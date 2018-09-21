Fall Arizona Restaurant Week 2018 & Entrée Showdown
This autumn, diners can once again enjoy the creative menus of some of the state's most popular restaurants with the return of the Arizona Restaurant Association's Fall Arizona Restaurant Week (ARW). From September 21-30, participating restaurants offer dining specials that showcase their chefs' culinary skills with items not always featured on their regular menus. These dishes are presented in three-course, prix fixe menus for just $33 or $44 per person. This format gives food aficionados an opportunity to enjoy a wide range of the valley and state's culinary chops at a fantastic price.
- Fall Arizona Restaurant Week 2018
- Friday, September 21 through Sunday, September 30th
- OVER 150 participating restaurants
- Cost is either $33 or $44 per person determined by the restaurant
- For more Information visit: www.arizonarestuarantweek.com and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/arizonarestaurantweek/
Arizona Restaurant Week 3333 E. Camelback Rd., Ste. 285, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Phone: 602-307-9134
Fear Farm Opens Friday, Sept. 21st
Nightmares will come to life when hundreds of terrifying spooks, ravenous zombies and macabre creatures from the netherworld invade the Valley at the opening of Phoenix's premier haunted house: Fear Farm.
It's the largest corn maze and outdoor Halloween event in Phoenix, where the chill of the night air and eerie moans and groans permeate the 50-acre property.
Among its top-rated attractions, Fear Farm is known for its Haunted Hayride where monsters, chainsaw-wielding maniacs and killer clowns scream, howl, and chase guests through the cornfields.
New this year, the haunt has created an attraction based on everyone's worst nightmare. Fallout set in a post-apocalyptic, war-torn, radiation-poisoned settlement where the last of earth's survivors battle to live another day.
Also new this year, Fear Farm is partnering with Santisi Brothers to offer beer gardens onsite for guests.
Fear Farm is located at 2209 N. 99th Ave., Phoenix. For tickets, pricing and reservations, visit www.fearfarm.com.
Hope Women's Center
To promote Hope Women's Center's Night of Hope (and overall awareness of the center). Hope Women's Center is a non-profit resource and referral center for women and teen girls in crisis with locations in Phoenix, Apache Junction, Coolidge, Maricopa, and the West Valley.
For more information: www.hopewomenscenter.org
Hope Women's Center Locations: Phoenix, Apache Junction, Coolidge, Maricopa and the West Valley
Headquarters: 1640 E. McDowell Road, Phoenix, AZ 85006, Phone:(602) 715-0999
Kids Free San Diego
During the entire month of October, more than 100 San Diego hotels, restaurants, attractions, museums, tours and transportation companies offer families the opportunity to unwind in San Diego without having to worry about breaking the bank. "Kids Free San Diego" provides parents an opportunity to save with a variety of unique free incentives for kids, ranging from complimentary attraction admission to meals, welcome amenities at area hotels and much more.
For more information visit: www.sandiego.org.
"Unspeakable Crime: The Killing of Jessica Chambers"
One of the most horrific crimes in memory, Jessica Chambers was doused with gasoline and set on fire in her small Mississippi town.
"Unspeakable Crime: The Killing of Jessica Chambers explores what brought this crime to national attention and the racial overtones in the investigation.
For more information, visit: https://www.oxygen.com/unspeakable-crime-the-killing-of-jessica-chambers/season-1/videos/unspeakable-crime-the-killing-of
