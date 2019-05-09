AZ Heroes for Hire
The AZ Heroes For Hire website was created by Travis and Amy Hinton. On this site, they promote the business of both current and retired teachers, Military Veterans, police officers, firefighters, community workers, and volunteers. Travis and Amy consider these people to be AZ Heroes For Hire.
For more information visit Heroes For Hire website: https://www.azheroesforhire.com/ and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/873372863014565/
Amy Hinton- Realtor: https://homesmart.com/real-estate-agent/arizona/gilbert/30195-amy-hinton/Welcome
Travis Hinton- Realtor: https://homesmart.com/real-estate-agent/arizona/gilbert/30241-travis-hinton/Welcome
The Garden Guy: Fire Brush
We're heading into our summer months, time to think about cleaning up the yard, and getting old brush and dry plants out! But, whatever you do, if you want to burn some of the stuff, you've got to follow your city ordinance and in some cases, you might even need a permit. That's according to fire experts. Here are tips on the do's and don'ts of tidying up the yard and about fire and burn safety.
Top 5 Wildfire Prevention Tips
(Source: Rural Metro)
1. Avoid Risky behavior- most wildfires are HUMAN caused.
Being alert to the hazards of igniting a wildfire is key in prevention. Risky behaviors include;
a. Completely extinguishing camp fires
b. Putting out smoking materials in the proper receptacles
c. Safe and legal use of fireworks
d. Welding, torching weeds, grinding metal
2. Create Defensible space
a. Create a 30' fire buffer between your property and potential fire fuel
b. Clear dead brush, grasses, trees
c. Move woodpiles, debris piles away from your home
3. Clear rooftops
a. Clear leaves, pine needles, or other debris from rooftops and gutters
4. Engage
a. Engage HOA's, City or County Planning and Zoning and Local Fire Departments
b. Identify at risk areas
c. Take action to reduce the risks. IE; clean-up, fire breaks, etc.
5. Emergency preparedness
a. Assemble an emergency kit for evacuation
i. Cash, ATM cards
ii. Water
iii. Food for 3-7 days
iv. Radio
v. Blankets, pillows
vi. First aid
vii. Personal hygiene
viii. Important documents
b. Create a plan for evacuation
i. Know where to go
c. Update insurance documents
(Source: Popular Mechanics)
https://www.popularmechanics.com/home/lawn-garden/how-to/a4231/4315489/
Burning trash or brush not only churns out pollution and destroys natural habitats, it can start devastating fires that destroy not only your own home but that of others. There are better ways to tidy up your yard than burning piles of innocuous sticks and plant matter.
Avoid Accumulating Brush Piles
It doesn't make sense to pile up brush (unless, that is, you're piling it to provide wildlife habitat; see our third tip below). In fact, it only becomes noticeable when trees fall during major storms.
To take care of excess brush from fallen trees, follow some simple steps:
- Limb the tree, removing all branches and placing big limbs in a pile.
- Skid the log out for lumber or begin converting into firewood.
- Convert the big limbs into firewood.
- Leave limbs that are too small for firewood where they lay. If that's unsightly, clip the limbs down into smaller pieces using a lopper. Or, if you're equipped, chip the limbs into brush.
Compost, Fertilize and Distribute
Leaves, garden debris, and yard debris can all be converted into mulch, either deliberately or slowly left to rot on its own. First, separate the debris into sticks and limbs in one pile and smaller organic materials in the other. Chip the sticks and limbs into smaller pieces and scatter them to make them less noticeable. Small-diameter woody growth begins steady decomposition from the moment it's cut, and the more it's cut into smaller lengths, the more rapid its decomposition. Then toss the leaves, vines and other debris into a rotating compost bin, which will speed up the process of decomposition. Creating a pile of leaves, dirt and other yard debris is another effective way to compost, but the piles requires weekly turnover to aid decomposition.
Build a Habitat
A brush pile can provide habitat for small wildlife and draw birds more effectively to a bird feeder by providing them a place to escape to. Build a brush pile around the base of a large tree by piling sticks and branches in a circle around the tree, or construct one in open spaces with a log or cinder block at the base with sticks, leaves and other brush piled on top.
Backyard Debri Burning-Learn before you burn
- Check the conditions-don't burn when it's windy or when vegetation is very dry
- Check local regulations-a permit may be required in your area
- Burn this, not that-you can burn dry, natural vegetation, grown on the property, unless prohibited by local ordinances. Household trash, plastic or tires are not good to burn and are illegal to burn in some areas. Check your local ordinances.
- Look up-choose a safe burning site away from powerlines, overhanging limbs, buildings, vehicles, and equipment. You'll need at least three times the height of the pile of vertical clearance.
- Look around-the site should be surrounded by gravel or mineral soil (dirt) at least 10 feet in all directions. Keep the surroundings watered down during the burn and have a shovel close by.
- Prepare your pile-keep your piles small and manageable. Add additional debris as the fire burns down.
- If using a burn barrel, make sure it's made entirely of metal, properly equipped (at least three evenly-spaced, three-inch, screened vents and metal top screen) and in good condition.
- Stay with your fire-Whether it's a requirement in your area or not, always stay with your fire until it is completely out. Drown the fire with water, turn over the ashes with a shovel and drown it again. Repeat several times.
- Check the burn area- Check the burn area regularly over the next several days and up to several weeks following the burn, especially if the weather is warm, dry, and windy.
(Source: Smokey Bear)
https://smokeybear.com/en/prevention-how-tos/backyard-debris-burning
Other ways to be fire smart around your home and on-the-go:
If someone smokes outside your home, maintain a 3-foot clearing around the smoker. Grind out cigarettes, cigars or pipe tobacco in the dirt, never on a stump or a log; do not throw smoking materials into brush or leaves. It is also unsafe to smoke while on a trail because you never know where the ash will land. Whether smoking in the car, inside or outdoors, it's always best to use an ashtray.
Contact Dave at gardenguy@gardenguy.com, or visit www.gardenguy.com
Real World Job Development
This program was started in 2006, and over the last 10 years we have helped countless teens between the ages of 16 and 24 learn how to apply their knowledge and skills to find gainful employment. Participants in this program have gone on to find work in schools, hospitals, veterinary clinics, small businesses, and more. Many foster care youths enrolled in this program manage to achieve their educational and/or employment goals.
Program provides:
- Intake and assessments
- Literacy Skills
- GED education & support
- Job training
- Paid apprenticeships
- Case management
- Job referrals
- Guidance and mentorship
- Individual/group living skills training
- food pantry is there
- clothing is there
- washing machines are there for these kids
- Information and other referral services
For more information visit: https://www.jfcsaz.org/programs-services/teens/real-world-job-development/
(Jewish Family & Children's Service) Real World Job Development-9014 N. 23rd Ave # 3 Phoenix, AZ 85021
Cookin's a Drag
- Cookin's a Drag is making its world premiere in the Theatre's 99th season, after a successful reception in The Phoenix Theatre Company's Festival of New American Theatre in 2018.
- The new musical is a comedy with big heart.
- It is at The Phoenix Theatre Company now through May 26.
- The Phoenix Theatre Company is located at 1825 N. Central Ave on Central and McDowell, right next to the Phoenix Art Museum.
- This is currently The Phoenix Theatre Company's 99th season in the Valley.
- The Phoenix Theatre Company is the largest professional regional theatre company in the state with nearly 500 performances each year on multiple stages.
Tickets are on sale now and start at just $29. Tickets can be purchased online at the Theatre's website http://www.phoenixtheatre.com/ or by calling their box office at 602-254-2151.
A la Queen recipe
- 1.5 oz Hendricks gin
- 1 oz St. Germaine
- Splash of lemon juice
- 4 oz Ruby Red Grapefruit
- Ice
- Lime Wedge
The Phoenix Theatre Company-1825 N. Central Ave. Phoenix, AZ 85004
"Amber Scullery" Food Truck
Amber Scullery moved to AZ from Kansas in November to build and start a food truck themed after Harry Potter called "Amber Scullery"
- Dishes and decorations inspired by the book
For more information on the food truck visit: https://chefladybrown.com/amber-scullery/
