joe's Real BBQ and Joe's Farm Grill.
The menu is short and sweet, offering burritos, elote (street corn) and soft-serve ice cream. Ice cream flavors include vanilla, prickly pear and twist. And ice cream dips come in chocolate and lime. Topo does not offer indoor seating, but serves up some tasty and authentic takeaway.
Topo also bills itself as a "cashless business," so have your credit card ready!
For more information: https://www.topoarizona.com/
Gilbert Heritage Marketplace-301 N. Gilbert Rd, Bldg # 2 Gilbert, AZ 85234
The Be Kind People Project
You might be wondering, why would kids listen to a message about kindness?
That's where the Be Kind Crew comes in. The Crew CONNECTS with students through hip hop, spoken word, and positive interaction and the message is what TO do, instead of what NOT to do. In fact, we've been told, "It's the best anti-bullying message ever and you never even say or hint at the word 'bully'!"
The Crew presents school assemblies, after school programs, leadership workshops. and Crew Connection™ programs in schools and the community. The Crew members serve as positive and approachable examples of kindness and they truly make it…
For more information: https://thebekindpeopleproject.org/
The Be Kind People Project-10869 N. Scottsdale Road, Suite 103-254 Scottsdale AZ 85254
Cans for Happy Trails
She's just a pre-teen but already giving back to her community. And, that's what "Kindness USA" is all about. Oceana collects cans, turns it into cash and donates 100% of the money! She is an animal lover! And, all the funds she raises goes to Happy Tails Animal Rescue, a non-profit that specializes in the placement of high-risk animals.
Happy Trails Mission:
The placement of high-risk animals in loving forever homes.
We are a 501(c)(3) non-profit animal rescue group. We have no shelter; all of our animals are in foster homes in the Phoenix Metro area.
For more information: www.happytailsaz.org.
Joe's Real BBQ
Since it opened in 1998, Joe's Real BBQ has been owned and operated by the Johnston and Peelen Families. They are very proud to both live in the Town of Gilbert and to be a part of the vibrant Gilbert Heritage District.
Joe's Real BBQ, obsess over BBQ, smoking our flavorful meats for hours using only Arizona pecan wood and no gas, electricity or shortcuts. There's no other way to get the depth of flavor and tenderness. To honor this roster of mouthwatering meats, Joe's Real BBQ, make 12 side dishes from scratch to accompany them.
For more information: https://www.joesrealbbq.com/ or phone: (480) 503-3805
Joe's Real BBQ- 301 N Gilbert Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85234
Made with Love Market
Gilbert's Made with Love Market featuring trendy, handmade, and local items curated by your favorite small shop owners. Bring your family for some hands-on activities organized by local businesses that are guaranteed to make even the littlest hearts, smile the biggest.
Located in Downtown Gilbert in Heritage Marketplace along with bustling restaurants, the Gilbert Farmer's Market, and the iconic Gilbert Water Tower. While you shop your way through our local vendors at the Made with Love Market, you can also taste your way through local food trucks, organic farms, and other small businesses with yummy treats.
For more information: https://www.madewithloveaz.com/
