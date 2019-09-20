Field Trip Friday: Taliesin West!
On this Field Trip Friday, GMAZ visit’s Taliesin West in Scottsdale. Taliesin west the winter home of Architect Frank Lloyd Wright. It is now the home of the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation and the School of Architecture at Taliesin.
Taliesin west is open to the public and offers a range of tours.
For more information: https://franklloydwright.org/taliesin-west/
Taliesin West: 12621 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Arizona Restaurant Week
Arizona Restaurant Association Announces Spring Arizona Restaurant Week that includes 10 Days of Dining from September 20-29th, 2019.
This statewide affair offers foodies a wealth of dining opportunities and the chance to get outside their own neighborhood and try something new. From sizzling Southwestern and soothing comfort foods to five-star dining and international fare it’s all on the table during Arizona Restaurant Week. So, prepare your taste buds and dig in.
- Fall Arizona Restaurant Week 2019
- Friday, September 20th through Sunday, September 29th
- Over 150 participating restaurants
- Cost is either $33 or $44 per person determined by the restaurant
Diners can view a complete list of restaurants participating in Fall Arizona Restaurant Week online at www.arizonarestaurantweek.com or phone: 602-307-9134
Arizona Restaurant Week 3333 E. Camelback Rd., Ste. 285 Phoenix, AZ
Fear Farm
Fear Farm celebrate its 20th year of fear with updates, upgrades and brand-new nightmares at the Valley's biggest Halloween event. The haunt opens tonight (Sept. 20).
- Fear Farm is Phoenix's largest corn maze and outdoor Halloween event.
- This year marks 20 years in the Valley and 20 years of fear!
- Fear Farm is celebrating the occasion with upgrades, updates and specials throughout the haunt.
- The highlight of the 2019 season, Fear Farm is bringing back its Haunted Corn Maze called The Reaping to celebrate 20 years of fear. Chainsaw wielding maniacs, demented clowns, chupacabras and many other horrors await guests as they run, scream, wander, and lose themselves in 50 acres of cornfields and terror.
- Fear Farm's other top-rated attractions include:
- Bunker The Arrival: based on the Phoenix Lights of 1997
- Slaughterhouse: the story of one family living in what was once Phoenix who have made a deal with a madman
- Legends of the Pumpkin Witch: highlighting the thin veil between our world and the creatures that haunt us
- Fallout: a post-apocalyptic world with few survivors
- The Plague: a story of ghastly new techniques and medicine being practiced like never before
- For parents and younger children looking for Halloween fun without the scares, Fear Farm offers a Halloween-themed midway full of fun, games and food.
- Fear Farm opens for the season on Sept. 20.
The haunt is located at 2209 N. 99th Ave., Phoenix. For pricing, schedules and reservations, visit: www.fearfarm.com.
Peace Day: Rancho Solano Prep School
International Peace Day is just around the corner on September 20th and Rancho Solano Preparatory School in Scottsdale goes big! All of the students wear white, donate canned goods to a local shelter, and perform for the school through band, orchestra, and choir. The celebration ends with the entire student body gathering on the field to stand in a GIANT Peace sign formation and take a photo with a drone
What is International Peace Day? A day devoted to strengthening peace, both within and among all nations and people.
This year's Peace Day theme draws attention to the importance of combatting climate change as a way to protect and promote peace throughout the world.
Peace day was first celebrated in 1981 by a unanimous United Nations resolution.
The students donate canned goods for a shelter to support the sustainable goals of Peace day which cover poverty, hunger, health, education, climate change, gender equality, sanitation, energy, environment and social justice.
For more information on International Peace Day: https://internationaldayofpeace.org/
For more information on Rancho Solano Preparatory School: http://www.ranchosolano.com/
Fortune Feimster @ Stand Up Live
Show Times and ticket prices:
- Friday, September 20th 7:30 PM
- 21 & over
- Saturday, September 21st 7:00 PM
- 21 & over
- Saturday, September 21st 9:30 PM
- 21 & over
- General Admission: $25.00 / $32.21
For more information: www.StandUpLive.com or Box Office: (480) 719-6100
Stand Up Live 50 W. Jefferson St. Phoenix, AZ 85003
"Chase's Shake" from Zinburger
Zinburger's Chef Eddie Coronado will make Butterfinger Milkshakes, known as "Chase's Shake".
From September 20-29, Zinburger will donate 100% of Chase's Shake proceeds to Lock in Hope, an organization helping families affected by pediatric cancer.
Lock in Hope was created by Emma, Chase's sister, and the Lock family. After spending time by his side throughout his treatment, she wanted to make sure that siblings of pediatric cancer patients felt special too, so they began creating gift boxes for them called Lock Boxes of Love.
Viewers can help support this cause by ordering Chase's Shake at Zinburger or they can visit lockinhope.com to learn more about Chase, Emma, and Lock in Hope and to nominate a sibling to receive a Lock Box of Love.
For more information: www.zinburgeraz.com
Located at the Scottsdale Quarter, Biltmore Fashion Park, and Gilbert Heritage Marketplace