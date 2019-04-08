Motivational Monday: Thrive Specialized Training based in Scottsdale
Owner Ryan Read and his trainers focus specifically on female fitness, empowering women to feel strong, beautiful and confident. Thrive has helped hundreds of women reach their health and wellness goals through in-person and online personal training, online fitness guides and events. Ryan and his trainers strive to help clients truly create a healthy lifestyle to help them thrive is all aspects of life.
For more information: www.RyanReadThrive.com
Dr. Thompson: Pregnancy Illness
If you think morning sickness is bad, there's a pregnancy illness taking center-stage right now thanks to Comedian Amy Schumer and Duchess Kate Middleton, where they're reportedly vomiting for up to 5 hours in a day. The condition is called Hyperemesis Gravidarum and these celebs are really shining a light on this little-known condition. The severe vomiting is so bad, many women have to be hospitalized for dehydration and put on IV's for hours. Amy Schumer, who has been really open about the condition on Instagram and her new Netflix comedy special says she vomited one day for 5 straight hours and has been hospitalized twice. She also jokingly asks women in the audience why they don't tell other women how bad pregnancy can really be!
To learn more about Hyperemesis Gravidarum, visit:
https://americanpregnancy.org/pregnancy-complications/hyperemesis-gravidarum/
For more information: Website: http://centralphoenixobgyn.com/ or Phone:(602) 288-0777
Central Phoenix Obstetrics and Gynecology, 926 East McDowell Road, #134, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Queen of Clean: Easy window cleaning hacks for the dirtiest windows
Simply the Best Window Cleaning Spray
- 1/4 c. rubbing alcohol
- 1/4 c. white vinegar
- 1 Tablespoon cornstarch
- 2 c. warm water
- Combine everything in a spray bottle, and shake well.
- Shake well before using, as the cornstarch might settle at the bottom.
Sparkling Window Cleaner
- 3 Tablespoons lemon juice, fresh or bottled
- 2 cups club soda (you can use water too or a mix of water and club soda, but I prefer 100% club soda)
- 1 teaspoon cornstarch
- Pour everything into a spray bottle then shake well before using.
Queen's Own "I Can't Get My Windows Clean" Cleaner
Queen of Clean Toilet Tub and Sink Powder is amazing for removing hard water spots, hose overspray. mineral deposits, screen and bug stains, tree sap, and all dirt.
It Will Not SCRATCH
- Wring a micro fiber cloth out in water and sprinkle on the powder. Rub the entire window well. Rinse immediately from glass and any surrounding areas. Continue with your regular window cleaner if desired. Don't use this cleaner on vinyl or metal frames.
Hose Off Window Cleaner
- 1/2 bottle of spot-free drying solution for the automatic dishwasher, such as Jet Dry.
- 4 Tablespoons 70% Rubbing Alcohol
- 1/4 Cup Ammonia
- 2 Tablespoons liquid dish soap
- 2 Gallons of Hot Water
- Combine ingredients in bucket. Use a sponge, brush, brush on a long pole, or sponge mop to apply to window. Rinse off with hose starting at the top of the window and working down. Let dry naturally. That's it you're done.
Outside Window Cleaner
- 2-gallon bucket of warm water
- ¼ cup cornstarch
- ½ cup white vinegar
- Combine well to dissolve cornstarch. Using a sponge (a natural sponge works best) wash window, do not rinse and buff dry with paper towels or microfiber cloth
Streak Remover
- Simply take a black board or white board eraser and erase the streaks away.
Keep Windows Clean Longer
- Rain-X. You have used it on car wind shields, now use it on your outside windows. It is especially good where sprinklers etc. hit the windows. Apply per container directions to glass only. The water and rain will bead up keeping windows clean longer.
Bonus: Pure Genius Screen Cleaning
- Most people hose screens down to clean them. This just moves the dirt from one part of the screen to another. Here's a better way:
- Fill a pail with warm water. Add 2 tablespoons of dish washing liquid, ¼ cup of ammonia, and 2 tablespoons of borax. (Find borax in the laundry aisle) Now use the soap suds only to clean the screen.
- Really suds up the screen. It is the foamy suds that does the job, not the water. Now lay a rag on the ground and hold the screen on an angle, gently tap the screen on the rag. Most of the soapy water containing the dirt will come off this way. To finish, rinse the screen with the hose and stand to dry or rag dry.
For more information visit Linda's website: www.Queenofclean.com and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/realqueenofclean/
Heather Walker: "Elevated Easter Entrees"
If you're not into doing a whole lot of meal prep and cooking, a pre-cooked ham is a great idea (Costco hams are great), but I get tired of the basic brown sugar or orange glaze, so we're going to dress it up with some fresh, peach and apricot chutney.
It's also perfect grilling season in Arizona, so beef and chicken are great options for spring gatherings, but we're going to dress them up with some STUFFED skirt steak and chicken breasts using a delicious artichoke dip for the chicken and some cheesy, mushroom and pepper stuffing for the steak!
SALMON is also a big hit at Seders for Passover, so we're going to do a grilled, black bean salmon with a fresh cherry tomato and street corn salsa!
For more information: www.phoenixfamilyfoodie.com/blog
