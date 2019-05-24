Crayola Experience Chandler
Arizona's newest and most colorful family destination, Crayola Experience Chandler, opens at Chandler Fashion Center.
Crayola Experience Chandler is open 365 days a year, Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. The Crayola Store is open until 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and until 6 p.m. Sunday. General admission is $14.99 at the door and $13.99 online. Annual passes are $29.99 and grant the guest one full year of unlimited visits. Kids 2 and under are free. For information on attractions, annual pass benefits and discounts, group sales, and special events, go to www.CrayolaExperience.com/Chandler
Tres Tempe: Burger special on National Burger Day!
National Burger Day is the beginning of a new weekly bargain available at Tres Tempe Restaurant. Kicking off with Tuesday, May 28, otherwise known as National Burger Day, guests can enjoy the restaurant's popular Southwest Burger all day long every Tuesday for just $5. The Southwest Burger features a 1/4-pound mole-spiced burger on a brioche bun with white cheddar cheese and chipotle aioli.
- National Burger Day in Tuesday, May 28th
- Tres Tempe is offering their Southwest Burger on the 28th for just $5 ALL DAY
- Lunch service starts at 11:00am Monday through Saturday
Reservations can be made by calling 480-897-5300 or booking online at www.trestempe.com and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TRESTempe/
Tres Tempe Restaurant-7192 S. Price Rd., Tempe 85283
Soccer Shots
Soccer Shots is an engaging children's soccer program for children ages 2-8 with a focus on character development. Our expert-approved curriculum is age-appropriate and aligns with Arizona childhood education standards. We are the official 2-5-year-old soccer program of US Youth Soccer. The foundation of Soccer Shots is our relentless commitment to providing best-in-class coaching, communication and curriculum. The program is in 37 states and Canada with over 440,000 enrollments in 2018. Soccer Shots has been in Arizona since 2008.
For more information: www.soccershots.org/tcg and Facebook: http://facebook.com/SoccerShotsTCG or phone: (602)397-1059
