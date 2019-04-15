Shred-a-Thon
Join Arizona's Family, The Maricopa County Attorney's office and International Paper for Mega Shred-a-Thon.
Get up to 15 banker's boxes or fifteen 13-gallon kitchen trash bags, per vehicle, of documents shredded for free!
Not sure what you should shred? Any documents you no longer need that have personal or identifying information should be shredded to prevent identity theft. We have more details listed below.
When & Where
- Date: Monday, April 15th
- Time: 4:30 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Where: Phoenix International Paper
- Address: 301 S 30th St, Phoenix, AZ 85034
- Directions: Take Washington Street to 30th Street and head South to International Paper parking lot.
What To Bring:
- Credit card bills
- Bank statements
- Old legal documents
- Voided checks
- Receipts
- Solicited pre-approved credit card and loan applications
- Most tax documents more than three years old
Bring personal and sensitive documents for on-site shredding.
Remove staples, paper clips and binder clips from items to be shredded.
Stay in your vehicle and let volunteers remove items for you.
What Not To Do:
- Knot or tie closed bags.
- Tape closed boxes.
- Bring electronics or prescription drugs to be recycled.
Motivational Monday: Lean Muscle for Men vs Women
It's Motivational Monday! We're building lean muscle for men, especially before summer! And then stay with us because for the ladies, you can build without getting "bulky," we'll sort out fact from myth, and show the gals how to get lean and ripped without feeling like you're getting too big.
For more information on Michael Morelli / Fitness Expert: https://mfit.com/about/
For more information: https://www.glorygainsgym.com/ or phone: (480) 447-6933
Glory Gains -9171 E. Bell Rd. Suite 102, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Queen of Clean: Deep Clean
Your home might look clean on the surface, but there could be some nasties lurking causing all kinds of bad smells. Food can fall behind your kitchen bin and rot, food residue in cookers and microwaves can quickly go smelly. Shoe cupboards can get whiffy, and beds and laundry when they've not been washed regularly will all give your home a stench! At this time of year especially, bacteria can breed quickly, and everything will be smellier than it usually is. Give your home a deep clean to obliterate any smells pull back furniture and appliances, clean everywhere with disinfectant, put soft furnishings in the washing machine and hire a carpet cleaner. This will have everywhere feeling so much fresher and nicer.
For more information visit Linda's website: www.Queenofclean.com and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/realqueenofclean/
Job Stress
In honor of Stress Awareness Month and Tax Day, LinkedIn Learning conducted new research on the key factors that lead to stress at work.
A big finding nearly half (49%) of all professionals describe their jobs as stressful.
Additional findings from the survey include:
The Biggest Driver of Stress in the Workplace Is....
- Work/Life balance. Across gender, age and seniority, workload is the biggest cause of stress among professionals.
The top 5 stressors for professionals in the workplace are:
- Work/life Balance (70%)
- Confidence in Job Future (64%)
- Purpose/Direction at work (64%)
- Colleagues/Workplace politics (63%)
- Access to tools to do your job (62%)
The age group that's the most stressed at work is…
- Gen X: 54% said they were stressed in their jobs
- By comparison, 46 % of Millennials said they were stressed at work
More seniority, more problems
- As people move up from entry level to middle management to executive level, LinkedIn data shows their stress level only increases
To help, LinkedIn Learning has unlocked the following videos to help you overcome these challenges in the workplace.
- Value your time
- Determine when to say no to
- Determine when to say to yes to, but not right now
- Determine when to say yes to, but delegate to someone else
- Determine when to say yes to, and will do now
For more information: https://blog.linkedin.com/
8 Tax Day Freebies
Tax Day can be painful for some, but I found deals that will make it less expensive and more delicious for all!
- Kona Ice wants us all to chill out and relax on Tax Day! Head to their Facebook page to find out where Kona Ice trucks will be dishing up delicious and FREE shaved ice.
- BJ's Restaurants is curing Tax Day anxiety with half off a large deep dish or tavern cut pizza. You can enjoy the deal dine-in, pick it up, or have it delivered and to sweeten the deal even more you won't pay delivery fees or a service charge.
- Grimaldi's is offering a 16-inch cheese pizza for just $10.40 all day on Tax Day.
- Fired Pie will be serving $4.15 single topping pizzas today (4/15) with the purchase of a drink.
- Firehouse Subs is offering a coupon for a FREE medium sub when you buy one along with a drink and chips. I have the coupon posted on dealsinaz.com.
- Boston Market has a coupon available for a half chicken individual meal and drink for $10.40. This includes two sides and cornbread.
- Sauce Pizza and Wine knows that wine can help with Tax Day blues so they're offering $4.15 glasses of wine and beers all day today (April 15th).
- Pick up an Entertainment Book for just $10.40 shipped through Tax Day (usually $35). This is STUFFED full of deals at Sugar Bowl, Samurai Sam's, Wildlife World Zoo and Aquarium, Steak n' Shake, and other great places you'll love! This will pay for itself really fast.
For more information visit: www.dealsinaz.com
5 Easter deals in the Valley
Easter is coming quickly, and I found a few deals to get us all ready for less!
- Luci's at the Orchard will have the Easter Bunny on site this Saturday, April 20th from 10-12 so you can say hello and snap some pics. The bunny will be handing out candy and tickets for free scoops of gelato for the kiddos.
- If you're near Peoria you won't want to miss the Dolly Sanchez Easter Egg hunt also this Saturday, April 20th. From 8-12 they're offering egg hunts, inflatables, fun, and more! Mr. and Mrs. Bunny will be there, and the event is free when you bring a canned food donation for St. Mary's/Westside Food Bank Alliance.
- Westgate Entertainment District is offering FREE downloadable photos with the Easter Bunny to all families. The bunny will be on site from 11-8 all week with a break from 3-4.
- Desert Ridge Marketplace will be offering free photos as well from 11-7.
- Honeybaked Ham can make any Easter feast more complete and if you head to dealsinaz.com you can score a coupon for $5 off your bone-in half ham or boneless ham. You can also save on sides!
For more information visit: www.dealsinaz.com
Newest trends for Easter Egg Dying
What are some new trends for Easter eggs this year?
- Metallic eggs, chalkboard eggs, color blocked eggs
Hickman's is celebrating 75th anniversary aka golden anniversary this year.
Hickman's is donating eggs to the Easter Egg roll event at the Wigwam. This is the only Easter egg event that is modeled after the White House Easter Egg roll. Sat. April 19.
For more information: https://hickmanseggs.com/ or phone: 623-872-1120
Hickman's Family Farms-6515 S. Jackrabbit Trail Buckeye, AZ 85326
