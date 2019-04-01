Phoenix Children's Hospital's "Power Play"
Phoenix Children's Hospital doctors have always known their patients are superheroes, but now those superhero personas are coming to life for an event on Friday, April 5. Over the last several months, patients at Phoenix Children's Hospital, ranging in ages 3 to 17 years old, have worked with students from Arizona State University's (ASU) Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts Fashion Lab with the goal of turning dreams of superpowers into a reality. Together, the patients and designers have created superhero personas and custom "super suits" for the kiddos like "Poppy Seed," "Volt" and "The Kidney Thief." The costumes will be debuted at Power Play on April 5 at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts.
- Power Play takes place at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts on Friday, April 5 from 6 to 8 p.m.
- The event's marketing materials were created by ASU's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication PR lab.
- Tickets are $100, and ALL proceeds benefit Phoenix Children's Hospital. To purchase tickets, visit powerplaypch.com.
- Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
- 7380 E. Second St., Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Senior and Fraud Classes at The Palazzo
How do seniors protect themselves from digital scammers? The Attorney General recently charged scammers, who cost over 2 million seniors over $750 million dollars, the largest-ever crackdown fraud against older Americans.
To help seniors understand the dangers of online scammers, the senior living community The Palazzo is offering free, open-to-the public "Tech Savvy" classes to teach seniors at The Palazzo and in the community tips on how to identify fraud and avoid it in the first place. The event takes place every Wednesdays, 10 am to 11 am. First class starts Wednesday, April 1st.
Tips:
- STUDY THE URL: If the website's URL doesn't start with "https" avoid entering your credit card or secure information.
- BEWARE PUBLIC WI-FI: Public networks aren't private so other people could potentially see your secure information. Skip online shopping or making financial transactions while logged into a public hotspot.
- CHECK IN WITH YOUR PEOPLE: Sometimes people may pose online as a family member in trouble requesting money, so talk to a loved one before sending money. Also, no reputable bank will ask for your pin or account information via email, so do not provide it.
- QUESTION LINKS IN TEXTS: Be careful before clicking on links in text messages. By tapping on the link, you could be taken to a false website that captures your personal information or infect your phone with malware.
- GO CREDIT, NOT DEBIT: With credit cards, you have broader rights for disputing purchases than with debit cards.
For more information: https://palazzohc.com/
The Palazzo: 6250 N 19th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85015
Motivational Monday: Elite U
It's Motivational Monday, and if your dream has ever been to be an elite athlete, Elite U is the place for you! Their mission is to develop the greatest athletes, including NFL and MLB superstars along with high school kids wanting to make it as a pro. They expose athletes to elite level training environments to develop the strongest, fastest, and what they call, "the most ELITE level athletes on the planet
Functional Strength Training
- Maximize Upper Body, Lower Body, and Core strength for Sport specific movements
- We combine a traditional approach to Olympic style movements with our unique modern innovative high intensity concepts. We understand that the speed of sport has rapidly increased and continues to increase. So therefore, we must prepare the body and central nervous system to sustain energy output while executing explosive movements. We train our athletes to set the tone of intensity against opponents. We are the standard!
CORE Performance Training
- Every athletic movement relies on core strength for optimal performance, speed, power, agility, and explosive movements. Core performance helps reduce and prevent injuries, which in-turn influences athletic longevity. In our Core performance training programs, we concentrate on flexibility, range of motion, strength, and balance. Our Core performance program is highly favored amongst our athletes. If you are in MMA, Football, NFL, Combine Prep or require speed in your sport...then this Core Performance training is an element that you can't overlook.
Advanced Speed Development Training
- Fast is Faster!! It is no longer effective to use traditional speed development methods as your main source of training. We specialize in advanced speed by leveraging science in terms of physics, biomechanics and athletic performance. In order produce elite level speed, we must train the body to both generate and leverage force within the elements of resistance, time and space. This is not easy to do outside of a specialized training program. If you are looking to drastically increase your speed or you feel that you have plateaued, then you can trust our specialized speed programs to help you.
For more information: www.eliteutraining.com or phone: 844-75-ELITE
Elite U Advanced High-Performance Training-14885 N. 83rd Place Suite 103 Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Pinspiration
Pinspiration is a DIY arts and crafts studio/wine bar/events space in the Scottsdale/Phoenix area located on High Street (City North).
The studio removes DIY's common barriers to creativity and make it easy for every member of the community to unleash their inner artist and "try DIY.
Pinspiration's hip studio offers both open-ended and tutorial-let art experiences in a supportive, playful venue. Customers have access to a variety of high-quality art supplies and tools. Customers can create their own idea on the spot or they can choose from an array of ever-changing monthly project menus based on the most popular "pinned" social media projects and current craft trends.
The venue includes a VIP party room, a full-service beer/wine bar, a crafting/project room and Arizona's first splatter room, inspired by Jackson Pollock.
Please call ahead at 480-636-8010 or email info@pinspiration.com before visiting so we can make sure your space is reserved for your group.
Visit their website at: www.pinspiration.com or phone: 480-636-8010
Pinspiration- 5410 E. High Street, Ste 105 Phoenix, AZ 85054
Dr. Sharon Thompson: Mammogram Guidelines
The FDA proposes mammogram changes for first time in 20 years to identify breast cancer early especially as it relates to dense breast tissue, detecting more types of breast cancers (believe it or not there are more than 50) and what consumers need to know about the types of screenings out there like (3D mammography).
To learn more about the mammogram guidelines clink on this link:
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2019/03/28/breast-cancer-screening-fda-mammogram-changes/3296714002/.
For more information on Central Phoenix Obstetrics and Gynecology: http://centralphoenixobgyn.com/ or Phone:(602) 288-0777
Central Phoenix Obstetrics and Gynecology, 926 East McDowell Road, #134, Phoenix, AZ 85006
