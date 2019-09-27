Downtown Phoenix Oktoberfest
Prost! It's time to raise your stein because HDE Agency is excited to announce the return of Downtown Phoenix Oktoberfest. This is the second year for the 21+ event that will be held in Civic Space Park located at 424 N. Central Ave. in Phoenix on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 3 to 9 p.m. This year, the event will feature plenty of beer and traditional German food such as bratwurst, weisswurst, currywurst, soft pretzels, schnitzel, spatzel and sauerkraut. The Downtown Phoenix Oktoberfest brings authentic fare from local restaurants and food purveyors including Eur Haus food truck, Brat Haus, Copper Blues and Hooters.
- Local bands, Huss brewing, local food trucks, yard games, stein holding contests and more fun!
- A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit ICM Food & Clothing Bank
Single tickets to the event are $10 online and $15 day of. Get a 50% discount with group admission rates which include four tickets at $30 and are available online during presale. Admission includes access to the festival grounds, entertainment, games and contests. Food and beverages are sold separately. Purchase tickets at www.dtphxoktoberfest.com.
Adaptive Zumba
In celebration of National Family Health & Fitness Day on Saturday Sept. 28th, the Global Sport Institute at Arizona State University has partnered with the Ability360 Sports and Fitness Center in Downtown Phoenix for Sport for Everybody. This free community event invites participants to tour the facility, join in on an adaptive Zumba class and visit activity stations for wheelchair rugby, basketball and rock climbing.
For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/GlobalSportASU/
Ability360 Sports & Fitness Center-5031 E. Washington, St. Phoenix, AZ 85034
Tacotopia at Old Charming Charlie's
Tacotopia, an immersive pop-up museum in Santa Monica, California, will be making an 8-week stop in Tempe Marketplace this fall.
The museum, which was first previewed at South by Southwest Festival in Austin, Texas, has a variety of interactive exhibits and over thirty spaces with "larger than life" installations, per a press release. Taco fanatics can be excited for taco themed rooms, riding a mechanical taco, jumping in a guac pit and swinging on a lime wedge. The Instagram-worthy pop-up museum will also travel with a "Party Like a Guac Star" silent disco and upside-down taqueria.
- The museum will be in Tempe from Sept. 20 to Nov. 24.
- Each ticket includes the chips and hot sauce sample bar, a bottle of Jarritos and a taco.
To purchase tickets for this unique experience, visit www.tacotopia.com. Tickets are available at the door; however, it is recommended tickets are purchased in advance to ensure entrance.
Tempe Market Place: 2000 E Rio Salado Pkwy, Tempe, AZ 85281
The Great American Seed Up
The Great American Seed Up is the only "pop-up" seed market in the world and will be returning to the North Phoenix Baptist Church at 5757 N. Central Ave on Friday evening and Saturday. The event features over 100 varieties of seeds for purchase and educational seed classes throughout the day. When seeds are grown, saved and replanted locally, they accrue amazing benefits hardier crops, more pest-resistance and tastier food.
Local seed experts can talk about just how vulnerable the seed industry is and how they are trying to help bring awareness to this issue as well as providing seeds to the community for a fraction of the cost of seeds being sold by the giant manufacturers.
All varieties for sale are specially chosen for their ability to thrive in hot, dry desert climates. Many are the same varieties sourced by the top seed companies but available at the "Seed Up" at a quarter of the cost.
Pre-registration is $7.50 per day which covers entry fee, classes, access to all seeds for sale and three recorded seed classes for download. The public can register at GreatAmericanSeedUp.org. The Great American Seed Up is presented by Seed Savers, Rocky Mountain Seed Alliance, The Urban Farm, and The Micro Farm Project
The Great American Seed Up returns to the Valley on Friday Sept. 27 from 5 p.m. 9 p.m. and Sat. Sept 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information: www.GreatAmericanSeedUp.org
North Phoenix Baptist Church5757 N Central, Phoenix 85012 Building B
Raven Gastropub
Raven features American Comfort food combined with a full bar and cocktails ranging from modern classics to inventive twists.
For more information: www.ravengp.com or phone: 480-219-9334
Raven Gastropub: 8900 East Pinnacle Peak Rd Suite B1 Scottsdale, AZ 85255
SanTan Brewing Oktoberfest Chandler
SanTan Brewing Oktoberfest is just around the corner! Taking place Sept 27-28 in Downtown Chandler, it will feature carnival rides, German cuisine, SanTan beers and spirits as well as competitions including stein holding, keg stacking, brat eating and wiener dog races!
For more information: https://santanoktoberfest.com/
SanTan Brewing Oktoberfest 178 E Commonwealth Ave, Chandler, AZ 85225
Pistoleros performing at the Hay Day Music Fest on September 28th
Tempe based band and has a 27-year legacy, Arizona Hall of Fame, performing at the Hay Day Music Fest.
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/pistolerosaz/
Hay Day Music Fest
Hay Day Music Fest is Downtown Tempe's newest live music event and will debut Saturday,
September 28 and revive popular '90s hot spot, Hayden Square Amphitheater.
Presented by Mill Ave.'s Pedal Haus Brewery and Ted's Refreshments, a variety of talented local and national musicians like Roger Clyne & the Peacemakers will hit the amphitheater and Ted's Refreshment stages.
Tickets can be purchased online at tedsrefreshments.com and will be $40 in advance, $50 at the door or $100 for a VIP package, the festival will run from 2:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
featuring:
- Roger Clyne & the Peacemakers
- The Pistoleros
- Las Calakas
Performing inside Ted's Refreshments:
- Wise Monkey Orchestra
- The Hourglass Cats
For ticket information and more on the Hay Day Fest: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hay-day-music-festival-tickets-68625993193
Hayden Square Amphitheater 404 S. Mill Ave. Tempe, AZ 85281
Tara at the Movies: Renee Zellweger in "JUDY"
Renee Zellweger is back on the big screen this weekend…and many say she'll be nominated for an Oscar for her portrayal of icon Judy Garland. The actress took a six-year acting break before getting back into the swing of things with "Bridget Jones Baby."
For more information on the movie: https://www.judythefilm.com/
For more information on Tara reviews and interviews visit: https://www.harkins.com/behind-screens
Buena Vista at Chandler
- Buena Vista at Chandler is among the only campuses of its kind with a board-certified Addictionologist on staff in Dr. Paul R. Valbuena. An addictionologist is a specialist in the diagnosis, study, and treatment of psychological dependence.
- The campus was inspired by executive director Taylor Wood, who battled addiction in his 20s before working at a series of recovery centers in Arizona. Once experienced, he wanted to give those battling addiction and their families and more integrated, whole-person approach to care. Many of the specialized elements of Buena Vista are due to Taylor and his team spending a year consulting with families across Arizona as well as those who have navigated through recovery.
- One of the specialized elements: Buena Vista at Chandler is among the only campuses of its kind to provide primary care services to its guests. This means that even though traditional inpatient and outpatient treatment have concluded, guests are still able to see the primary care providers from Buena Vista for routine medical needs ranging from allergies, flu and colds to routine physicals and check-ups.
- Buena Vista at Chandler is among the only campuses of its kind with private rooms including private bathrooms for its guests. Dr. Valbuana can share why this is important to people, and their families.
- Even calling them guests instead of patients is intentional to creating a place where those in need of our services are treated with dignity and respect.
- Buena Vista at Chandler is among the only campuses of its kind to partner with a nutritional partner the caliber of Sunfare, ensuring high-quality and balanced meals. This also ensures that any and all guest dietary restrictions can be accommodated.
- Buena Vista at Chandler is among the only campuses of its kind where all of the medical and counseling staff is specially trained in mental and behavioral health.
- Buena Vista is among the only campuses of its kind to be modeled after a resort or hotel rather than a standard treatment facility.
- Buena Vista at Chandler believes in serving the whole person throughout treatment using an integrated, individualized approach to care.
For more information: www.buenavistarecovery.com or phone: (480) 401-1154 Office,(480) 401-5477 24-Hour Admissions Line
Buena Vista at Chandler 3033 S. Arizona Ave. Chandler, AZ 85286