Field Trip Friday: Chandler
Hangar Cafe
Nestled in the corner of an aircraft maintenance hangar at the Chandler Municipal Airport, this inexpensive, no-frills breakfast and lunch spot invites its patrons of airport staff and pilots, neighborhood locals, and curious out-of-towners to take in a few flights along with some satisfactory fare. Flavor-wise, breakfast does better than lunch, with sky-high portions of Hangar Hash, a Hangar Green Chile Burrito, and heaps of hash browns made tastier when you ask for them with sautéed green peppers and onions. After you've loaded up, take a trip upstairs to the observation deck and watch the flying machines make their way toward the heavens or glide gently back down to Earth.
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/Hangarcafechandler/ or Phone: (480) 899-6965
Chandler Municipal Airport, 1725 E Ryan Rd, Chandler, AZ 85286
San Tan Brewery Octoberfest
- Date: September 29, 2018
- Time: 3-11 p.m.
- Location: Dr AJ Chandler Park, 178 E Commonwealth Ave, Chandler, AZ
Tickets Options:
- General Admission
- $10 at any valley Basha's location
- $12 Online Presale
- $15 Walk Up/Gate Price
- (Kids 12 and under are free)
- GA does not include food or beverage
VIP Admission
$125 - A limited number of VIP admission tickets are available online ONLY, while supplies last. VIP Admission is $125 and includes six alcoholic beverages, unlimited soft drinks and water, catered food, private restrooms, front stage access/view, private seating. VIP is a 21 and over entry only.
Benefactor: A portion of the proceeds from the SanTan Brewing Oktoberfest benefit St. Joseph the Worker, a 501c3 non-profit organization dedicated to assisting the homeless, low income and other disadvantaged individuals in their efforts to become self-sufficient through quality employment. For more information about St. Joseph the Worker, visit www.sjwjobs.org.
For more information visit: www.santanoktoberfest.com
The Country Clipper Barber Shop
The Country Clipper Barber Shop was established in 1912, being one of the oldest operating barber shops in the state of Arizona.
Country Clipper Barber Shop has four full time barbers to serve your every need, offering old fashioned services with styles and cuts of today.
Country Clipper Barber Shop is Chandler's barber shop.
52 South San Marcos Street, Chandler, AZ 85225, Phone: (602) 769-9446
Sibley's West: The Chandler and Arizona Gift Shop
Unique gift shop featuring items from over 200 Arizona artists and businesses
Named Phoenix Magazine's Best Local-Only Shop in 2018
A lot of author and artist events, including Children's Authors on Oct. 6 and Marshall Trimble on Nov. 3
Great spot for Christmas shopping, gift baskets, hostess gifts, corporate gifts
Sibley's West: The Chandler and Arizona Gift Shop, 72 S. San Marcos Place, Chandler, AZ 85225
For more information: www.sibleyswest.com or call:480-899-4480
19th Annual Chandler Mariachi and Folklorico Festival
Renown Mariachi groups in attendance - Mariachi Sonido de Mexico, Mariachi Angeles de Pepe Martinez Jr, Soloist from Guadalajara, Mx Sandra Guevara
Participating dancers from various groups in Arizona - Ballet Folklorico Quetzalli-AZ, CompaÃ±ia de Danza Folklorica Arizona, Desierto de Colores Ballet Folklorico
Prior to the concert they will host dance and mariachi music workshops
Proceeds from the concert benefit the C.A.L.L.E. De Arizona Scholarship Fund, Herradura Tequila sponsors a silent art auction in benefit of this scholarship as well
October 6th, 2018 7pm. Tickets starting at $35
For more information visit: www.calle-az.org and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CALLEdeAZ/
New eCab service in downtown Chandler
Visitors to Downtown Chandler can now get free shuttle rides from four parking garages to destinations throughout the downtown area with a new e-cab service, dubbed the "Wave." eCab is a first in the state of Arizona.
The free shuttle service is available from 5-9 p.m., Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings, making it a valuable resource for visitors, including those with limited mobility, who patronize downtown businesses.
The vehicles will circulate from the parking garages through the downtown square and to nearby venues.
Patrons also can wave them down for rides or hail a ride by calling 602-730-5153. #RideTheWave
Free service: Thursday-Saturday from 5-9 p.m.
For more information visit: http://chandleraz.gov/downtown and Facebook: https://facebook.com/cityofchandleraz/
Overstreet
Overstreet is LGE Design Build's exciting project that will provide additional entertainment and dining options to downtown Chandler.
Overstreet will be anchored by Flix Brewhouse, America's only first-run movie theater with functioning microbrewery, as well as dining favorites Camp Social and Over Easy.
For those looking for parking in downtown Chandler, the Overstreet parking garage is now open and provides an additional 350 stalls of parking to the area.
For more information on Overstreet, visit www.overstreetchandler.com
The Ostrich
Located directly below Crust Chandler, the Ostrich is a neighborhood craft cocktail lounge inspired by the rich history dating back to the city's founding days of 1912.
This re-imagined drinking destination is housed in the forgotten basement tunnels running to the Crowne Plaza San Marcos golf course clubhouse and the old railroad station. This same basement was also an ostrich feather storage facility after World War I. Dr. AJ Chandler had high hoping that the ostrich feather would take off as a fashion accessory, primarily in the flapper dress industry.
- The Ostrich is open Monday through Sunday at 6 p.m. (Friday at 5 p.m. for Happy Hour)
- There are no signs on the door. Look for the red light and meet us in the basement!
The Ostrich 10 N. San Marcos Place, Chandler 85225 Phone: 480-917-4903
For more information visit: http://crustrestaurants.com/ostrich/ and Facebook: http://facebook.com/TheOstrichBar
Goldrush Music Festival
· Goldruh Music Festival is a second-year festival and one of 2017's best received festival experiences
· Produced by Relentless Beats, who produces over 300 events a year across the valley, including 5 major festivals.
· Lineup includes: Deadmau5, Illenium, Steve Aoki, Deorro, Louis the Child, Vince Staples and over 40 more.
· Tickets still available at www.GoldrushFestAZ.com
General Admission passes for Goldrush Music Festival are on sale now for $159, before fees. VIP passes will be available at two levels: Standard VIP, including everything that a GA ticket provides plus express VIP entrance, a commemorative lanyard, access to VIP lounge, access to VIP viewing deck, premium restrooms and passed desserts in the VIP areas. Platinum VIP includes everything that the Standard VIP pass includes, plus: complimentary drinks, side stage viewing at the Golden Gorge stage, access to artist hospitality lounge, steakhouse quality dinner, exclusive festival gift bag, and festival concierge. VIP options are available starting at $219 for a two-day pass, plus fees and you must be 18 for Standard VIP and 21 and up for Platinum VIP to purchase. Table service will be available at the Golden Gorge stage. Single day passes are now on sale for $89 (GA), $149 (VIP) and $79 (GA), $139 (VIP), before fees, for Saturday and Sunday respectively. All details and ticket types are available online at www.relentlessbeats.com. Goldrush is an all ages event. Fans under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
Location: Rawhide Western, 5700 W North Loop Rd, Chandler AZ 85226
Date: September 29 & 30, 2018
Time: Sat 4:00PM-2:00AM / Sun 4:00PM-1:00AM
Goldrush is produced by Relentless Beats, Universatile Music and Global Dance. Visit www.goldrushfestaz.com for the most up-to-date information. Stay connected on Twitter and Instagram at @GoldrushFestAZ and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GoldrushFestAZ.
Singing Pandas Asian Restaurant & Bar
Singing Pandas, the restaurant itself, isn't as outwardly kitschy as it might sound. It looks unassuming from the outside, even a little worn around the edges. Inside, though, the space is modern and spare. There are two adjacent but distinct rooms a dim, low-key dining room outfitted with comfy booths and few tables, and a lounge-like dining area with a bar and a small stage. No matter where you sit, though, you can count on uniformly cheerful and attentive service.
Hours: Tuesday through Friday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.; closed Mondays
757 East Chandler Boulevard, Chandler, AZ 85225
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Chinese-Restaurant/Singing-Pandas-Asian-Restaurant-Bar-301206443383259 or call: (480) 777-5050
Kevin Nealon@ Tempe Improv
Show Times and ticket prices:
- Friday 09/28/18 7:30 PM
- -21 and over General Admission: $25
- Friday 09/28/18 10:00 PM
- -21 and over General Admission: $25
- Saturday 09/29/18 7:00 PM
- -21 and over General Admission: $25
- Saturday 09/29/18 9:30 PM
- -21 and over General Admission: $25
For more information: http://tempeimprov.com/
Tempe Improv, 930 E University Dr, Tempe, AZ 85281, Phone: (480) 921-9877
